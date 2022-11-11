Razer updates its Naga mouse with HyperSpeed wheel and more

Razer launched its newest gaming mouse today, the Razer Naga 2 Pro. Complete with swappable side plates, nearly 20 programmable buttons, and a hyper scroll wheel, this mouse is a beast.

Razer designed the first Naga Pro specifically for MMO gaming, way back in 2009. The company has tweaked its successful gaming mouse over the past 13 years, but the Naga 2 Pro represents a brand-new release.

“The Razer Naga line of mice are widely regarded as the kings of MMO games thanks to their modularity, customizability, and flexibility,” Chris Mitchell, head of the PC Gaming division at Razer, said in a press release. “Sporting more scroll wheel customization options, wireless charging compatibility, and a lot of other upgrades, the Razer Naga V2 Pro is set to continue the legacy of the Razer MMO mouse line.”

You’ll find a series of buttons located under the side panels of the mouse. You can use these buttons to program the mouse to behave precisely how you want. There are 22 total programmable controls packed onto this mouse, so you have lots of options.

The Naga 2 Pro includes a new patented Razer technology: the HyperScroll Pro wheel. The wheel comes with six preset modes you can easily switch between, including Adaptive Scrolling which gives less resistance to scrolls, and Free Scrolling for accelerated scrolls.

Razer also says you can adjust the scroll wheel tension and the feel of each tick between rotations of the wheel. The idea Razer is going for is you can adjust your scroll wheel to match exactly how you need to for your gaming style. We have not gotten our hands on a unit yet, so we can’t tell you yet if this is a good thing or not.

One thing we are curious to test is Razer’s new Hyperspeed Wireless technology, which Razer claims offers a low-latency wireless connection to your computer. The technology monitors the connection and makes adjustments on the fly as needed. Razer claims you never notice.

We had questions about how this affects battery life. Razer said the Naga 2 Pro packs a whopping 150 hours of battery life and comes with a high-speed USB Type-C cable if you want to play with it plugged in. Again, we have not yet been able to test the claims.

The optics on the Naga 2 Pro sound decent on paper. Razer introduces their Gen-3 optical sensors, called Razer Focus Pro 30K Optical Sensor. This allows you to use the mouse on any surface, including glass. It uses smart sync technology for enhanced control, smart tracking, asymmetric cut-off, and motion synchronization. Infrared ensures no double-clicking and debounce delay.

The Naga 2 Pro is powered by a single AA battery.

