University students create AI-powered coffee-brewing robot arm

By
AI-powered robot arm pouring a cup of coffee.
University of Edinburgh

A team of robotics researchers at the University of Edinburgh have designed a robot arm powered by AI that can serve people coffee and carry out other tasks.

According to a study published in the Nature Machine Intelligence journal by the university on Wednesday, the researchers combined AI (specifically GPT-4) with advanced sensitive motor skills and programmed them into the robot arm, which has seven movable joints and dubbed the Kinova Gen3, so that it can adapt to tightly controlled settings and interact with objects and obstacles in real-time. In the case of the robot arm, one of the tightly controlled environments is the kitchen.

The researchers put Kinova to the test by asking it to make a cup of coffee and decorate a plate with a random animal for a human who is having friends over for cake. Kinova interpreted the verbal instructions and navigated the kitchen by opening cabinets to find a mug. Then it set the mug down on the table, scooped a spoon of ground coffee from a jar, emptied it into the mug, and poured in hot water from the kettle. Finally, it took a pen and drew an animal of its choice onto a paper plate.

By breaking down the tasks from high priority to lowest — coffee first, plate decoration second — and adapting to unforeseen events, like someone bumping into it, Kinova was able to do execute abstract reasoning thanks to the programming provided by GPT-4 and other open-source AI programs, including as Haystack and Vebra. Ruaridh Mon-Williams, a PhD student at Edinburgh who led the study, said this is the sort of future we’re heading towards.

“We are glimpsing a future where robots with increasingly advanced intelligence become commonplace,” Mon-Williams said. “Human intelligence stems from the integration of reasoning, movement and perception, yet AI and robotics have often advanced separately. Our work demonstrates the power of combining these approaches and underscores the growing need to discuss their societal implications.”

This means that somewhere down the line, the next cup of coffee you get from Starbucks or any other coffee shop will come from a robot.

Cristina Alexander
Cristina Alexander
Gaming/Mobile Writer
Cristina Alexander is a gaming and mobile writer at Digital Trends. She blends fair coverage of games industry topics that…
AI-controlled robots can be jailbroken, and the results could be disastrous
The Figure 02 robot looking at its own hand

Researchers at Penn Engineering have reportedly uncovered previously unidentified security vulnerabilities in a number of AI-governed robotic platforms.

"Our work shows that, at this moment, large language models are just not safe enough when integrated with the physical world," George Pappas, UPS Foundation Professor of Transportation in Electrical and Systems Engineering, said in a statement.

Read more
Microsoft Copilot: how to use this powerful AI assistant
Man using Windows Copilot PC to work

In the rapidly evolving landscape of artificial intelligence, Microsoft's Copilot AI assistant is a powerful tool designed to streamline and enhance your professional productivity. Whether you're new to AI or a seasoned pro, this guide will help you through the essentials of Copilot, from understanding what it is and how to sign up, to mastering the art of effective prompts and creating stunning images.

Additionally, you'll learn how to manage your Copilot account to ensure a seamless and efficient user experience. Dive in to unlock the full potential of Microsoft's Copilot and transform the way you work.
What is Microsoft Copilot?
Copilot is Microsoft's flagship AI assistant, an advanced large language model. It's available on the web, through iOS, and Android mobile apps as well as capable of integrating with apps across the company's 365 app suite, including Word, Excel, PowerPoint, and Outlook. The AI launched in February 2023 as a replacement for the retired Cortana, Microsoft's previous digital assistant. It was initially branded as Bing Chat and offered as a built-in feature for Bing and the Edge browser. It was officially rebranded as Copilot in September 2023 and integrated into Windows 11 through a patch in December of that same year.

Read more
Boston Dynamics gave its Atlas robot an AI brain
The electric atlas from boston dynamics

Boston Dynamics and Toyota Research Institute (TRI) announced on Tuesday that they are partnering to develop general-purpose humanoid robots. Boston Dynamics will contribute its new electric Atlas robot to the task, while TRI will utilize its industry-leading Large Behavior Models.

Boston Dynamics, which launched in 1992 as an offshoot from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), has been at the forefront of robotics development for more than 30 years. It burst into the mainstream in 2009 with the BigDog and LittleDog quadrupedal systems and debuted the first iteration of its bipedal Atlas platform in 2013. Atlas' capabilities have undergone a steady evolution in the past decade, enabling the robot to perform increasingly difficult acrobatics and dexterity tasks, from dancing and doing back flips to to conquering parkour courses and navigating simulated construction sites.

Read more