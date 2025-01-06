 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. News

Acer made an 11-inch handheld gaming PC, and it’s the craziest thing I’ve seen at CES

By
Someone holding the Acer Nitro Blaze 11 handheld.
Jacob Roach / Digital Trends
CES 2025
Read and watch our complete CES coverage here
Updated less than 0 just now ago

I mean, just look at that picture. That’s all you really need to see what I mean by calling an 11-inch handheld the craziest thing I’ve seen at CES 2025. There are always plenty of wacky concepts coming out of the Las Vegas Convention Center, but the Acer Nitro Blaze 11 takes the cake for not only being the largest handheld gaming PC I’ve seen but also being a real product that’s set to hit store shelves this year.

Outside of the screen size, the Nitro Blaze 11 is a fairly conventional handheld. It comes packed with an AMD Ryzen 7 8840HS chip, along with 16GB of LPDDR5X memory at 7,500MT/s and up to 2TB of storage. The Ryzen 7 8840HS is identical to the familiar Ryzen Z1 Extreme available in handhelds like the Asus ROG Ally, at least when it comes to core configuration, architecture, and clock speed. The main difference is that the Ryzen 7 8850HS is set to run at 28W in its default configuration while the Ryzen Z1 Extreme runs at 15W. Thankfully, the default power is something Acer can tweak.

Recommended Videos

The screen is really what’s interesting here, though. It’s a 10.95-inch WQXGA display, and it comes with specs identical to what’s available on the Lenovo Legion Go — outside of size. The resolution is 2,560 x 1,600, it comes with a 144Hz refresh rate, it’s a touchscreen, and Acer claims 500 nits of peak brightness. The Ryzen 7 8850HS isn’t powerful enough to run most games at this high of a resolution, though it works for lighter indie titles. Hopefully you’ll be able to easily scale down the resolution for more-demanding games.

The Acer Nitro Blaze 11 handheld with the controllers deteched.
It even has detachable controllers and a kickstand. Jacob Roach / Digital Trends

For connectivity, Acer includes dual USB-C ports — one that’s rated for USB 4 and another that sticks with USB 3.2 — and it includes Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3. It’s pretty much the standard affair that you’d expect out of a handheld gaming PC, just scaled up to an ungodly large size.

Get your weekly teardown of the tech behind PC gaming
Check your inbox!
Privacy Policy

That sized is a bit of an issue, too. Playing on the handheld, I struggled to reach the triggers with my thumbs on the thumb sticks. You need to reposition quite a bit while playing games. The handheld is fairly heavy, too, clocking in over two pounds. It’s not unmanageable, though I don’t suspect I would be laying in bed playing on the Nitro Blaze 11 much.

Related

Thankfully, it looks like Acer recognized how crazy the Nitro Blaze 11 is. It also has the Nitro Blaze 8 coming soon, which is identical to the 11-inch model from top to bottom. It even includes a 144Hz WQXGA display, just down at an 8.8-inch size. Both handhelds include a 55Whr battery, as well, which is a bit concerning for the 11-inch model. Some newer handhelds like the Asus ROG Ally X push all the way up to 80Whr.

Acer hasn’t revealed the pricing or release date for either handheld yet, but they should arrive this year. Hopefully I’ll be able to play around for a bit while I’m here in Las Vegas.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Jacob Roach
Jacob Roach
Lead Reporter, PC Hardware
Jacob Roach is the lead reporter for PC hardware at Digital Trends. In addition to covering the latest PC components, from…
The SSD I’ve been recommending for over 5 years is reaching its untimely end
Crucial MX500 250GB SATA SSD

It's time to pack it up. Crucial is phasing out its wildly popular MX500 SSD, which has been one of the most popular and best SSDs you can buy for close to seven years. I've personally recommended it countless times, and I've had one plugging away in my personal system for over five years.

Since it was introduced in the opening weeks of 2018, the Crucial MX500 has been at the top of bestseller charts -- and for good reason. It's an inexpensive 2.5-inch SATA SSD, and it's available all the way up to 4TB. It was also frequently on sale. Reddit user u/iEngineered snagged a 4TB model on Prime Day last year, but it failed earlier this month. After making a warranty request, Crucial informed the user that the 4TB model was no longer in production.

Read more
This is the most bizarre gaming laptop I’ve ever seen
The Acer Project DualPlay laptop.

Acer is cooking up something very interesting at IFA 2024. The company revealed Project DualPlay, which is a laptop concept with several interesting tricks up its sleeve. Closed, it's a relatively standard clamshell design, but once you open the lid, Project DualPlay pulls things off that I've never seen before, even from the best gaming laptops.

For starters, it includes a detachable controller. It doesn't look like some dinky afterthought, either. The controller is built into the touchpad of the laptop, and it's held in place with an electromagnetic lock. You can place two fingers on a release button on the keyboard to unlatch the controller, allowing you to kick back and play without lugging around an extra controller.

Read more
Acer is about to do something it’s never done before
CPU block on the Acer Predator Orion 7000.

With IFA 2024 set to begin this week, the first announcements and teasers are already here, including a slew of new Intel Lunar Lake mobile processors -- and those CPUs might appear in some unexpected devices. One of those devices might be a new gaming handheld, and this time, it's from a manufacturer that hasn't ventured into that market before: Acer. According to a teaser on X (formerly Twitter), Acer is working on some exciting new releases, and although the announcement is fairly cryptic, one of those products looks like a handheld.

Predator Gaming, an Acer account, dropped a little hint about its upcoming lineup, which will be unveiled on September 4. It's nothing more than a couple of silhouettes, but that's enough to get the speculation flowing. One of the silhouettes is clearly an Acer laptop, but there's also a different product, half of which is obstructed.

Read more