All the best deals on Surface products for Black Friday

Arif Bacchus
Microsoft’s Surface devices are some of the most premium Windows devices in the market, but the prices might also be a bit too high for some consumers with smaller wallets.

No reason to worry though, as a number of retailers are discounting Surface for Black Friday. Be it the Surface Pro 2017, Surface Pro 6, or the Surface Go, here’s a look at how (and where) you can save big on Surface this holiday season.

Surface Pro 6

Dan Baker/Digital Trends

The Surface Pro 6 just launched in mid-October, but some retailers are already cutting down on pricing and bundling the device in with a keyboard to help you save on the price for the holidays. The leading deals on the device are naturally available at the Microsoft Store, but other retailers like Costco are also discounting select Surface Pro 6 models.

  • Available starting November 22 at the Microsoft Store. Bundle and save $300 on an Intel Core i5 Surface Pro 6 with a 256GB SSD and 8GB RAM. A Type Cover keyboard (usually a separate $160 purchase) is included.
  • Available starting November 22 at the Microsoft Store. Save $330 on the Intel Core i7 Surface Pro 6 with a 512GB SSD. Type Cover keyboard is included.
  • Available from November 16-22, $60 membership required at Costco. Save up to $200 on Surface Pro 6. Bundle includes both the Surface Type Cover and Surface Pen, usually separate $160 and $100 purchases. The Intel Core i5 model is discounted in physical Costco stores and Intel Core i7 model is also included in the sale, but online only.

Surface Pro 2017

Considering the fresh release of the Surface Pro 6, last generation’s Surface device will be slightly cheaper for the holiday. This older model uses a 7th-gen processor, but looks nearly identical to the Surface Pro 6 on the outside. Shopping at the Microsoft Store and Best Buy are your best bets if you’re looking to save.

  • Available from November 22-24 at Best Buy. Get the Surface Pro 2017 with Intel Core i5 Processor, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB SSD for $1,000. No keyboard and pen are included, but the deal accounts for a $330 savings.
  • Available from November 22-24 at Best Buy. Save $360 on a Surface Pro 2017 bundle. Includes Type Cover keyboard, Surface Pro 2017 with an Intel Core M3 Processor, 8GB RAM, and 128 GB SSD. Final total price of $600, instead of $960.
  • Available starting November 22 at the Microsoft Store. Save $260 on the Surface Pro 2017 bundle with Intel Core i5 Processor, 128GB SSD, and 8GB RAM. Platinum Signature Type Cover keyboard (usually a $160 separate purchase) is included.
  • Available starting November 18 at the Microsoft Store. Get the Intel Core M Surface Pro 2017 with 4GB RAM and 128GB of SSD storage starting at $599. Type cover included in the savings for up to $310 off.

Surface Laptop 2

The Surface laptop is a nice alternative for students who are looking for a sleek and light Windows device that is comparable to a MacBook Air. At the time of writing, not many retailers are discounting this device. Your best bet on savings is to go to the Microsoft Store, online, or in person.

  • Available starting November 22 at the Microsoft Store. Enjoy a $330 savings on the Surface Laptop 2. Prices on this device usually start at $1,000, so the price cut is fairly decent and can possibly bring certain models to as low as $750 Microsoft wasn’t specific on which configurations are included in the sale.

Surface Go

The Surface Go is already Microsoft’s most affordable Surface device, but holiday sales are making it even cheaper. At the Microsoft Store, you can save up to $50 on select models of the super-portable, 10-inch 2-in-1.

  • Available starting November 18 at the Microsoft Store. Get the Surface Go starting at $350 instead of $400. The deal covers the base Surface Go, with 64 GB of storage, and 4 GB of RAM. No keyboard or pen included.

Surface Book 2

Bill Roberson/Digital Trends

The Surface Book 2 is Microsoft’s most powerful device, coming with 8th-gen Intel processors and up to 17 hours of video playback battery life. You won’t be finding this 2-in-1 convertible on sale at any major physical retailers, but at time of writing, Amazon’s third-party sellers are discounting select models.

  • Available now at Amazon. Save $311, and get the 13.5 inch Surface Book 2 with Intel Core i7 processor 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD for $2,188 instead of $2,500.
  • Available now at Amazon. Save $255 and get the 13.5 inch Surface Book 2 with Intel Core i5 processor 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD for $1,245 instead of $1,500
