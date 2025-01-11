 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. Guides

These were the best gaming PCs we saw at CES 2025

By
Hyte Y70 case with Nexus front panel.
Hyte
The CES 2025 logo.
CES 2025
Read and watch our complete CES coverage here
Updated less than 4 hours ago

CES 2025 has been a whirlwind of exciting PC gaming announcements, including new graphics cards and upscaling technologies from Nvidia and AMD. But as much as CES is about showing off new individual components and tech, it’s also a great place to see the gaming PCs of tomorrow.

Sometimes CES is full of wacky designs that are more proof of concept than anything, but that’s not been the case this year. We feasted our eyes on some truly gorgeous and impressive gaming PCs, and all of them are either ready to preorder now, or are coming down the pipe very soon. Here are the best gaming PCs of CES 2025.

Recommended Videos

Alienware Area 51

Alienware Area 51 gaming PC.
Luke Larsen / Digital Trends

If you had a rich gamer friend in the early to mid-2000s, there’s a good chance thay had an Alienware gaming PC built inside the iconic Area 51 chassis. The Alienware brand has long since moved away from overt plastic styling and racing vents on the front, but parent company Dell brought back the Area 51 name at this year’s CES, with a fresh look.

Get your weekly teardown of the tech behind PC gaming
Check your inbox!
Privacy Policy

The new design mostly resembles a high-end DIY gaming PC, with a great-looking interior, well-thought-out layout, and thoughtful cable management. All components are standard and upgradeable, and the all-black, stealthy motherboard looks particularly cool.

Alienware gaming desktop at CES 2025.
Luke Larsen / Digital Trends

This model was fitted with all the bells and whistles, but when it goes on sale later in the first quarter of this year, the Alienware Area 51 desktop will come with a range of hardware options. That will include the latest Ryzen 9000 and Intel 200 processors, as well as Nvidia RTX 50-series graphics.

HP Omen 16L

The HP Omen 16L gaming desktop sitting on a desk.
Jacob Roach / Digital Trends

HP’s latest miniature gaming PC, the Omen 16L, might have given our Jacob Roach pause for its interesting component options, but nonetheless, it’s one of the better-looking gaming PCs shown this year at CES. Its miniature design is perfect for lower-power components, lowering power costs and helping to keep temperatures and noise levels down.

This is the smallest gaming PC HP has ever made, but it can still pack in some powerful hardware, like an Nvidia RTX 4060 Ti or an AMD RX 7600. Those aren’t the RTX 5090, but they’re still plenty capable for high-frame-rate, 1080p play in most games. They’re also physically small enough to fit inside such a compact design, helping keep this chassis lightweight and portable — it could be a great LAN machine.

A window on the HP Omen 16L gaming desktop.
Jacob Roach / Digital Trends

If you want to go really low power, or have a more professional system inside this PC, there are also options for APU processors without a GPU, though that does sacrifice a lot of gaming ability.

Keep an eye out for a closer look at this gaming PC in a review from us later this year.

Maingear Apex Force and Rush PCs

Maingear Rush PCs from CES 2025.
Maingear

The loudest and most eye-catching gaming PC designs at CES have to go to Maingear’s new Apex range of gaming PCs. These tempered-glass, wraparound chassis would look fantastic if they were just focused on the internals with gorgeous hardline watercooling, beautiful distro plates with unique designs, and some of the best RGB lighting you’ll find outside of a DIY enthusiast’s system.

But these PCs aren’t just full of great-looking and performing gear — they’re covered in gorgeous sticker art, too. This gives them a real boutique gaming PC feel, and yet these are going to be sold as pre-built systems, for you and anyone else to buy. That potentially opens the door up to many more gamers and PC enthusiasts to enjoy a gorgeous hardline water loop without all the headaches. Well, most of the headaches. Maingear might build it for you, but maintenance will be down to you.

Maingear watercooling loop in a Rush PC at CES 2025.
Maingear

Hardware inside will range from the more-modest to the extremes of the latest generations of CPUs and graphics cards, each cooled by their own custom water loop. This kind of thing is usually only found in the back of custom PC manufacturers’ catalogues, reserved for the most demanding of gamers. But Maingear is bringing that kind of styling to the mainstream in beautiful fashion.

There’s no confirmed release date or pricing on these just yet, but expect them to be very expensive. Just look at those nickel-coated fittings. They don’t come cheap.

Hyte Nexus-powered cases

Hyte Y70 case with Nexus front panel.
Hyte

Hyte went in a different direction with its PCs. As well as leaning into its kawaii aesthetic, it also has a range of new cases with a giant touchscreen on the front. It uses these in a range of different builds to show off different looks with different kinds of hardware. They can play videos or display useful system information — this is something that Hyte’s Q80 CPU cooler has had for a while, but now it’s extending into larger case designs too.

It’s not just about looks, though, as these screens can handle media functions, launch apps, or provide news and updates on a separate, readily-accessible display.

Hyte Y70 case with Nexus front panel.
Hyte

Also built into these Y70 chassis is a new custom distro plate for even more customizable watercooling.

For more news from CES 2025, from cars, to displays, to floor cleaners, and more, check out our ongoing CES 2025 coverage. Want to get a head-start on some of the best tech of the year? Here are the best CES 2025 products you can buy or preorder right now.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Jon Martindale
Jon Martindale
Evergreen writer
Jon Martindale is a freelance evergreen writer and occasional section coordinator, covering how to guides, best-of lists, and…
Sick of spam calls? Us too – which is why we got Incogni (and saved 55%!)
Incogni remove personal information from identity thieves

By now, you may be absolutely sick of spam calls. I have the Pixel 8 Pro, which does a pretty nice job of telling me when a spam call might be incoming, but I still waste time and get distracted parsing it every time that happens. To make the situation better, improve my overall data privacy, and save some money on a limited time offer, I might consider signing up for Incogni. Incogni removes personal info from the web and other data brokers to help you regain privacy and reduce annoying calls. And, right now, it is 55% off for the year if you use code DIGITALDEAL upon checkout. That means you can get a 2025 with reduced spam calls (and better overall privacy) for just $81. That's a savings of $99 over the usual $180, which is a pretty good deal if you ask us. Tap the button below to check it out for yourself, or keep reading to see why Incogni is a good choice for spam reduction.

Why you should get Incogni
Incogni is a very well-rounded personal data removal service. That means that it targets the people search sites that anyone can stumble upon via a simple Google or Bing search, as well as more complex data brokerages that contain detailed information about your financial records, medical history, and more. Of course, in addition to this sort of information, these databases also have access to your phone number, which can generate further calls. Incogni uses its large knowledgebase in the sector to target these data brokerages on your behalf, reducing both the amount of knowledge available about you and spam calls along the way. There's no simpler way to reduce your personal data than to have a team do it for you, and Incogni remains one of the best teams to do that job.

Read more
Get a 32-inch 1440p monitor for only $160 with this Amazon deal
The 32-inch KTC H32T13 monitor with a colorful display.

If you've been thinking about finally upgrading your outdated monitor, the good news is that you don't have to spend a lot if you want a great display. The KTC H32T13 is a perfect example of a budget-friendly option, especially now that it's on sale from Amazon with a 20% discount that lowers its price further to $160 from $200. This bargain will only be online for a limited time though, and since most monitor deals as affordable as this one sell out quickly, you should think about hurrying with your purchase if you don't want to miss out on the $40 in savings.

Why you should buy the KTC H32T13 monitor
The KTC H32T13 isn't made by one of the brands you'll see in our list of the best monitors, but it's a nice purchase, as you can see from its high rating of 4.4 out of 5 stars from more than 500 customers. It's a pretty affordable display considering it's 32 inches, which is the upper end of our computer monitor buying guide's recommended size, and with Wide QHD resolution of 2560 x 1440, you'll enjoy stunning visuals with sharp details and bright colors.

Read more
Snap up this LG 27-inch gaming monitor for $126 at Walmart
The LG 27-inch gaming monitor on a white background.

If you’ve just grabbed one of the affordable gaming PC deals going on, don't forget to grab a monitor deal too. Right now at Walmart, you can buy an LG 27-inch UltraGear full HD gaming monitor for $126. That’s a fantastic price for such a large monitor -- even this screen normally costs $159. If you’ve just bought a mid-range or budget gaming PC and you want a good looking full HD screen to pair with it, you’ll be delighted with this option. Let’s take a look at what it has to offer for this great low price.

Why you should buy the LG 27-inch UltraGear full HD gaming monitor
The best gaming monitors are a little different from the regular best monitors, focusing more on high refresh rates and low response times. The LG 27-inch UltraGear full HD gaming monitor has all of that. It has a high refresh rate of 180Hz so it can handle fast-moving action from all your favorite games, from the latest Call of Duty to some fun sessions on Fortnite. There’s no risk of motion blur here. The LG 27-inch UltraGear full HD gaming monitor also has support for AMD FreeSync, which further helps matters.

Read more