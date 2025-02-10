 Skip to main content
Samsung’s latest tech innovation is a giant 5K ePaper display

Samsung's 75-inch display 5K color ePaper display.
Samsung

Known for its display technology, Samsung has expanded the innovation of the ever-evolving eInk or ePaper, having introduced its latest screen with impressive high-resolution features at the recent ISE 2025 conference in Barcelona.

The 75-inch display is now the world’s largest color ePaper screen. It also features a 5K (5,120 x 2,880 pixels) resolution and 16:9 aspect ratio among impressive specifications. The display is intended for outdoor advertising that is traditionally paper-based, such as posters and menus. The high resolution allows for improved visibility in outdoor spaces. Tech Radar noted that the previous largest ePaper color display was the 32-inch Philips Tableaux 5150I.

Samsung’s display also has a focus on sustainability and ultra-low power consumption, with the ability to function at just 0.00W power when displaying images. This allows the display to only use energy when transitioning between images. The display itself is made of 50% recycled plastics, while its packaging is made completely of paper.

Hardware-wise, the ePaper display features 8GB of storage, a built-in rechargeable 5000mAh battery, and two USB-C ports, as well as Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity options. The display runs Samsung’s Tizen OS for software. Other software includes a dedicated mobile app that allows users to remotely manage display content from their smartphones, including scheduling and sleep/wake cycles. Samsung’s VXT (Visual eXperience Transformation) allows users to optimize content visually.

Samsung’s 5K color ePaper display won the Best Product Award at ISE 2025, excelling in several categories, including Digital Signage, Installation, and AV Technology, according to Business Korea.

Samsung is already a leader in the display sector; however, the e-paper display is poised to see growth in the coming years at a rate of 32% between 2023 and 2028, market research firm Technavio noted.

The earning potential stands at approximately $15.3 billion, from which Samsung can likely benefit significantly.

Samsung notably showcased a 27-inch 5K QD-OLED display at CES 2025 last month. While at the opposite end of the display arena, specifications such as 5K screens are now among the top trends for 2025 and beyond.

