Upcoming HP laptop could be a good sign for Nvidia’s delayed GPUs

There have been many varied reports about the fate of Nvidia’s 2025 GPUs. One day they are in dire delays and shortages. The next day they have been confirmed for release. Today, specific graphics cards have been aligned with an upcoming laptop.

A report from VideoCards has gotten hold of a specification list from HP, which indicates that its Victus 15 laptop will support the GeForce RTX 5050 and GeForce RTX 5060 GPU options.

As per the shared specification list, the publication detailed that the HP Victus 15, carrying the model number model FA2 would run on the Intel Raptor Lake platform and would be capable of upgrading to Nvidia’s Blackwell GPU. These specifications would make it a budget gaming laptop overall.

VideoCards also noted that prior HP Victus laptops have featured older versions of the RTX 50 series GPU, such as the RTX 2050, RTX 3050, and RTX 4050, making the RTX 5050 and RTX 5060 the clear subsequent options for the next compatible components.

Notably, this information has not been confirmed by HP or Nvidia. However, the component brand’s ongoing graphics card shortage has been industry news for some time, particularly among its lower-end GPUs. While reports suggest that the RTX 5060 GPU is expected to launch in March, there is still no word on the fate of the RTX 5050.

Nevertheless, prior reports have indicated that gaming laptops featuring the RTX 5050 GPU will be available for pre-order starting February 25. However, the devices aren’t expected to begin shipping until March. The HP Victus 15 is the first laptop to be associated with Nvidia’s 50 series GPUs by name.

Other reports have noted that while vendors and retailers are beginning to display laptops that will feature the RTX 50 series online, they will proceed with releasing devices with other partners, such as Intel and AMD. Components in the laptops include the Intel Core Ultra 200HX, AMD Fire Range, and AMD Strix Halo.