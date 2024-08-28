With all of the crazy summer deals and offers, especially on top PCs and laptops, maybe you felt a bit of FOMO (fear of missing out) because you couldn’t participate. Whether because of budgets, you weren’t ready to upgrade, or you just didn’t find anything you like, now’s another chance to get some excellent deals, specifically if you’re in Canada. Dell is hosting some incredible top PC deals — like the (CAD) or the . But also, there are a lot of great offers on other gear too, like monitors, laptops, and beyond. How about an for $130 — saving you $25? Yeah, you’ll want to browse this sale alright.

Why Dell?

There is no shortage of laptop and PC makers, so what makes Dell such a great choice, especially for Canadians? Most of all, the order support and great customer service. From drivers and system downloads to technical support, warranty, and additional contract options, Dell has versatile selections and features to match just about anyone’s needs. From students on a tight budget to enterprise users looking for a capable workstation, Dell’s eclectic mix of options is surely the right fit.

You can also earn select Dell Rewards for your purchases, which you can redeem for additional discounts on a variety of gear in Dell’s online store, including peripherals, accessories, and sometimes even more. Dell’s are also about reducing the harmful waste that we generally see, and generate as a society, with new electronics. The company has a goal to reach net zero greenhouse gas emissions, across scopes 1, 2, and 3, by the year 2050, and appears to be right on track. That’s impressive and commendable.

It also means you don’t have to feel guilty every time you upgrade to a new laptop or PC, especially if you appropriately recycle your old gear.

What to shop in Dell Canada’s top PC deals and offers

At the risk of repeating ourselves all too often, these top PC deals from Dell Canada include a whole lot more than just desktop PCs and laptops. At the same time, that’s excellent for your opportunities in general. If you already have a PC or laptop you love and aren’t ready to upgrade, there are extra monitors, USB docks, peripherals like keyboards and mice, and much more.

From the , which is packed with lots of power inside the chassis, to the which will get you through those demanding enterprise tasks, there’s so much to shop here.

But let’s say you’re all PC’ed out. It happens. The good news is there are also some fantastic deals on extras. The , for instance, is $350 CAD off, bringing the final price to $950 instead of $1,300. Want a smaller monitor? How about the ? Normally $150, that’s $110 as part of the sale, saving you $40. Or, if you want something between the 32-inch and 24-inch monitors, the is only $120, which is $40 off from $160.

The ultimate goal here should be to shore up any gear you’re lacking, especially as you head back to school or back into the office after some much-needed summer rest. Students with exclusive discounts and a valid student email address. The new year is in full swing, obviously, and it’s never a good moment when you realize you need more of something or you don’t have everything to get the job done.

As you’ve probably surmised, we don’t have the room to list everything that’s on sale right here, which is why we always recommend browsing the offers yourself. Now, please excuse me while I go look for a new laptop, I’ve got some podcasting to do and I need a laptop I can bring with me wherever I go.