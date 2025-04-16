 Skip to main content
Get the Dell Inspiron 16 Plus laptop with 16GB of RAM for only $600

By
Reviewed By Digital Trends Dell Inspiron 16 Plus front angled view showing display and keyboard.
Mark Coppock / Digital Trends

Dell is an excellent source of laptop deals for both premium machines and budget-friendly devices. If you’re leaning toward the latter for your next purchase, you should consider the Dell Inspiron 16 Plus. From an original price of $1,000, it will be yours for a more affordable $600 if you purchase it right now. The stocks that are part of this clearance sale may run out at any moment, so if you want to take advantage of the $400 discount, you’re going to have to push through with your transaction for this laptop immediately.

Why you should buy the Dell Inspiron 16 Plus laptop

The Dell Inspiron 16 Plus only scored 3 out of 5 stars in our review, but that’s partly because of its price. With this discount from Dell, you’ll be able to appreciate the productivity and creativity performance that this laptop can provide. It’s powered by the 13th-generation Intel Core i7 processor and Intel UHD Graphics, alongside 16GB of RAM that our laptop buying guide says it the sweet spot for most people. The Dell Inspiron 16 Plus isn’t going to go as fast as the best laptops, but it’s going to be more than enough for your daily needs for work or school.

The 16-inch screen of the Dell Inspiron 16 Plus is just the right size for a good look at your projects without sacrificing portability, and it’s pretty sharp and smooth with a 2.5K resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. The laptop also ships with a 1TB SSD, which will provide lots of storage space for your apps and files, and since it comes with Windows 11 Home pre-loaded, you can start using the Dell Inspiron 16 Plus right away.

This is just one of the many great bargains that are available from Dell laptop deals — the Dell Inspiron 16 Plus with a $400 discount that brings its price down from $1,000 to only $600. You’re going to have to be quick with your purchase if you’re interested though, as this is a clearance sale. There’s no assurance that stocks will still be available by tomorrow, so if you want to take advantage of this offer for the Dell Inspiron 16 Plus, we highly recommend adding it to your cart and finishing the checkout process as soon as possible.

Aaron Mamiit
Aaron Mamiit
