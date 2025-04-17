 Skip to main content
This dual-screen Lenovo ThinkBook 2-in-1 laptop is almost $1,600 off

Lenovo ThinkBook Plus Gen 4 rear view showing e-ink display on lid.
Are you looking for 2-in-1 laptop deals but haven’t found an impressive offer yet? You may want to take a look at the offer from Lenovo, which includes a 46% discount for the Lenovo ThinkBook Plus Gen 4. Its estimated value of $3,459 may seem inflated, but it’s on sale for a much more affordable $1,868, for savings of $1,591. This is a clearance sale though, which means once stocks are gone, we’re not sure if you’ll get another chance at this bargain. You’re going to have to proceed with your purchase immediately if you don’t want to miss out.

Why you should buy the Lenovo ThinkBook Plus Gen 4 2-in-1 laptop

The Lenovo ThinkBook Plus Gen 4 is a 2-in-1 laptop, which means it combines the convenience of a tablet’s touchscreen and the utility of a laptop’s keyboard, according to our laptop buying guide. Its display is its primary feature — it’s a dual-panel screen that you can twist around depending on what you need between a 13.3-inch OLED touchscreen with 2.8K resolution for working on projects and watching streaming shows, or a 12-inch e-ink touchscreen with WQXGA touchscreen for reading e-books and other documents.

In terms of performance, the Lenovo ThinkBook Plus Gen 4 won’t disappoint with its 13th-generation Intel Core i5 processor, integrated Intel Iris Xe Graphics, and 16GB of RAM that our guide on how much RAM do you need says is on the level of top-tier machines. The 2-in-1 laptop also ships with Windows 11 Pro pre-installed in an expansive 512GB SSD that should have enough space for your apps and files.

Lenovo’s estimated value of $3,459 for the Lenovo ThinkBook Plus Gen 4 may seem a bit too high, but with this offer that slashes 46% off, you can get the device for a steal price of $1,868. That’s an eye-popping $1,591 in savings, but it’s not going to last long because this is a clearance sale. Stocks of the device are likely already running low, so if you want to get the Lenovo ThinkBook Plus Gen 4 2-in-1 laptop for a much lower price than usual, you should complete your transaction for it right away.

