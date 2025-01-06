Acer unveils it’s insanely sharp 5K gaming monitor

We’re finally moving beyond 4K. LG announced its OLED 5K monitor ahead of CES 2025 last week, and now Acer has unveiled its own 5K monitor — with two major differences.

First, unlike the LG monitor, Acer’s is IPS instead of OLED. That’s a bummer on one hand, especially since OLED is being adopted at such a dramatic pace.

But here’s the interesting part: this monitor is only a 31.5-inch panel rather than a massive 45-inch one, meaning the pixel density for this 5K resolution is far more impressive. With a resolution of 5120 x 2880 and a panel size of 31.5 inches, the pixel density is around 186 pixels per inch. That’s even sharper than the 4K 27-inch monitors we recommend as the best gaming monitors you can buy!

Buying a 32-inch monitor always came with a compromise to pixel density due to the larger size, but this 5K resolution is the first time we’re seeing sharpness in a 32-inch screen size that can compare.

Acer Predator XB323QX Display size 31.5 inches Panel type IPS Resolution 5120 x 2880 Refresh rate 144Hz Tear technology Nvidia G-Sync Pulsar Brightness 350 nits Speakers 2 x 2-watt Adjustments Tilt, swivel, pivot, height

The Predator XB323QX also features a 144Hz refresh rate, a 0.5 response time, a contrast ratio of 1,000:1, and a max brightness of 350 nits.

The monitor also features Nvidia G-Sync Pulsar, the next-gen VRR technology, and is the second monitor in Acer’s lineup to include it.

Unfortunately, Acer wasn’t showing off the monitor in person just yet, but these are the first 5K gaming monitors that have been announced, marking the first serious attempt to move beyond 4K in terms of resolution for PC gaming — perhaps, just in time for more powerful RTX 50-series GPUs. In the past, the best 5K monitors have been almost exclusively used for productivity and content creation.

The Predator XB323QX won’t launch in North American until Q3 of this year. And as of now, Acer has also not announced pricing information yet, but says it will be disclosed “closer to launch.”