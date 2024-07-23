 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Dell’s most popular business laptop has a $600 price reduction today

By
Overhead view of the Dell Latitude 5540 laptop against a white background.
Dell

We see a lot of Dell laptop deals in our daily discount scouting, but sometimes the company offers promotions that seeem too good to be true. But, in fact, they are true, and one of these fantastic offers is happening right now! For a limited time, you’ll be able to purchase the Dell Latitude 5540 Laptop for $999, which is over $620 off its original price of $1,622.

Why you should buy the Dell Latitude 5540 Laptop

Dell is a renowned PC brand that makes some of the most powerful Windows-equipped desktops and laptops. As to the latter, the Latitude 5540 is one of the company’s best portable PCs for business professionals who need a fast and reliable machine. Under the hood, the Latitude runs on an Intel Core i7-1365U vPRO with 10 cores and 12 threads, and up to 16GB of RAM. Whether you need to run multiple browser tabs and desktop apps at once, or you need a laptop that can run one or two demanding pieces of workplace software, the Latitude 5540 is more than capable. 

Screen wise, this laptop has a 15.6-inch FHD panel with a 1920 x 1080 pixel spread. Peak brightness levels top out at 250 nits, and the anti-glare panel ensures you won’t have too much trouble with ambient lighting affecting your spreadsheets and video calls. Speaking of which: the Latitude has a built-in FHD/IR camera, which delivers good-looking footage for platforms like Zoom and Microsoft Teams.

As far as internal storage goes, the Latitude has 256GB to play with. While that might be enough for some folks, others will want to check out some of the SSD deals we found if more bytes are needed. You can also expect up to 11 hours of battery life from the Latitude 5540, which is enough juice to get you through an average workday. 

We’re not sure how long this Dell promotion is going to last, so it’s best to take advantage while you still can. Save over $620 on the Dell Latitude 5540 Laptop when you purchase through Dell. And be sure to check out some of the other great laptop deals we tracked down this week!

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Michael Bizzaco
Michael Bizzaco
Michael Bizzaco has been writing about and working with consumer tech for well over a decade, writing about everything from…
Best Buy Prime Day gaming laptop deals: MSI, Asus and more
Cyberpunk 2077 running on the Asus ROG Zephyrus G14.

If you missed out on picking up a gaming laptop during Prime Day, you'd be happy to know that there are still a lot of excellent Prime Day gaming laptop deals floating around, even though they may not be as good as those from the past couple of days. Either way, there is a lot of competition this year for deals, and even some Best Buy Prime Day deals are competing with Amazon in terms of how steep they are, which is why we've scoured all the retailers and collected some of our favorite gaming laptop deals below. Also, you may want to check out our roundup of the still remaining Prime Day deals for some extra savings.
Our favorite Best Buy Prime Day gaming laptop deals

There's no shortage of options from this year's Best Buy Prime Day gaming laptop deals, but to help you make a decision before stocks run out, we've gathered the bargains worth buying below. Whether you're on the hunt for a budget-friendly device or you want a future-proof gaming laptop, there's something for you here. You're going to have to hurry though, as the more popular models among the offers we picked are probably already close to selling out.

Read more
Lenovo’s Surface Pro alternative is down to $330 today
Lenovo Chromebook Duet 3 front view showing display and keyboard.

Even with the discounts from Surface Pro deals, Microsoft's 2-in-1 laptops are still too expensive for some people, so here's a cheaper alternative -- the Lenovo Chromebook Duet 3 for only $330, following a $100 discount from Lenovo on its original price of $430. The versatile device isn't going to be sold at 23% off forever though, and in fact, it may be back to its regular price as soon as tomorrow, so if you think it's the perfect device for you, you should buy it right now to be able to pocket the savings.

Why you should buy the Lenovo Chromebook Duet 3
As a detachable 2-in-1 laptop, the Lenovo Chromebook Duet 3 features a similar design to Microsoft's Surface Pro devices. It starts as a tablet with an 11-inch 2K touchscreen, and it transforms into a laptop by attaching the keyboard cover that also serves as protection for the display when it's closed. This gives the Lenovo Chromebook Duet 3 versatility to handle different purposes -- for example, tablet mode makes it easier to browse social media, then you can switch to laptop mode when it's time to work on a document.

Read more
Best Buy Prime Day laptop deals: laptops as cheap as $159
The new Surface Laptop 13 on a white table.

Prime Day deals are still out there if you're shopping for a new laptop, and Best Buy has some of the best Prime Day laptop deals still available. Top brands like Lenovo, Dell, HP, and even Apple are seeing laptops discounted in the aftermath of Prime Day, and we've tracked down all of the best Prime Day laptop deals Best Buy still has going on. Read onward for all of the details, and if you aren't finding what you're looking for here you can also look more specifically at what's left of the Apple Prime Day deals and Dell Prime Day deals.
Best Best Buy laptop Prime Day deal
Lenovo IdeaPad 1i -- $330, was $500

For an affordable laptop that will be able to keep up with all of your daily activities, you'll want to go for the Lenovo IdeaPad 1i. It's equipped with the 12th-generation Intel Core i3 processor, Intel UHD Graphics, and 8GB of RAM, which are enough for the usual tasks that you'll have to handle for work or school. The laptop also comes with a 15.6-inch Full HD screen that's big and bright enough to let you handle your projects, and a 256GB SSD that offers ample storage space for your files. With Windows 11 Home pre-loaded, you can start using the Lenovo IdeaPad 1i right after unboxing -- no need to worry about installing an operating system yourself.

Read more