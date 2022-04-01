  1. Computing

This could be our first look at Intel’s new secret GPU

Zak Islam
By

There’s been a considerable amount of interest and speculation surrounding Intel’s Arc Alchemist desktop graphics cards. However, Team Blue itself may have now inadvertently revealed technical specifications for the flagship model (Arc A780) of its upcoming desktop GPU lineup.

As reported by 3DCenter and VideoCardz, it appears that Intel’s presentation video for Arc Control gave us our first insight into what to expect from one of the company’s discrete desktop GPUs.

A render of Intel's Arc Alchemist desktop GPU.

For reference, Arc Control is a program that allows people to access Arc Alchemist GPU driver updates and a game library, as well as have control over in-game performance. The video provides a breakdown of the application’s various features.

GPU Power, GPU Clock, and VRAM Clock were all showcased in the presentation, which are elements that can be displayed through Arc Control. A Performance Tab that shows details related to the GPU’s performance was also frequently referenced in the video.

But 3DCenter spotted a segment where the specifications are quite peculiar, though: They’re not related to the Arc GPUs that were recently introduced for laptops. Specifically, a certain part of the video details a GPU with a clock speed between 2200MHz to 2250MHz.

That specific detail in and of itself can still be referring to a mobile Arc Alchemist GPU. After all, as VideoCardz aptly highlights, the Arc A350M Geekbench benchmark reveals that it can offer a 2.2GHz GPU clock, albeit via a boost.

A chart shows the rumored technical specifications for Intel's Arc Alchemist A780 desktop GPU.
Image source: Intel/VideoCardz

However, the GPU Power for this mystery graphics card is listed at 175 watts. Thus far, we know that the Arc A770M model for laptops is the only GPU that comes close to that figure with a power draw of 150 watts.

And 3DCenter also points out that the 175W figure is directly attributed to the GPU power, which could technically be boosted by other components of the card. With this in mind, this particular GPU could exceed the 200W mark.

Lending credence to the assumption that this board could very well be among Intel’s desktop range is the fact that the aforementioned GPU power number was leaked for the SOC1 GPU (ACM-G10) for desktop parts, according to VideoCardz.

Further strengthening the notion that these specs are indeed ascribed to Intel’s flagship Arc Alchemist A780 desktop graphics card is an observation about the VRAM clock speed. As it’s shown as offering a speed of 1093MHz, the overall speed will more or less reach 17.5Gbps. Comparatively, Intel’s high-end mobile GPU maxes out at 16Gbps.

If reports are to be believed, Intel is preparing to launch its Arc Alchemist desktop GPUs in May. Team Blue has already teased the upcoming video cards via an official look at the design of the board.

Editors' Recommendations

No fooling! Student creates Android phone with Lightning port

Galaxy A51 prototype with a Lightning port.

Best home gym deals for April 2022

nordictrack treadmill rower amazon cyber monday sale 2019

Best drone deals for April 2022: DJI, Potensic, Holy Stone and more

dji mavic air review 8

Best dash cam deals for April 2022: Vantrue, Garmin, Anker, and more

Rexing V1 dash cam

The best Instant Pot accessories for 2022

best instant pot accessories chili

Best fitness deals for April 2022

nordictrack x32i treadmill review press lifestyle

AMD takes a swing at Intel with claims of beating Arc GPUs

Lisa Su, the CEO of AMD, pictured holding an AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT graphics card.

Best elliptical machine deals for April 2022

walmart discounts golds gym treadmills and more for new years resolutions gold s stride trainer 380 elliptical

Best treadmill deals for April 2022

NordicTrack T 9.5 S Treadmill

Best home internet deals for April 2022: AT&T, Spectrum, Optimum and more

how to optimize wifi network for work from home wrt1900acs router position location direction improve signal

Here’s a list of portable tech gadgets you’ll want to use every day

portable tech gadgets - Anker car charger

New report says Apple is building a secret folding device

Aasus Zenbook 17 Fold folded in half.

U.S. senators raise concerns over Activision Blizzard deal

Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren at the Democratic debate