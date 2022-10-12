 Skip to main content
Microsoft’s new Designer app offers DALL-E-like AI art creation for all

Fionna Agomuoh
By

Among the new creator tools announced for Microsoft 365, Microsoft Edge, and Bing on Wednesday is Microsoft Designer, an AI-powered app that allows you to start with a concept and let the technology do most of the work in developing a creative project.

Microsoft Designer is based on an AI technology similar to DALL-E 2, which was created by OpenAI. The text-to-art generator recently became available to the public after a popular waitlist period following its April 2022 launch.

Screenshot of Microsoft Designer interface.

Microsoft Designer will work for more than developing images. You will be able to create social media posts, invitations, digital postcards, or graphics, among other creative projects with the AI-powered app. Similar to DALL-E, you can describe in text the project you want to make and the Microsoft Designer app will generate a result that is “totally unique … consistent, aligned, properly scaled,” Microsoft said in a statement.

Microsoft Designer also allows you to add more design ideas, such as images or text to the AI-generated content with a single click. From there you can share designs as you like in-app, whether it be directly to social media platforms or to friends, downloading for later use.

Also inspired by PowerPoint, the Microsoft Designer app is reminiscent of how you build out a presentation. The app will give you design options based on the type of content you’re trying to develop, and Microsoft claims to have over eight billion slide designs saved by customers already using PowerPoint, with more to come.

You can sign up for a free web preview of Microsoft Designer starting Wednesday. Microsoft is offering users a chance to try the app out and give the brand feedback. At this time Microsoft Designer preview will not include all of the features planned for the app.

Microsoft has not shared when the app will release for general availability, but when it does it will come in free and premium versions. The premium features will be available to Microsoft 365 Personal and Family subscribers.

