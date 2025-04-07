 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

The Dell G15 — our “best budget gaming laptop” — is $550 off

By
Amazing Deal Dell G15 (2023) sitting on a coffee table.
Jacob Roach / Digital Trends

Are you looking for gaming laptop deals that will give you the best bang for your buck? You’re going to want to set your sights on the Dell G15. This configuration with the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 graphics card is on sale with a $550 discount from Dell itself, slashing its price from $1,550 to $1,000. That’s a relatively affordable price considering the power under this gaming laptop’s hood, but you need to act fast if you want to take advantage of this offer as it may expire at any moment.

Why you should buy the Dell G15 gaming laptop

The Dell G15 is featured in our list of the best gaming laptops as the best budget gaming laptop, which means you’ll enjoy even more value from it because of Dell’s discount. With the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 graphics card combining with the 13th-generation Intel Core i9 processor and 32GB of RAM, which our guide on how much RAM do you need says is the sweet spot for high-end gamers, you won’t run into any problems when playing the best PC games.

The 15.6-inch Full HD screen of the Dell G15 gaming laptop is large and sharp enough for you to be able to appreciate the graphics of modern video games, but it’s not too big to sacrifice the device’s portability. It ships with a 1TB SSD, which offers ample storage space for several titles at the same time, and you can start installing them right after you unbox the Dell G1 as it comes pre-loaded with Windows 11 Home.

Related

Gamers shouldn’t settle for budget-friendly laptop deals when they can get a solid gaming laptop for only $1,000. That’s the price that you’ll have to pay for the Dell G15 with the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 graphics card, following a $550 discount from Dell on its original price of $1,550. You’re going to have to hurry with your transaction if you want to buy the Dell G15 gaming laptop with these huge savings though, as there’s no telling how much time is remaining before the bargain ends.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Aaron Mamiit
Aaron Mamiit
Contributor
Aaron received an NES and a copy of Super Mario Bros. for Christmas when he was four years old, and he has been fascinated…
Lenovo is selling ThinkPad laptops for more than half off today
The Lenovo ThinkPad T14s Gen 5 opened up on a table.

For a laptop that will be able to keep up with all of your daily tasks, you can't go wrong with the Lenovo ThinkPad T14s Gen 5. This configuration with an estimated value of $2,909 is currently on sale from Lenovo's laptop deals with a huge 55% discount, which brings its price down to only $1,309. We're not sure how much time is remaining before you miss this chance at $1,600 in savings, so you better hurry and complete your purchase for this dependable device.

Why you should buy the Lenovo ThinkPad T14s Gen 5 laptop
Lenovo is one of the best laptop brands because of the durability of its devices, as well as their ability to simply get the job done, so even though the Lenovo ThinkPad T14s Gen 5 is not the latest model (that's the Lenovo ThinkPad T14s Gen 6), we expect it to last pretty long as your laptop of choice. This configuration with the Intel Core Ultra 5 135U processor, integrated Intel Graphics, and 16GB of RAM, which our guide on how much RAM do you need says is similar to top-tier machines, will be more than enough for your usual tasks for work or school.

Read more
The Dell Inspiron 14 Plus laptop drops below $1,000 with this $300 discount
Dell Inspiron 14 Plus 2024 front angled view showing display and keyboard.

If you want to buy a powerful device with a huge discount from laptop deals, you're going to want to set your sights on this offer for the Dell Inspiron 14 Plus. This configuration, which usually sells for $1,100, is on sale from Dell for only $800, for savings of $300 as part of a clearance sale. There's a chance that the remaining stocks are already running low though, so if you want to take advantage of this bargain, we highly recommend completing your purchase as soon as you can.

Why you should buy the Dell Inspiron 14 Plus laptop
The Dell Inspiron 14 Plus only received a score of 3 out of 5 stars in our review, primarily because you're only getting an IPS display, whereas other brands are already offering laptops with OLED screens at a similar price. However, with Dell's discount, this is less of a deal-breaker, especially since the 14-inch IPS screen is actually solid with 2.8K resolution. The Dell Inspiron 14 Plus also comes with a sleek but conservative design, and its build quality is pretty good, so it's a good choice for the laptop equivalent of a daily driver.

Read more
This Gigabyte Aorus gaming laptop with RTX 4060 has a 20% discount
The Gigabyte Aorus 7 gaming laptop on a white background.

Gamers who want to buy a new gaming laptop for less than $1,000 have a lot of options in Amazon's Big Spring Sale 2025. The Gigabyte Aorus 7 is one of them, with a 20% discount bringing its price down to just $899 from $1,127 originally. That's equivalent to savings of $228, which you can spend on more video games and accessories such as gaming headset deals.  The event runs until March 31, but we don't recommend waiting until the final minutes before you proceed with your purchase of this gaming laptop because stocks may no longer be available by then.

Why you should buy the Gigabyte Aorus 7 gaming laptop
The Gigabyte Aorus 7 isn't gunning for the level of performance of the best gaming laptops with its 12th-generation Intel Core i5 processor. However, it will be enough to play the best PC games as it also comes with the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 graphics card and 16GB of RAM, which our guide on how much RAM do you need says is the best place to start for gaming. You're going to have to choose low to medium settings for the more demanding titles, but that's an acceptable trade-off considering the relatively affordable price of the Gigabyte Aorus 7.

Read more