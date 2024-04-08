Save $450 on this Dell desktop PC with an RTX 4060 Ti today

Over at Dell, there’s a huge saving on a very appealing Dell XPS Desktop. With great hardware including a GeForce RTX 4060 Ti graphics card, it’s perfect for anyone keen to get gaming without breaking the bank. Usually priced at $1,550, it’s down to $1,100 so you save $450 on the regular price. One of the best desktop computer deals around, here’s what you need to know about it before you hit the buy button.

Why you should buy the Dell XPS Desktop

A particularly well-specced desktop computer for the price, the Dell XPS Desktop is perfect for anyone who wants a capable machine for working as well as for gaming. It’s sure to be the best desktop computer in this price range. It has a 13th-generation Intel Core i7-13700 processor along with 16GB of memory, and 512GB of SSD storage. Crucially for gamers, there’s an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 Ti graphics card so you get one of the latest graphics cards around. Right now, you’ll easily be able to play the latest games in style through it.

The Dell XPS Desktop itself is elegantly designed with increased airflow over previous models and plenty of expandability. Its large chassis makes it easy for cool air to travel around so there’s reduced noise and better efficiency overall. On the outside is a stylish aluminum front bezel with a refined bead-blast finish so it looks great. On the front are USB-C and USB-A ports while the back adds to that extensively so you can easily hook up devices to be hidden away or plug in a controller as needed.

Dell makes some great desktop units and that’s easily the case with this particular Dell XPS Desktop. Robustly designed, it’ll fit into your workspace well while also being great for some downtime with gaming plans. Its large chassis is perfect for upgrading components further down the line too.

This Dell XPS Desktop usually costs $1,550 but right now, it’s enjoying a $450 discount at Dell. That means it’s down to $1,100 for a strictly limited time. If you’re looking to upgrade your desktop setup for less, this is a good opportunity to do so. Check it out now before the deal ends very soon.

Editors' Recommendations