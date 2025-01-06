 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. News

Asus’ new Zephyrus G14 is getting an RTX 5080 upgrade

By
Asus Zephyrus G14 and G16 laptops sitting next to each other.
Asus
CES 2025
Read and watch our complete CES coverage here
Updated less than 1 hour ago

The Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 is already one of the best gaming laptops you can buy. I called it “damn near perfect” in my ROG Zephyrus G14 review. But Asus is giving its thin and light gaming laptops a big boost at CES 2025, adding just a bit of extra size so it can pack up to an RTX 5080 laptop graphics card.

Clocking in at just 0.63 inches thin and 3.46 pounds light, Asus says you can pack in up to an RTX 5080 and AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 into its 14-inch laptop. With last year’s Zephyrus G14, Asus topped out the range with an RTX 4070 in order to achieve a form factor that’s even thinner and lighter than a MacBook Pro. This year, Asus says it’s able to extend up to an RTX 5080 by adding 2mm in size to the laptop — that’s really not much.

Recommended Videos

All of the things that made the Zephyrus G14 great last year are present this time around, too. Outside of the RTX 5080 — which Asus says can draw up to 110 watts — you get up to 2TB of PCIe 4.0 storage, up to 32GB of LPDDR5X-7500 memory, and the same 2,880 x 1,800 ROG Nebula OLED display that comes with a speedy 240Hz refresh rate. You’re also getting the latest wireless connectivity, including Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 5.4.

Get your weekly teardown of the tech behind PC gaming
Check your inbox!
Privacy Policy

Despite a small bump in size, the 2025 ROG Zephyrus G14 is basically identical to last year’s model externally. The laptop is housed in an all-aluminum chassis, and it comes with Asus’ Slash Lighting light strip, which you can customize. Unfortunately, the issues with last year’s model are present, too. The memory is soldered, so you can’t upgrade or replace it, and the thin size likely means the laptop will run hot. I’ll need to wait until I’ve tested the laptop to see how that assumption holds up, however.

Ports on the 2025 Asus ROG Zephyrus G16.
Chris Hagan / Digital Trends

The 16-inch Zephyrus G16 is also getting an upgrade with next-gen Nvidia components, scaling up to an RTX 5090 with up to 130 watts of power. Alongside the GPU, Asus says you can include up to 64GB of memory along with an Intel Core Ultra 9 285H. The changes to Asus’ 16-inch Zephyrus are just under the hood, though — externally, everything is identical, short of swapping one of the two USB-C ports to the other side of the laptop.

Related

Asus hasn’t revealed the release date of these laptops yet, nor how much they’ll cost. The cost will be important, as last year, Asus slightly increased prices to account for the aluminum chassis and OLED display. Hopefully there won’t be another price increase this year.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Jacob Roach
Jacob Roach
Lead Reporter, PC Hardware
Jacob Roach is the lead reporter for PC hardware at Digital Trends. In addition to covering the latest PC components, from…
MSI just embarrassed everyone with its new $80 keyboard
The MSI Forge GK600 keyboard.

"Let's move onto the peripherals." It's a sentence I always dread hearing during a CES booth tour, especially among mainstream brands like MSI. I know I'm in for a slew of keyboards that don't come close to the best gaming keyboards, and they usually come at an ungodly price. But MSI left me gobsmacked at CES 2025 with its new $80 mechanical keyboard.

It's called the Forge GK600 TKL Wireless, and it puts just about every gaming keyboard I've seen to shame. Not only is it packed with premium design elements usually reserved for expensive keyboards like the ROG Azoth and GMMK 3 -- it also comes in at that insane $80 price. Even as I'm writing this article, I'm still shocked at the price. The Forge GK600 has no business being as inexpensive as it is.

Read more
AMD’s new Ryzen Z2 chip promises ‘console-class’ performance for the Steam Deck
Steam Deck and ROG Ally sitting together on a table.

As AMD confirmed to Digital Trends last year, the new range of Ryzen Z2 chips is here to kick off 2025. Announced during AMD's CES 2025 keynote, there are three models that make up the Ryzen Z2 range, which AMD says is designed to meet the "explosive demand" for handheld gaming PCs. Although we don't have any specific devices featuring the Ryzen Z2 range yet, AMD says "you'll see [the Ryzen Z2] coming to market from a number of partners -- the Legion Go, the ROG Ally, the Steam Deck."

You can see how the range breaks down below. Similar to AMD's first generation of handheld APUs, we're getting both a base Ryzen Z2 and an Extreme variant. Both come with eight cores and 16 threads, but the Z2 Extreme boasts 16 graphics cores compared to 12 on the base Ryzen Z2. The Ryzen Z2 Extreme can also climb a bit higher, up to 35 watts. Compared to the Ryzen Z1 range, both of these chips also come with a boost to 24MB of cache, compared to 16MB on the Ryzen Z1 Extreme.

Read more
Intel’s new 24-core CPU proves it hasn’t forgotten about gaming laptops
intels new 24 core cpu proves it hasnt forgotten about gaming laptops intel ultra 200hx announcement

With the big Copilot+ push last year and Intel's radically new Lunar Lake range, it'd be easy to assume Intel forgot about gaming laptops. CES 2025 proves the company didn't.

Several months after the original Lunar Lake CPUs launched, which Intel calls Core Ultra 200V CPUs, the company is launching 200U, 200H, and 200HX processors. The latter two ranges are angled toward gaming laptops, with HX-series processors specifically targeting gaming laptops with a discrete graphics card. The flagship Core Ultra 9 285HX packs a total of 24 cores, and it can boost as high as 5.5GHz.

Read more