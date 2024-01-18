Don’t miss your chance to save 31% on Dell’s iMac-style PC

If you’ve always been interested in iMac deals but you’ve been held back by the high prices of Apple’s desktop computers — or because you want to stick to Windows — you may want to take a look at the Dell Inspiron 24 All-in-One PC. This iMac-style computer, originally priced at $650, is down to an even more affordable $450 following a 31% discount from Dell. We’re not sure how much time is remaining before you miss this chance at $200 in savings, so if you’re interested, it’s highly recommended that you proceed with the purchase as soon as you can.

Why you should buy the Dell Inspiron 24 All-in-One PC

The major draw of all-in-one computers like the Dell Inspiron 24 All-in-One is the space that they free up on your desk. Unlike traditional desktop computer setups that come with a CPU and a monitor, plus the cable that connects them, the Dell Inspiron 24 All-in-One combines a 23.8-inch Full HD screen and its CPU in one device. If you go with a wireless keyboard and mouse, the only cable that you’ll need is the power cord, which will allow you to get rid of all the clutter on your workstation.

The Dell Inspiron 24 All-in-One PC isn’t just about freeing up space though, as it also offers fast and dependable performance with the 13th-generation Intel Core i3 processor, integrated Intel UHD Graphics, and 8GB of RAM. The desktop computer also has Windows 11 Home pre-installed in its 256GB SSD, and a comprehensive package of ports that include USB-A, USB-C, and HDMI, so you’ll be able to connect all the accessories that you need.

Dell is offering one of the most attractive desktop computer deals in the market with its 31% discount for the Dell Inspiron 24 All-in-One PC. From $650, which already gives you amazing value for your money, it’s down to only $450, which is definitely a steal price for this device. You’re going to have to hurry if you want to pocket the savings of $200 though, as we’re not sure if the bargain will still be available tomorrow. If you want to get the Dell Inspiron 24 All-in-One PC for much cheaper than Apple’s iMac computers, push through with the transaction immediately.

Editors' Recommendations