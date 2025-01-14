Your personal info is being stolen with every click you make – but don’t worry, Incogni can help with that

You may already be using one of the best VPNs for online privacy, but you can still go one step further and take the fight to the companies holding your information hostage. With every signup and click around the web, there’s a chance that malicious parties are picking up on your personal data, shopping patterns, and interests. And that’s even if you’re using one of the best antivirus packages out there. Luckily, Incogni is ready to take on the fight against these data brokers for you. And, even better, you can now get a year’s worth of their service for 55% off the regular price. Just tap the button below and enter the code DIGITALDEAL upon checkout to lower an annual plan from around $180 to closer to $81. Alternatively, keep reading to learn more about the service and how it can help you combat these threats.

Why you should try Incogni

Between IP addresses, cookies, accounts, and other data, a complex narrative about you and your patterns can be made for advertisers. Even Incognito Mode isn’t perfect at keeping your information totally safe. An April 2023 lawsuit showed just how sloppy big companies can be with your data — at that time, Facebook didn’t have rules regarding the ways third parties could interact with user data. If you’re clickin’, your data is probably stickin’.

Incogni, however, is built to help you recover your privacy and get your personal info taken off the internet and data broker’s collections. The service immediately begins sending out take-down notices on your behalf, negotiates with the brokers for you, and follows up from time to time to keep the information it’s removed gone. In other words, Incogni is not only an ally in your corner of the ring — they step up to fight the battle for you, all the while giving convenient reports along the way.

To try out Incogni now and get the annual plan for 55% off the usual rate, click the button below and enter the code DIGITALDEAL upon checkout. It’ll drop the cost of the plan from $180 to close to $81, making it a total savings of nearly $100.