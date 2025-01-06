 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. News

Acer unveils it’s insanely sharp 5K gaming monitor

By
acer predator xb323qx 5k gaming monitor
Acer
CES 2025
Read and watch our complete CES coverage here
Updated less than 0 just now ago

We’re finally moving beyond 4K. LG announced its OLED 5K monitor ahead of CES 2025 last week, and now Acer has unveiled its own 5K monitor — with two major differences.

First, unlike the LG monitor, Acer’s is IPS instead of OLED. That’s a bummer on one hand, especially since OLED is being adopted at such a dramatic pace.

Recommended Videos

But here’s the interesting part: this monitor is only a 31.5-inch panel rather than a massive 45-inch one, meaning the pixel density for this 5K resolution is far more impressive. With a resolution of 5120 x 2880 and a panel size of 31.5 inches, the pixel density is around 186 pixels per inch. That’s even sharper than the 4K 27-inch monitors we recommend as the best gaming monitors you can buy!

Buying a 32-inch monitor always came with a compromise to pixel density due to the larger size, but this 5K resolution is the first time we’re seeing sharpness in a 32-inch screen size that can compare.

Related
Acer Predator XB323QX
Display size 31.5 inches
Panel type IPS
Resolution 5120 x 2880
Refresh rate 144Hz
Tear technology Nvidia G-Sync Pulsar
Brightness 350 nits
Speakers 2 x 2-watt
Adjustments Tilt, swivel, pivot, height

The Predator XB323QX also features a 144Hz refresh rate, a 0.5 response time, a contrast ratio of 1,000:1, and a max brightness of 350 nits.

The monitor also features Nvidia G-Sync Pulsar, the next-gen VRR technology, and is the second monitor in Acer’s lineup to include it.

Acer

Unfortunately, Acer wasn’t showing off the monitor in person just yet, but these are the first 5K gaming monitors that have been announced, marking the first serious attempt to move beyond 4K in terms of resolution for PC gaming — perhaps, just in time for more powerful RTX 50-series GPUs. In the past, the best 5K monitors have been almost exclusively used for productivity and content creation.

The Predator XB323QX won’t launch in North American until Q3 of this year. And as of now, Acer has also not announced pricing information yet, but says it will be disclosed “closer to launch.”

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Luke Larsen
Luke Larsen
Senior Editor, Computing
Luke Larsen is the Senior Editor of Computing, managing all content covering laptops, monitors, PC hardware, Macs, and more.
Samsung’s pair of new gaming monitors includes a 500Hz OLED
Fortnite running on the Samsung Odyssey OLED G6 at CES 2024.

If you thought CES 2025 wouldn't be exciting for OLED gaming monitors, you're wrong. Samsung is already setting the stage for the show with a pair of new OLED gaming monitors under its Odyssey brand, one of which takes the display tech to places it's never gone before with a blistering 500Hz refresh rate.

The Odyssey OLED G6 is a new 27-inch 1440p QD-OLED offering from Samsung that can reach 500Hz, which is a massive leap forward for OLED displays. Last year, we saw monitors like the Alienware 27 QD-OLED that could clear 360Hz at 1440p, as well as dual refresh rate displays like the LG UltraGear Dual Mode OLED that could reach 480Hz at 1080p. With Samsung's new display, you have can have your cake and eat it, too -- you get a full 1440p resolution and that insane 500Hz refresh rate.

Read more
Samsung blew me away with its 3D gaming monitor prototype last year — now, it’s a real product
Lies of P on Samsung's glasses-free 3D gaming monitor at CES 2024.

Flash back almost exactly a year to the day. I was sitting in a half-built demo area playing on a Samsung prototype gaming monitor. The company had loaded up Lies of P -- one of my favorite games of last year -- and I was proceeding through a midgame Mad Clown Puppet mini-boss. It wasn't just standard gameplay, though. It was glasses-free 3D, and it worked well enough that I was able to play a game as difficult as Lies of P amid construction noise and blinding lights without breaking a sweat.

At CES 2025, Samsung is turning that prototype into a real product with the Odyssey 3D.

Read more
I’ve been gaming on a 27-inch 4K OLED monitor for the past week, and it’s glorious
Path of Exile 2 running on an Asus gaming monitor.

A 27-inch 4K OLED gaming monitor is a big deal. Samsung just announced its own version, and we'll likely see more at CES. Based on what Asus has told me, I'm one of only a few reviewers who've been gaming on one of these new monitors for the past week or so. I’m talking about the Asus ROG Swift PG27UCDM, and the sharpness it brings is incredible to play on.

But before I continue gushing -- a caveat.

Read more