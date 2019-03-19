Digital Trends
Computing

U.S. to build $500M exascale supercomputer aimed at boosting research by 2021

Anita George
By

In an apparent effort to boost research projects related to public health issues and environmental science, the United States government has announced plans to build an exascale supercomputer by 2021.

The U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) formally announced its plans for a $500 million exascale supercomputer project dubbed Aurora on March 18. Once built, the Aurora supercomputer  is expected to offer a combination of “high-performance computing and artificial intelligence at exascale.”

In context, the word “exascale” refers to the fact that the Aurora supercomputer will be designed to perform at least one exaFLOP, which, according to the DOE, “is equal to one quintillion floating point computations per second.” This level of performance is expected to allow researchers “to address scientific problems at exascale” and promote the development of “new scientific innovations.”

While Aurora will be the first supercomputer in the U.S. to perform at one exaFLOP, it may not be the first exascale supercomputer in the world. As PCMag notes, China’s final version of an exascale supercomputer may come out even sooner, in 2020.

The Aurora supercomputer’s projected capabilities and impact were further addressed by U.S. Secretary of Energy Rick Perry in a statement on the upcoming project:

“Achieving exascale is imperative not only to better the scientific community, but also to better the lives of everyday Americans … Aurora and the next generation of exascale supercomputers will apply [high-performance computing] and A.I. technologies to areas such as cancer research, climate modeling, and veterans’ health treatments. The innovative advancements that will be made with exascale will have an incredibly significant impact on our society.”

The Aurora supercomputer project will be built by Intel and subcontractor Cray, Inc. and will be located in Chicago at the Argonne National Laboratory.

Very few details about the actual technologies involved in building the Aurora have been released. However, it is expected that Intel will be building Aurora using a future generation of its Xeon Scalable processor, a future generation of its Optane DC Persistent Memory, and its Xe architecture and One API software. All these technologies will have to be specifically designed for Aurora’s unique combination of A.I. and exascale computing.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

How to send a text message from a computer
Up Next

Here's all the news from the Google Stadia GDC presentation
Netgear Nighthawk AC2600 router
Computing

Netgear’s new Nighthawk Tri-band AX12 router brings Wi-Fi 6 speeds to the masses

Available in May for $600, the Nighthawk Tri-band AX12 router allows for maximum Wi-Fi performance on smart home devices and offers everything needed for gaming, streaming, and other high-bandwidth applications. 
Posted By Arif Bacchus
LG 32UD99-W review full
Computing

Calibrate your display to get it looking just the way you like it

Want to see images the way they're intended to be seen? Here is our quick guide on how to calibrate your monitor using your operating system or another tool, to make what's on the screen look as good as it can.
Posted By Jon Martindale
how to change your gmail picture
Computing

How to change your Gmail password in just a few quick steps

Regularly updating your passwords is a good way to stay secure online, but each site and service has their own way of doing it. Here's a quick guide on how to change your Gmail password in a few short steps.
Posted By Jon Martindale
How to zoom in on a Mac
Computing

Sending SMS messages from your PC is easier than you might think

Texting is a fact of life, but what to do when you're in the middle of something on your laptop or just don't have your phone handy? Here's how to send a text message from a computer, whether you prefer to use an email client or Windows 10.
Posted By Mark Coppock
qualcomm qcs400 smart speaker chip news
Home Theater

Smart speakers are about to get an IQ bump thanks to new Qualcomm chips

Qualcomm announced a new chipset that is designed to make the next generation of smart speakers sound, listen, and connect better than ever before, and it could soon be in your living room.
Posted By Parker Hall
Computing

Reluctant to give your email address away? Here's how to make a disposable one

Want to sign up for a service without the risk of flooding your inbox with copious amounts of spam and unwanted email? You might want to consider using disposable email addresses via one of these handy services.
Posted By Jon Martindale
Zotac GeForce GTX 1080Ti AMP
Computing

Old Nvidia graphics cards to get ray tracing support in upcoming driver

Nvidia's RTX ray tracing technology will no longer be limited to RTX graphics cards. An upcoming driver update will add support for low-end ray tracing to GTX 10-series and 16-series graphics cards.
Posted By Jon Martindale
internet speed tests
Computing

Don't take your provider's word for it. Here's how to test your internet speed

If you're worried that you aren't getting the most from your internet package, speed tests are a great way to find out what your real connection is capable of. Here are the best internet speed tests available today.
Posted By Mark Coppock
best PDF editors MacBook
Computing

Edit, sign, append, and save with six of the best PDF editors

Though there are plenty of PDF editors to be had online, finding a solution with the tools you need can be tough. Here are the best PDF editors for your editing needs, no matter your budget or operating system.
Posted By Tyler Lacoma
apple refreshes imacs new graphics intel processors imac gets 2x more performance small business screen 03192019
Computing

Apple iMac gets more powerful with new Intel CPUs, Radeon Pro graphics

Apple on Tuesday, March 19 refreshed its iMac lineup with new models featuring slightly more powerful Intel processors and new AMD graphics cards. The new 27-inch 5K model comes with options for Intel's six-core or eight-core ninth-gen…
Posted By Arif Bacchus
nvidia constellation autonomous drive simulator
Cars

Nvidia’s new simulator brings virtual learning to autonomous vehicle developers

Nvidia introduced a simulator for testing autonomous vehicle technologies. Drive Constellation is a cloud-based platform technology vendors can use to validate systems efficiently, safely, and much faster than with vehicles on real roads.
Posted By Bruce Brown
moleskine paper tablet creative cloud connected adobe illustrator 1
Photography

Paper designs digitize in real time using an Illustrator-connected paper tablet

Love graphic design, but prefer the feel of real paper? The new Moleskine Paper Tablet - Creative Cloud Connected syncs with Adobe Illustrator in real time, turning paper sketches into digital drawings.
Posted By Hillary Grigonis
best color laser printers inkjet brother hl l3210cw
Computing

Make the most of your toner with our five favorite color laser printers

Color laser printers have improved dramatically over the years, and today's models offer both blazing print speeds and great image quality. Here are our favorite color laser printers, from massive all-in-ones to smaller budget options.
Posted By Daven Mathies
firefox chrome back end mozilla symbol hq headquarters building sign convention open source
Computing

Firefox 66 is here and it will soon block irritating autoplay videos

Do web advertisements have you frustrated? Mozilla is here to help. The latest version of the browser will soon block autoplaying videos by default and will also help make web page scrolling smoother.
Posted By Arif Bacchus