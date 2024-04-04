With the Dell XPS reset, the Dell XPS 17 has been discontinued. However, it’s still a pretty reliable laptop by today’s standards, and Dell’s current offer the device may be your last chance to buy it. From its original price of $2,199, it’s down to just $1,599 for savings of $600. This is a clearance sale, so once stocks get sold out, they may be gone for good. If you want this 17-inch laptop, it’s highly recommended that you proceed with the purchase right away.

Why you should buy the Dell XPS 17 laptop

The Dell XPS 17 has been replaced by the slightly smaller but updated Dell XPS 16, but for a laptop that you can use for your everyday tasks, it’s still an excellent choice. It’s powered by the 13th-generation Intel Core i7 processor and the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4050 graphics card, combined with 16GB of RAM that’s found in top-tier machines, according to our guide on how much RAM do you need. With these specifications, you’ll be able to multitask between several apps without experiencing any slowdowns or crashes for a huge boost in productivity.

If you’re on the hunt for the best 17-inch laptops because you want a relatively big screen, you should know that the Dell XPS 17 tops our list for devices of this class. With Full HD+ resolution, you’ll have a sharp and detailed look at your projects, while also allowing you to enjoy streaming shows during your break. The Dell XPS 17 is equipped with a 512GB SSD for ample storage space for your files, and with Windows 11 Home pre-loaded, you can start using the laptop right after unboxing it.

If you want a large screen on your laptop, you may want to take advantage of Dell’s $600 discount for the Dell XPS 17 that slashes its price to $1,599 from $2,199. We expect laptop deals involving the device to sell out quickly because it’s been discontinued, so you need to hurry in completing the transaction if you want to take advantage of this bargain. There will be no further models of the Dell XPS 17, but that doesn’t make it a relic of the past — it’s still a dependable device, so don’t hesitate with your purchase to pocket the savings.

