TP-Link’s new Deco M9 Plus Mesh router is also a smart home hub

Everyone expects you to be able to multitask, so there’s no reason you shouldn’t have the same expectation for your devices. Here to live up to that expectation is TP-Link, whose newest mesh router not only purports to provide fast internet connections to more than 100 devices throughout your home, but also serves as a smart home hub for all of your connected devices. Meet the Deco M9 Plus Mesh Wi-Fi System, the latest multitasker in your life.

“From everyday activities like streaming Netflix and using smart voice assistants, to occasional video chats with friends or online gaming, our home lives are more connected than ever before,” said Derrick Wang, director of product management at TP-Link USA Corp. “Today, families need Wi-Fi systems that can support the higher demands put on their network, delivering reliable performance in every room of the home. Deco M9 Plus is a powerful solution designed to meet the Wi-Fi needs of the modern smart home.”

The second mesh router to come out of TP-Link, the Deco M9 is a tri-band router, which should make for faster speeds. That means that the M9 Plus creates a special network in order to allow routers to communicate with one another, which gives way to more efficient operation for networks associated with both your phone and computer.

The Deco M9 also promises “stronger and more dynamic backhaul than others, supplementing its dedicated 5 GHz backhaul with additional backhaul throughput from other Wi-Fi bands as demand on the network increases.” So whether you’re watching streaming video or video chatting with your friend, this router will find the strongest connection in every corner of your home.

But what really sets this router apart is its smart home capabilities. As a smart home hub itself, you won’t need to bring in another third-party device in order to control all the connected appliances in your home. Rather, this router will let you manage your ZigBee, Bluetooth, and Wi-Fi-enabled smart home products straight from the companion Deco App. The router works with a number of leading smart home brands, and is compatible with both Amazon Alexa and IFTTT.

The M9 Plus also boasts a HomeCare feature, which protects against viruses and malware, and should keep you safe from hackers and other ill-intentioned actors. The system is also constantly updated through updates from Trend Micro, so you always have the most current protection.

A two-pack of the Deco M9 Plus Wi-Fi System promises high-performance Wi-Fi for homes up to 4,500 square feet, and will set you back $300. A single router can be purchased for $180.