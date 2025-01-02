 Skip to main content
Samsung’s new Smart Monitor M9 finally takes OLED beyond gaming

A rendering of the Samsung Monitor M9 on a white background.
Samsung
Ahead of CES 2025, Samsung has announced its first OLED monitor not explicitly targeted at PC gamers. The Smart Monitor M90SF has an OLED — a first for these devices — bringing the love from the Odyssey gaming line more toward the mainstream demographic. It’s a big deal for those hoping to engage in HDR content, both in terms of creating it and consuming it.

It makes sense, too, as the Smart Monitor M9 is built to be an entertainment hub. Like previous models, such as the Smart Monitor M80B, the M9 doesn’t require being connected to a PC to run content on it — like a little television right on your desk. It has Samsung TV Plus, Samsung Game Hub, and pretty much every streaming app you could want — along with a remote for convenient controls.

We don’t have a full spec sheet yet, but we do know that the Smart Monitor M9 has a 4K resolution and a refresh rate of 165Hz. That’s a bump from the 60Hz models we’ve seen so far, and allows the monitor to double as a proper gaming monitor when you need it too. While we won’t know if it ranks among the best monitors you can buy, one thing is for sure: it’s truly meant to do it all.

According to the one photo provided by Samsung, the Smart Monitor M9 has a new look, too, as it sports rounded corners and thinner side bezels. Thanks to the fact that it’s an OLED monitor, the frame of the screen is now just 9.9mm thick, or 0.35 inches. That’s a hair thicker than an iPhone 16, for reference.

The Smart Monitor M9 also includes some new on-device AI features, including AI that optimizes picture quality based on the type of content and analyzes “input signals to determine the type of content being viewed,” according to Samsung’s press release. Meanwhile, AI is also being used to do a similar thing for games, recognizing the genre and “fine-tuning picture settings to deliver an optimal and immersive experience for every playstyle.”

Lastly, the Smart Monitor M9 has a “Pro” version of its AI 4K Upscaling feature, which can “upgrade lower-resolution content up to 4K quality,” so long as its coming from the built-in Smart TV apps or Samsung Gaming Hub. I’m not sure what makes this version of its upscaling more advanced, but Samsung says the AI analyzes “input signals and existing image data” to deliver crisper visuals “with enhanced detail, regardless of the original resolution.”

Samsung has not announced pricing or availability details for the new Smart Monitor M9, but it’s worth mentioning that it’ll likely come in above the previous models. Samsung has entire line of Smart Monitors, ranging from 27-inch 1080p models up to 32-inch 4K options (and even a 43-inch model), though the OLED M9 definitely positions itself at the top of the stack.

