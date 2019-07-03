Digital Trends
Computing

Tech manufacturing is moving out of China, but it’s not coming to the U.S.

Jonathan Terrasi
By

Despite the fact that President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping have negotiated a temporary cease-fire in the trade war, many major tech companies are moving ahead with plans to close down factories in China and relocate them elsewhere.

The future of U.S.-China trade relations is still murky enough, and the first round of tariffs continue to bite hard enough, that companies from U.S. PC giants HP and Dell to software and service-based Amazon, Google, and Microsoft are committed to pulling out of China. These are only the latest companies signaling that they are going through with the manufacturing move. Before the trade truce was reached at the G20 summit, Apple previously announced that it is looking into relocating 15 to 30 percent of its current China-based manufacturing.

This may incidentally align with Trump’s strategy of putting pressure on China for more favorable trade terms, but it remains highly unlikely that it will drive his “reshoring” initiative to bring manufacturing jobs back to the U.S.. There are more than a few reasons for this, the biggest of which is that manufacturing in the U.S. still costs a lot. Attempting a pivot to U.S. manufacturing on a large scale would lead to a radical explosion in the price of devices. It would also mean having to fundamentally reconfigure shipping logistics, which major tech players would rather avoid. And, of course, it would also cast huge ripples through U.S. trade balance sheets, which, while not a direct concern to U.S. tech firms, would probably lead to stock market instability.

So where would these companies set up their manufacturing shops, then? Some signs point to Vietnam, as it is geographically close to China and has a cost of living that’s on par with China’s, which would translate to a low cost of labor. It may also make tech companies more comfortable knowing that Vietnam is nominally part of an international trade framework designed to counterbalance China in the region. Vietnam does have its downsides as a new U.S. manufacturing base. For one thing, it is within China’s sphere of influence, which might tempt China to put pressure on its smaller neighbor. More immediately, Trump is mulling over imposing tariffs on Vietnam, which could make the country as expensive to do business with as China in the long-run.

Another appealing tech manufacturing home could be India. It is a close U.S. ally in Asia, meaning that tech companies can count on the U.S. ensuring that its position is stable. On the other hand, India’s middle class is growing quickly, meaning factory jobs, with their relatively limited income, are quickly becoming less appealing to many Indians. In fact, this is the same reason that U.S. manufacturing has been trickling out of China for years.

Wherever U.S. tech firms ultimately decide to build their devices, the cost to American consumers isn’t insignificant. Even if these companies all find alternative manufacturing bases for the same cost as before (which isn’t guaranteed), there are costs associated with applying for new permits, building new facilities, rerouting supply lines, and performing quality testing. All of this will be passed onto U.S. consumers. If tensions rise between the U.S. and China, it may prove worth it in the end, but in the meantime, U.S. consumers are literally paying for this shake-up.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Amazon Prime Day 2019: Early deals, news, and predictions for July 15 and 16
mit and ibm paint with neurons photo manipulation
Emerging Tech

MIT and IBM’s new A.I. image-editing tool lets you paint with neurons

Imagine Photoshop for the deep fake generation. Researchers at IBM and MIT have created an amazing demo showing how cutting-edge A.I. is going to power future image-editing tools.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
asus trade up pc graphics cards intro hero2
Computing

Asus now invites PC gamers to trade up their graphics cards

Asus has introduced a novel new program that lets PC gamers trade up old graphics cards when purchasing any new Asus branded cards. The offer gives approved customers up to a $340 rebate for a qualified graphics card.
Posted By Kizito Katawonga
oculus debuts new vr headset rift s
Computing

Dive into the best VR experiences available now on the Oculus Rift

The Oculus Rift brought back virtual reality and put a modern twist on it. Grab your Touch Controllers, put on your VR headset, and jump into the fun with some of the best Oculus Rift games available now.
Posted By Phil Hornshaw
nvidia announces geforce rtx super gpus 2070 2060 2080 feature v2
Computing

Nvidia’s RTX Super GPUs boost performance without jacking up the price

Nvidia announced that it will be releasing a refreshed version of its GeForce RTX line, called GeForce RTX Super, starting next week. The new line features an RTX 2060 Super, RTX 2070 Super, and an RTX 2080 Super, all with better specs.
Posted By Jonathan Terrasi
nvidia announces geforce rtx super gpus 2070 2060 2080 feature
Computing

Nvidia's new Super graphics cards may have beaten AMD to the punch

New Nvidia Super graphics cards don't shake up the RTX formula much, but they do deliver the kind of performance that could give AMD's upcoming RX 5700 graphics cards serious cause for concern.
Posted By Jon Martindale
new microsoft throwback tweet announces windows with 80s nostagia 1 twitter feat
Computing

Microsoft just teased the release of Windows 1.0, and no one knows why

Microsoft's latest throwback-themed social media posts have left us with more questions than nostalgia. The technology company's recent 80s-style Windows 1.0 announcement has everyone confused.
Posted By Anita George
build 2018 future of windows timeline and sets scott guthrie executive vice president cloud enterprise at microsoft mem 4
Computing

Linux is now beating Windows on Microsoft’s own turf, and Azure is better for it

According to remarks by a developer at Microsoft, there are now more instances of Linux-based operating systems running on the company's Azure cloud platform than Windows-based ones.
Posted By Jonathan Terrasi
How to buy Bitcoins
Computing

Confused by cryptocurrency? Here's how to buy Bitcoin for the first time

Is it time to purchase your first Bitcoin investment? If you're ready to get involved in the cryptocurrency, we'll walk you through how to pick an exchange, how to choose the right wallet, and how to buy Bitcoin the safe way!
Posted By Tyler Lacoma
Surface Laptop 2 Review
Computing

How to enable Windows 10's latest HDR settings for better video

Learn how to turn on HDR in Windows 10 with this guide. We will cover how to enable HDR for better video playback for both external and built-in displays. Get the right information on the settings you need.
Posted By Tyler Lacoma
HP Spectre x360
Deals

The HP Spectre x360 2-in-1 laptop gets a $220 price cut for the 4th of July

July Fourth is a mere two days away. There are a bunch of sales running right now at HP, Dell, Walmart, and others, and the HP Spectre x360 13 — one of the best 2-in-1 ultrabooks on the market — is on sale for a nice $220 discount.
Posted By Lucas Coll
Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Extreme review
Deals

Lenovo is slashing prices on its ThinkPad X1 and Yoga laptops for July 4th sale

July 4 is almost here, and it’s a good time for laptop deals. We’ve highlighted a couple of the juiciest picks from Lenovo’s 4th of July sale, with deals on the beefy Thinkpad X1 Extreme and the sleek Yoga C930 that can save you up to…
Posted By Lucas Coll
Nvidia photo of GTX 1060
Computing

The GTX 1060 is still the most popular graphics card among Steam gamers

Steam gamers and others responded to Steam’s latest Hardware and Software survey. According to the survey, the most popular graphics card continues to be Nvidia’s GeForce GTX 1060.
Posted By Anita George
amazon prime day
Deals

Your guide to Prime Day 2019: What to expect from the 48-hour event

Amazon Prime Day 2019 is going to be on July 15 and July 16. We've been taking a look at the best discounts from previous Prime Days to give you our predictions of what this massive 2-day event will entail.
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
Dell XPS 13 2019 review (9380)
Deals

XPS 13 laptops get big price cuts during Dell’s 4th of July sale

Amazon Prime Day may still be the marquee summer savings event for electronics, but July 4th weekend is a great warmup. Now ahead of Independence Day, you can score a Dell XPS 13 laptop for just $1,080, down from its original $1,260.
Posted By William Hank