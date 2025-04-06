I was blown away by these smart glasses that turn 2D videos into a 3D experience

Table of Contents Table of Contents Unlocking 3D video’s potential How it works Compatibility Smart glasses and 3D

I love the idea of watching movies and videos in 3D. The experience is more immersive when I have a sense of depth. The best smart glasses offer 3D modes, but the effect usually only works for videos recorded in stereoscopic format. That limits the amount of content available.

That all changed recently thanks to Viture’s AI breakthrough that brings flat movies to life, adding depth and a feeling of physical presence. Even more impressive, it happens in real time and works on streaming videos, without downloading and processing files in advance.

Unlocking 3D video’s potential

While 3D films that required two-color anaglyph glasses were popular in the 1950s, those old black-and-white sci-fi movies aren’t as engaging as the blockbusters of the modern era.

3D TVs failed after providing some hope in the early 2010s. The push for more high-quality full-color 3D movies ended soon after due to insufficient demand. Consumers weren’t motivated enough to invest in a system with limited content, creating a circular dependency problem.

To unlock the full potential of 3D video, we need a way to make standard 2D video into stereoscopic content that’s easy to watch with a low-cost device.

How it works

Last year, I reviewed the Viture One Pro, lightweight, high-quality smart glasses compatible with a wide range of devices, including iPhones and iPads. Like competing solutions, Viture had a 3D mode that let me watch stereoscopic videos.

In 2025, Viture launched Immersive 3D, a new desktop app that adds depth to flat videos on the fly. Suddenly, I can watch almost any movie in 3D with Viture One series smart glasses.

I immediately tried streaming content and was pleasantly surprised that it worked! I felt almost like I was part of the terrifying world of The Last of Us. To use this feature, graphics acceleration should be off in browser settings.

The field of view of Viture One Pro isn’t wide enough to fill my vision as completely as the Meta Quest 3 or Apple Vision Pro. Still, the sharp twin displays with bright, vivid colors, deep blacks, stereoscopic view, and surround sound, delivered convincing immersion.

I wanted more, so I turned to YouTube for thrilling action cam footage and exotic location videos. Soaring alongside a daredevil in a wing suit was even more visceral in 3D, but some videos lacked the first person perspective or cut away too often to have as much impact.

I realized video from a drone might be perfect. I went hands-on with the DJI Avata and posted several videos about this tiny wonder that can dodge and weave through small gaps in trees. Check out the video above, and if you have Viture One try it in Immersive 3D. It’s like an out-of-body experience, rising up and curiously exploring the glorious autumn colors from above.

Cinematic scenes also work well, and Viture’s AI-enhaced 3D effect is nearly perfect. Like other AI, it fails when it reaches material it hasn’t been trained on. A NASA video showing the colorful swirls of distant galaxies was flat in the middle and curved up at the edges in an unconvincing manner. However, scenes from Star Wars looked great.

Compatibility

Viture’s Immersive 3D performed well on my Windows PC (i7-14700F and Nvidia 4070 Super) and older M1 MacBook Air. On a computer, I got to choose display mirroring or extending the desktop.

In each case, my monitor worked as usual showing 2D content while my Viture One Pro made everything look 3D. Even the desktop had depth with windows floating over the background. It’s a very cool experience and even better when watching video.

I also tried mobile devices switching to Immersive 3D mode via Viture’s Spacewalker app. Unfortunately, my iPhone 13 isn’t compatible, and neither are Android phones. The iPhone 15 and iPhone 16 should work.

My M3 iPad Pro handled Immersive 3D mode with no problem. I didn’t have Viture’s USB-C XR Charging Adapter so I had to switch between flat and immersive manually for each video. It’s a bit awkward, so I recommend getting the adapter if you plan on watching 3D with a mobile device.

Immersive 3D is a demanding app and it works best on faster devices. While I could see content in 3d via my 2018 iPad Pro, the frame rate fell to about 20 fps. There’s a full compatibility list for macOS, Windows, and iOS on Viture’s website.

Viture doesn’t mention this, but I found its Pro Dock also supports Immersive 3D. My wife and I could watch 3D videos together with Viture One smart glasses.

Smart glasses and 3D

If you own smart glasses from another manufacturer, you can still view 3D content. It just requires a bit more effort.

With the Xreal One, I can use the built-in menu system to choose from various 3D formats to watch movies and videos of that type. Rokid Max and RayNeo Air smart glasses require a little more setup and supported fewer types, but depth is good for all three brands.

The greater challenge is finding the movie or video you want in a compatible 3D format. It’s also possible to convert videos you own to 3D.

The Apple Vision Pro increased interest in immersive video and more new 3D content is coming. Still, movie studios are hesitant and it will take many years to build up a good library of content

In the meantime, Viture One smart glasses give instant gratification with Immersive 3D that adds depth to every video.