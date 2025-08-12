The AMD RX 9060 could make Nvidia’s RTX 5060 irrelevant

What’s happened? AMD’s quietly launched RX 9060 just appeared in a benchmark, and it’s set to rival one of the best GPUs for budget builds.

A new report says the Radeon RX 9060 (non-XT) outpaces GeForce RTX 5050 by ~19% and lands “almost on par” with RTX 5060 in early testing.

The card was tested by a South Korean outlet, Technosaurus.

The RTX 5060 was only 2% faster on average in 1080p gaming at max settings, and the RX 9060 XT — 6.2%.

This is a great result for the RX 9060.

Right now, the RX 9060 non-XT is only available in prebuilt gaming PCs due to limited production volume.

The RX 9060 comes with 28 compute units (CUs), meaning 1,792 shaders. It also sports 8GB VRAM across a 128-bit bus, clocked at up to 18Gbps.

It’s unclear whether the GPU will become widely available for DIY PC builders, but if it does, it’ll likely target a low price point under $250.

KR YT, Technosaurus uploaded RX 9060 non-XT review



– OEM/SI only: Due to low production volume

– Price: 9060 XT 8G is around 490K KRW / 9060 non-XT expect around 350K~390K KRW



*Perf test = Left: 7500F based buget system / Right: 98X3D based bench setup pic.twitter.com/7FRiKFhxDM — 포시포시 (@harukaze5719) August 12, 2025

This is important because: Matching the RTX 5060 in performance bodes well for the RX 9060.

A 19% lead over RTX 5050 frames the 9060 as more than a bare-minimum upgrade.

Being close to the RTX 5060 could be an incentive for system builders to offer cheaper gaming PCs.

Nvidia’s RTX 5050 is rather unimpressive, but it’s the only budget option right now — the RX 9060 might close that gap.

Why should I care? While the RTX 9060 is not available for PC builders, it could soon show up in budget gaming PCs.

Many system builders default to the RTX 4060 or the RTX 5060 at a lower price point.

The RX 9060 seems to be a better alternative to Nvidia cards than expected.

Although the official pricing hasn’t been revealed, chances are that the RX 9060 non-XT will be cheaper — which translates to more affordable PCs.

OK, what’s next? There’s no word as to whether AMD will keep the RX 9060 OEM only or not.