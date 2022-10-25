 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. News

AI-generated images to be sold as stock photos through Shutterstock

Caleb Clark
By

Shutterstock — one of the most popular stock image websites — plans on selling AI-created images, according to reporting from Gizmodo.

Shutterstock will generate the images using DALLE-2, and the company claims it will compensate creators whose images are used to generate the images.

An astronaut on a horse generated by Dall-E-2 AI image generator.

DALL-E 2 is one of the most popular AI art generators, and Shutterstock has an ongoing relationship with the AI’s developer, OpenAI. Shutterstock plans on moving forward with monetizing AI artwork, even while conversations are ongoing about the legality of the practice. Shutterstock believes it has the solution, though. The company will establish a “Contributor Fund” to pay contributors when their images are used by DALL-E 2.

However, selling AI-generated images is far from a consensus, especially in the stock image market. The CEO of Getty Images, Craig Peters, recently aired his concerns in an interview with The Verge.

“There’s a lot of questions out there right now — about who owns the copyright to that material, about the rights that were leveraged to create that material — and we don’t want to put our customers into that legal risk,” he said. Peters also expressed concerns about the company’s competitors racing to monetize AI images, and he emphasized a need to answer questions about copyright and how to properly attribute and pay creators.

“I think the fact that these questions are not being addressed is the issue here,” he said. “In some cases, they’re just being thrown to the wayside. I think that’s dangerous. I don’t think it’s responsible. I think it could be illegal.”

AI-generated art has gained a lot of attention lately (for better and worse). Apps like Midjourney make the technology available to everyday people, and even Microsoft is throwing its weight behind the tech. Shutterstock is confident it has the solution, though, and you could get direct access to these DALLE-2 images within the next few months.

Editors' Recommendations

Passwords are hard and people are lazy, new report shows
Mac privacy tips: 1Password
Microsoft data breach exposed sensitive data of 65,000 companies
A depiction of a hacker breaking into a system via the use of code.
Snapchat+ now lets you customize when Snaps on Stories expire
A person using Snapchat on an iPhone.
Watch out models, the AI revolution is coming for your jobs too
Generated Photos offers full body AI-created models.
How to create a Smart Playlist in Apple Music
Creating a Smart Playlist in Music on a MacBook.
The best hard drive enclosures for 2022
A hard drive encloser.
The best budget laptops for 2022
lenovo yoga c640 review c740 07
How to use Microsoft Teams
how to change your background in microsoft teams
Dell XPS 15 vs. Razer Blade 15: which to buy in 2022
Dell XPS 15 9520 front view showing display and keyboard deck.
Are Windows 11 security features killing your gaming performance? You might be surprised
A gaming laptop with the ReSpec brand over it.
The best Chromebook-compatible printers you can buy
Inkjet with paper.
How to create multiple profiles for your Facebook account
A series of social media app icons on a colorful smartphone screen.
How to set up Wallet and Apple Pay on Mac
Apple Pay setup screen on a MacBook.