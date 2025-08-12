 Skip to main content
The AMD RX 9060 could make Nvidia’s RTX 5060 irrelevant

Fresh testing shows that AMD's new RDNA 4 GPU punches up, but availability and specs come with caveats

By
AMD's Radeon RX 9060 over a blue gradient background.
AMD

What’s happened? AMD’s quietly launched RX 9060 just appeared in a benchmark, and it’s set to rival one of the best GPUs for budget builds.

  • A new report says the Radeon RX 9060 (non-XT) outpaces GeForce RTX 5050 by ~19% and lands “almost on par” with RTX 5060 in early testing.
  • The card was tested by a South Korean outlet, Technosaurus.
  • The RTX 5060 was only 2% faster on average in 1080p gaming at max settings, and the RX 9060 XT — 6.2%.
  • This is a great result for the RX 9060.
  • Right now, the RX 9060 non-XT is only available in prebuilt gaming PCs due to limited production volume.
  • The RX 9060 comes with 28 compute units (CUs), meaning 1,792 shaders. It also sports 8GB VRAM across a 128-bit bus, clocked at up to 18Gbps.
  • It’s unclear whether the GPU will become widely available for DIY PC builders, but if it does, it’ll likely target a low price point under $250.

KR YT, Technosaurus uploaded RX 9060 non-XT review

– OEM/SI only: Due to low production volume
– Price: 9060 XT 8G is around 490K KRW / 9060 non-XT expect around 350K~390K KRW

*Perf test = Left: 7500F based buget system / Right: 98X3D based bench setup pic.twitter.com/7FRiKFhxDM

— 포시포시 (@harukaze5719) August 12, 2025

This is important because: Matching the RTX 5060 in performance bodes well for the RX 9060.

  • A 19% lead over RTX 5050 frames the 9060 as more than a bare-minimum upgrade.
  • Being close to the RTX 5060 could be an incentive for system builders to offer cheaper gaming PCs.
  • Nvidia’s RTX 5050 is rather unimpressive, but it’s the only budget option right now — the RX 9060 might close that gap.
Why should I care? While the RTX 9060 is not available for PC builders, it could soon show up in budget gaming PCs.

  • Many system builders default to the RTX 4060 or the RTX 5060 at a lower price point.
  • The RX 9060 seems to be a better alternative to Nvidia cards than expected.
  • Although the official pricing hasn’t been revealed, chances are that the RX 9060 non-XT will be cheaper — which translates to more affordable PCs.

OK, what’s next? There’s no word as to whether AMD will keep the RX 9060 OEM only or not.

  • If the card makes it to the DIY market, it could be a great pick instead of the RTX 5050.
  • If it remains a prebuilt-only card, it could appear in budget gaming PCs.
  • We hope that AMD will one day launch this to the wider market — it’s entirely possible.
Monica J. White
Monica J. White
Computing Writer
Monica is a computing writer at Digital Trends, focusing on PC hardware. Since joining the team in 2021, Monica has written…
