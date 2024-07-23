Dell’s most popular business laptop has a $600 price reduction today

We see a lot of Dell laptop deals in our daily discount scouting, but sometimes the company offers promotions that seeem too good to be true. But, in fact, they are true, and one of these fantastic offers is happening right now! For a limited time, you’ll be able to purchase the Dell Latitude 5540 Laptop for $999, which is over $620 off its original price of $1,622.

Why you should buy the Dell Latitude 5540 Laptop

Dell is a renowned PC brand that makes some of the most powerful Windows-equipped desktops and laptops. As to the latter, the Latitude 5540 is one of the company’s best portable PCs for business professionals who need a fast and reliable machine. Under the hood, the Latitude runs on an Intel Core i7-1365U vPRO with 10 cores and 12 threads, and up to 16GB of RAM. Whether you need to run multiple browser tabs and desktop apps at once, or you need a laptop that can run one or two demanding pieces of workplace software, the Latitude 5540 is more than capable.

Screen wise, this laptop has a 15.6-inch FHD panel with a 1920 x 1080 pixel spread. Peak brightness levels top out at 250 nits, and the anti-glare panel ensures you won’t have too much trouble with ambient lighting affecting your spreadsheets and video calls. Speaking of which: the Latitude has a built-in FHD/IR camera, which delivers good-looking footage for platforms like Zoom and Microsoft Teams.

As far as internal storage goes, the Latitude has 256GB to play with. While that might be enough for some folks, others will want to check out some of the SSD deals we found if more bytes are needed. You can also expect up to 11 hours of battery life from the Latitude 5540, which is enough juice to get you through an average workday.

We’re not sure how long this Dell promotion is going to last, so it’s best to take advantage while you still can. Save over $620 on the Dell Latitude 5540 Laptop when you purchase through Dell. And be sure to check out some of the other great laptop deals we tracked down this week!