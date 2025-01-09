5 CES products you can purchase or preorder right now

Table of Contents Table of Contents Lenovo Yoga Slim 9i (pricing starts at $1,760) Technics EAH-AZ100 TWS Earbuds ($300) Xreal One Pro AI Glasses ($600) LeafyPod Planter ($197) Loona PetBot ($500)

Digital Trends has reporter feet on the carpeted showroom floors at CES 2025, and there’s never a dull moment. Every few minutes there’s a brand-new tech product to write about or an exciting upgrade to cover. Unfortunately, we’ll have to wait with bated breath for a majority of these devices and technologies to be released later in the year, with some items potentially not landing on store shelves until 2026.

If you’re like us, waiting for some of these gadgets to drop official release dates is like expecting a far-away Christmas morning, which is why we’re pleased to inform you that there are a ton of CES 2025 products you can already call your own, or at least preorder. Right now, our roundup includes five CES 2025 products, but we’ll be updating this list over the next few days to include even more ready-for-your-money tech showcased at the annual expo!

Lenovo Yoga Slim 9i (pricing starts at $1,760)

Lenovo is able to wave a “first” flag high, thanks to the Lenovo Yoga Slim 9i’s camera under-display (CUD) screen. Take one look at this 14-inch laptop, and you’ll realize there’s zero bump out at the top of the display, which is where you’d normally find a laptop cam. Instead, the lens is integrated into the WUXGA panel and only becomes active when you decide to take a video call, snap a photo, etc. This also means that when the camera isn’t in use, you’ll have a 98% active area ratio to work with. Talk about pixel-friendly real estate!

As far as specifications go, you’ll have two CPU options for the Yoga Slim 9i: an Intel Core Ultra 7 256V (16GB MOP) or an Ultra 7 258V (32GB MOP). Both options support Integrated Intel ARC Graphics. You’ll also get up to 32GB of RAM and 1TB of storage. Port connections are limited to two USB-C Thunderbolt 4 (40Gbps), and the portable PC supports Bluetooth 5.4 and Wi-Fi 7 connectivity.

Right now, you’ll be able to preorder the Lenovo Yoga Slim 9i through the manufacturer, with prices starting at $1,760. Order today to get the PC between January 28 and January 30.

Technics EAH-AZ100 TWS Earbuds ($300)

Wireless ANC earbuds may not be the most exciting CES category to shine a light on, but we’d be remiss not to include the Technics EAH-AZ100 TWS Earbuds on this list. Priced like the premium in-ears that they are, for $300 these Technic buds are hi-res-ready. Featuring 10mm magnetic fluid drivers and an adaptive ANC system, the AZ100 buds deliver a brilliant soundstage packed with high and low-end detail with minimal distortion to speak of. Pop these bad boys in, fire up your favorite playlist, and disappear for a while.

Running on Bluetooth 5.4, the AZ100 are compatible with SBC, AAC, LC3, and LDAC codecs. We’re glad to see an adaptive ANC system running the show, too. This means the earbuds do all the hard work of deciding what ambient noise gets eliminated. We’re also big fans of Technics’ Voice Focus AI technology, which helps to cut down on ambient sounds during phone calls, too. Other noteworthy features include Dolby Atmos support, Dolby Head Tracking support, Bluetooth Multipoint for pairing up to three devices, and up to 10 hours of battery life with ANC enabled.

Right now, you’ll only be able to order the $300 Technics EAH-AZ100 TWS Earbuds directly through Technics, though we expect the TWS buds to be available at retailers like Amazon and Best Buy as the year goes on.

Xreal One Pro AI Glasses ($600)

AR-powered glasses have been one of the more interesting tech items to receive fanfare over the last several years, but not all of us can afford to splurge on an Apple Vision Pro! Fortunately, there are brands like Xreal to bridge the gap between Apple’s $3,500 headset and something a bit more entry-level. The device we’re alluding to is the all-new Xreal One Pro, which boasts another CES “world’s first”: the first AR glasses equipped with a self-developed spatial computing chip.

Compared to the Xreal One that came before it, the One Pro bumps the FOV up to 57 degrees from 50, increases peak brightness from 600 nits to 700, and runs on the latest version of Xreal’s Optic Engine 4.0. Xreal claims the One Pro sports a lighter and thinner front frame, too. And with expanded IPD capabilities, you’ll have the choice of 57-66mm or 66-75mm, so you can say goodbye to cut-off edges and image ghosting.

Today, you’ll be able to preorder the Xreal One Pro for $600 through the manufacturer, with shipping beginning sometime in March 2025.

LeafyPod Planter ($197)

Who says that growing a potted plant shouldn’t be informed by AI? We arrived at CES 2025 expecting to see further-refined AI tools built into the latest and greatest TVs, laptops, and earbuds, but one thing we definitely weren’t expecting is an AI-powered smart planter. Enter the LeafyPod Planter, an automated, web-connected introduction to the world of green thumbs.

Users simply download the LeafyPod app, select the plant they’ll be growing from LeafyPod’s massive collection, then pot the plant and fill the water reservoir up. Doing so automatically puts the AI tech in motion, which analyzes how effectively your plant reacts to the soil and water it’s been provided. You’ll be up and running in five minutes or less, and the planter has enough battery life to remain powered for six months.

At this time, you can preorder the LeafyPod Planter for only $148, though the $197 MSRP is the full price.

Loona PetBot ($500)

Remember when robotic pets became mainstream enough to buy at Toys R’ Us and other toy stores? We’re harkening back to the early aughts, but when one fast-forwards to 2025, it’s nice to discover these metallic pets weren’t just a fad. Our happy find comes in the form of the Loona PetBot, an AI-powered smart pet designed to bring smiles to the whole family, particularly the kiddos!

Once connected to Wi-Fi, this robotic pup harnesses the learning prowess of ChatGPT, along with 3D-ToF, RGB, an accelerometer, and gyroscope sensors to navigate around your home. With games like bullfighting and follow the leader programmed into the bot, you and yours can spend hours interacting with this adorable assemblage of screen-meets-wheels. And the more everyone interacts with the pup, the more Loona is able to learn about the daily routines and habits of the family!

The Loona PetBot is priced at $500 and can be ordered directly through Loona’s site.