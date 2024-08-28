 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Dell Canada’s top PC deals are here: You can save up to $700 for a limited time

By
Dell's top PC deals featured image with student on laptop outside
Dell Canada

With all of the crazy summer deals and offers, especially on top PCs and laptops, maybe you felt a bit of FOMO (fear of missing out) because you couldn’t participate. Whether because of budgets, you weren’t ready to upgrade, or you just didn’t find anything you like, now’s another chance to get some excellent deals, specifically if you’re in Canada. Dell is hosting some incredible top PC deals — like the (CAD) or the . But also, there are a lot of great offers on other gear too, like monitors, laptops, and beyond. How about an for $130 — saving you $25? Yeah, you’ll want to browse this sale alright.

Why Dell?

There is no shortage of laptop and PC makers, so what makes Dell such a great choice, especially for Canadians? Most of all, the order support and great customer service. From drivers and system downloads to technical support, warranty, and additional contract options, Dell has versatile selections and features to match just about anyone’s needs. From students on a tight budget to enterprise users looking for a capable workstation, Dell’s eclectic mix of options is surely the right fit.

You can also earn select Dell Rewards for your purchases, which you can redeem for additional discounts on a variety of gear in Dell’s online store, including peripherals, accessories, and sometimes even more. Dell’s are also about reducing the harmful waste that we generally see, and generate as a society, with new electronics. The company has a goal to reach net zero greenhouse gas emissions, across scopes 1, 2, and 3, by the year 2050, and appears to be right on track. That’s impressive and commendable.

It also means you don’t have to feel guilty every time you upgrade to a new laptop or PC, especially if you appropriately recycle your old gear.

What to shop in Dell Canada’s top PC deals and offers

At the risk of repeating ourselves all too often, these top PC deals from Dell Canada include a whole lot more than just desktop PCs and laptops. At the same time, that’s excellent for your opportunities in general. If you already have a PC or laptop you love and aren’t ready to upgrade, there are extra monitors, USB docks, peripherals like keyboards and mice, and much more.

From the , which is packed with lots of power inside the chassis, to the which will get you through those demanding enterprise tasks, there’s so much to shop here.

But let’s say you’re all PC’ed out. It happens. The good news is there are also some fantastic deals on extras. The , for instance, is $350 CAD off, bringing the final price to $950 instead of $1,300. Want a smaller monitor? How about the ? Normally $150, that’s $110 as part of the sale, saving you $40. Or, if you want something between the 32-inch and 24-inch monitors, the is only $120, which is $40 off from $160.

The ultimate goal here should be to shore up any gear you’re lacking, especially as you head back to school or back into the office after some much-needed summer rest. Students with exclusive discounts and a valid student email address. The new year is in full swing, obviously, and it’s never a good moment when you realize you need more of something or you don’t have everything to get the job done.

As you’ve probably surmised, we don’t have the room to list everything that’s on sale right here, which is why we always recommend browsing the offers yourself. Now, please excuse me while I go look for a new laptop, I’ve got some podcasting to do and I need a laptop I can bring with me wherever I go.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Briley Kenney
Briley Kenney
Staff Writer | Senior SEO Copywriter
Briley has been writing about consumer electronics and technology for over a decade. When he's not writing about deals for…
This Dell XPS 14 deal cuts the price by $300 for a limited time
The Dell XPS 14 open on a wooden table.

For a laptop that will be able to handle all your professional tasks, you need to take a look at the Dell XPS 14, especially now that you can get it with a discount straight from Dell. This version of the device, with the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4050 graphics card, which is usually sold for $2,000, is currently available for $300 cheaper, bringing its price down to $1,700 in one of the most attractive laptop deals involving the latest models in the Dell XPS line. We highly recommended that you act fast with your purchase though, as we're not sure how much time is remaining before the offer gets taken down.

Why you should buy the Dell XPS 14 laptop
The Dell XPS 14, a new model following the Dell XPS reset, is a head-turner with its sleek and stylish design and its stunning 14.5-inch Full HD+ display with virtually no bezels. The laptop isn't all about its looks though, as it also provides fantastic performance with its Intel Core Ultra 7 processor, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4050 graphics card, and 16GB of RAM that our guide on how much RAM do you need says is enough for top-tier machines. The Dell XPS 14 will be more than enough for most activities that you need to do for work, and it will even be able to carry out more demanding processes such as video editing or playing the best PC games.

Read more
The popular HP Omen gaming PC has a $700 discount today — 34% off!
HP Omen 45L sitting on a table.

If you're planning to buy a new gaming PC, we highly recommend checking out HP's offer for the HP Omen 45L. This configuration with the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 Ti graphics card, which usually sells for $2,050, is down to $1,340 following a 34% discount. That's $710 in savings that you won't find anywhere else, and that you may miss if you take too long thinking whether or not you should take advantage of this bargain. You're going to regret it if you let this opportunity slip through your fingers, so you should proceed with your purchase immediately.

Why you should buy the HP Omen 45L gaming desktop
For those thinking about upgrading their gaming PC, you can't go wrong with the popular HP Omen 45L. The machine promises high-quality gaming performance with the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 Ti, which sits at the sweet spot for higher-end graphics cards, according to our guide on how to buy a gaming desktop. Combined with the 13th-generation Intel Core i7 processor and 16GB of RAM, you're going to get a gaming PC that will be able to run the best PC games without any issues, albeit not at their highest settings. You may need to install better components in the future once the upcoming PC games of a few years down the line arrive, but that will be easy to do with the tool-less design of the HP Omen 45L.

Read more
Dell saved its best gaming laptop deal for after Prime Day
The Dell G16 gaming laptop.

Prime Day deals have already ended, but Dell keeps rolling out gaming laptop deals that catch our attention. Here's an offer that's going to be hard to refuse -- the Dell G16 gaming laptop with the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 graphics card for only $1,000, following a $500 discount on the device's original price of $1,500. We're not sure how much time is left before you miss the chance to take advantage of this bargain though, so we highly recommend proceeding with the purchase as soon as possible.

Why you should buy the Dell G16 gaming laptop
The Dell G16 gaming laptop is a fantastic choice for gamers who are sticking to a tight budget, because it will let you play the best PC games without breaking the bank. In addition to the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 graphics card, the device is powered by the 13th-generation Intel Core i9 processor and 16GB of RAM, which is the preferred minimum amount according to our gaming laptop buying guide. The Dell G16 also ships with a 1TB SSD, which is a lot of storage space for your video games, and with Windows 11 Home pre-loaded, you can start installing your favorite titles right after you unbox the gaming laptop.

Read more