  1. Computing

There’s a reason this Apple II manual auctioned for nearly $800K

By

On the face of it, the spiral-bound Apple II manual from decades ago doesn’t look anything special. It even has “a few small stains on the front cover,” according to Boston-based RR Auction, which recently put the 196-page booklet under the hammer.

But turn to its table of contents and on the opposite page you’ll find a note scrawled in blue ink. Penned and signed by Steve Jobs. Yes, that Steve Jobs.

It reads: “Julian, Your generation is the first to grow up with computers. Go change the world! steven jobs, 1980.” It’s also signed by Mike Markkula, an early Apple investor and the company’s second CEO.

A note written in 1980 by Apple co-founder Steve Jobs.

The manual auctioned for a whopping $787,484 — presumably because of Jobs’ message rather than someone’s desperate search for instructions on how to operate their ancient Apple II computer.

The winning bid was made by Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay, who will add the artifact to the Jim Irsay Collection featuring a range of historic and culturally significant pieces.

“When we think of the greatest, most innovative minds of the past two centuries, Steve Jobs must certainly be included among them,” Irsay said in response to his latest purchase, adding that the late Apple co-founder was “a truly transformative figure who changed the way in which human beings think, do business, and interact on a daily basis.”

The story behind the message

On its website, RR Auction said the inscription, which was penned by Jobs in the same year Apple floated on the stock market, “powerfully conveys his grand ambition and vision for the future of Apple and personal computing as a whole,” adding that when he signed it, Jobs was in the U.K. promoting the then-fledgling company as he grew it “from Cupertino start-up to global phenomenon.”

And in case you’re thinking that any ol’ fella could’ve written it, the artifact is accompanied by various documents confirming its authenticity, as well as a letter of provenance from the original recipient, Julian Brewer, whose father, Mike Brewer, negotiated exclusive distribution rights for Apple in the U.K. in 1979.

Julian was a teen when Jobs signed the manual. He recalls, “I was sitting in my bedroom writing games on my Apple II when Dad called me down to meet some guests. To my amazement it was Steve Jobs and Mike Markkula. I had the manual with me and only later understood how rare it was for Jobs to sign anything, let alone to write an inscription like this. He got on well with Dad, so I feel the inscription was made with care.”

The Apple II, which appears at number 4 in Digital Trends’ recently compiled chart of the most important personal computers ever made, was designed by Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak. The machine launched in 1977 and became the tech giant’s first truly mass-market personal computer while also helping to transform the global PC market.

Remarkably, an Apple II machine still powers an exhibit at a prominent museum in Russia. Following the auction, the museum owner will no doubt be leafing frantically through the computer’s manual in the hope of finding another note penned by Jobs.

Editors' Recommendations

OneWeb launches more internet satellites to take on SpaceX’s Starlink

An Arianespace Soyuz rocket launches from Kazakhstan.

GM expands recall to all Chevy Bolt EVs due to fire risk

electric car or electrified car chevy bolt

Perseverance rover to make second attempt at grabbing a Mars sample

This Mastcam-Z image of a portion of the Artuby ridgeline shows large (meter-scale) boulders similar to those Perseverance is expected to encounter at Citadelle.

China’s Zhurong rover has its mission extended, will continue exploring Mars

China's Zhurong Mars rover, captured by a wireless camera.

Hubble captures a beautiful galaxy located in a cosmic crucible

This jewel-bright image from the NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope shows NGC 1385, a spiral galaxy 68 million light-years from Earth, which lies in the constellation Fornax. The image was taken with Hubble’s Wide Field Camera 3, which is often referred to as Hubble’s workhorse camera thanks to its reliability and versatility. It was installed in 2009 when astronauts last visited Hubble, and 12 years later it remains remarkably productive.

Everything we know about Halo Infinite

everything from xbox e3 2018 halo infinite feat

Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut: How to unlock Iki Island

Jin plays his flute as Iki Island looms in the background.

Dell is practically giving away this gaming laptop today

dell g3 15 g7 gaming laptop deals summer sale 2020 review fortnite 3065 768x768

You can buy a MacBook Air for only $219 today — seriously!

macbook air on desk

AirPods are down to only $115 at Walmart today — but hurry!

AirPods 2 Charging Case opened on a table.

Cheap Headphones: Bose QuietComfort 35 are insanely cheap today

bo beoplayh4 bose quiet comfort35ii amazon deals comfort 35 ii

This 55-inch 4K TV is so cheap today it could be a mistake

50 inch tcl 4 series 4k tv deal best buy black friday 2020 featured image large

Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut: 10 things to do first on Iki Island

Jin and Kenji discuss future plans at sunset in Ghost of Tsushima.