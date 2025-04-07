The Dell G15 — our “best budget gaming laptop” — is $550 off

Are you looking for gaming laptop deals that will give you the best bang for your buck? You’re going to want to set your sights on the Dell G15. This configuration with the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 graphics card is on sale with a $550 discount from Dell itself, slashing its price from $1,550 to $1,000. That’s a relatively affordable price considering the power under this gaming laptop’s hood, but you need to act fast if you want to take advantage of this offer as it may expire at any moment.

Why you should buy the Dell G15 gaming laptop

The Dell G15 is featured in our list of the best gaming laptops as the best budget gaming laptop, which means you’ll enjoy even more value from it because of Dell’s discount. With the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 graphics card combining with the 13th-generation Intel Core i9 processor and 32GB of RAM, which our guide on how much RAM do you need says is the sweet spot for high-end gamers, you won’t run into any problems when playing the best PC games.

The 15.6-inch Full HD screen of the Dell G15 gaming laptop is large and sharp enough for you to be able to appreciate the graphics of modern video games, but it’s not too big to sacrifice the device’s portability. It ships with a 1TB SSD, which offers ample storage space for several titles at the same time, and you can start installing them right after you unbox the Dell G1 as it comes pre-loaded with Windows 11 Home.

Gamers shouldn’t settle for budget-friendly laptop deals when they can get a solid gaming laptop for only $1,000. That’s the price that you’ll have to pay for the Dell G15 with the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 graphics card, following a $550 discount from Dell on its original price of $1,550. You’re going to have to hurry with your transaction if you want to buy the Dell G15 gaming laptop with these huge savings though, as there’s no telling how much time is remaining before the bargain ends.