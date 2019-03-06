Digital Trends
Computing

The mighty TP-Link AC5400 wireless router just went on sale at Walmart

Jacob Kienlen
By
best wireless routers tp link ac

Your Wi-Fi isn’t just a commodity within your home anymore, it’s a necessity. With TVs, smart home, and mobile devices all relying on a stable connection, poor Wi-Fi can really put a damper on your life. While the main contributor to the strength and speed of your connection is still going to be what service provider you’re using, there are a few things you can do to give it a boost. If you’re experiencing lag, endless buffering, or a dropped connection, a router upgrade could help remedy those issues. And if you’re going to upgrade, you might as well go big with this Walmart sale on the powerful TP-Link Archer Tri-Band wireless router.

The TP-Link AC5400 looks a bit like a weird spider-shaped space ship, and with some of the features that come with it, it very well could be. We actually named this model as the best high-performance router you can buy in 2019. Considering it’s one of the most powerful wireless routers we’ve seen, it’s not hard to see why. With a 1,000 Mbps 2.4GHz band and two 2,167 Mbps 5GHz bands, this little router really packs a punch. If you don’t know what either of those specs means, however, all you really need to know is what those particular features will do for you.

With all of that horsepower, this wireless router has plenty of speed and power to handle whatever you’re throwing at it. Whether it’s 4K gaming, transferring files, or just streaming endless shows on Netflix, this beast of a Wi-Fi router should be able to handle it all. It even comes with smart features that allow it to function with Amazon Alexa and IFTTT smart home software for easier device control. Beyond that, you can also set up a personal VPN via the built-in software options to create some extra privacy on your network.

Normally priced at $280 at Walmart, a solid $70 discount drops the price to just $210. While this a fairly hefty price to pay for Wi-Fi, what you get for the money makes it entirely worth it. It’s all the more valuable if you have multiple people in your home streaming or gaming on their mobile devices.

More Router Deals

The TP-Link Archer AC5400 may be one of the most powerful routers, but it’s certainly not the most affordable. If you like this brand, but don’t have the budget to be dropping more than $200 on better Wi-Fi, there are a few cheaper options available. TP-Link also offers some pretty solid budget routers, and Walmart is currently having a sale on a few more of them. Here are the rest of the deals we found:

  • TP-Link AC1350 — $60 ($10 off)
  • TP-Link AC1200 — $40 ($8 off)
  • TP-Link C1900 — $107 ($13 off)

Looking for more computing deals? Find laptop deals, Chromebook deals, MacBook deals, and more from our curated deals page.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and choose what we cover carefully and independently. If you find a better price for a product listed here, or want to suggest one of your own, email us at dealsteam@digitaltrends.com.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

From Air to Pro, here are the best MacBook deals for March 2019
how to factory reset windows
Computing

Microsoft’s Chromium-based Edge browser takes inspiration from Google Chrome

A series of leaked screenshots recently posted online shows that the new Chromium browser looks similar to Google Chrome, but with several custom Windows 10-inspired touches from Microsoft. 
Posted By Arif Bacchus
businesses and cyber security firms are coming up with creative ways to fight hackers laptop hacker
Computing

Microsoft Security reports a massive increase in malicious phishing scams

Microsoft's most recent security report found phishing scams on the rise by up to 250 percent. Despite using machine learning to fight these scams, phishing attacks are becoming more complex and remain a serious security threat.
Posted By Michael Archambault
bitcoin stock
Computing

Bitcoin mining profits are on the rise. But don’t buy your own hardware just yet

Bitcoin miners can breathe a sigh of relief. While profits aren't far from their lowest in the past year and a half, they appear to be on the rise again. That may be thanks to the introduction of newer, more efficient mining hardware.
Posted By Jon Martindale
macbook pro t2 coprocessor security issues 2016 touchbar1
Computing

Apple may have quietly fixed flexgate issue with the 2018 MacBook Pro

Some MacBook owners had been complaining of an issue where thin cabling on the insides of laptop would give out and eventually cause a distortion effect the display. Apple addressed this with longer cables inside the MacBook Pro 2018.
Posted By Arif Bacchus
Stock photo of Windows 10 surface laptop
Computing

Microsoft rolls out new dark mode feature for its Windows 10 Mail app

Microsoft is rolling out a new display feature for its native Mail app in Windows 10. The new feature will allow users to enable dark mode for the Mail and Calendar app, if they prefer to view their emails with a black background.
Posted By Anita George
Logitech G Pro Wired Mouse
Computing

Save big on popular Logitech gaming mice with Walmart’s latest sale

Have you been thinking of upgrading your gaming setup? You can currently save on popular Logitech gaming mice at Walmart, including the G900 Chaos Spectrum, the G600 MMO Gaming Mouse, and more. 
Posted By Arif Bacchus
RTX 2080
Computing

Grab this RTX 2060-powered desktop with Battlefield V included for $900

Retailer Walmart is currently offering an interesting deal on the RTX 2060 powered Skytech Archangel Elite desktop, cutting its price by $200, with a choice of games included in the offer.
Posted By Arif Bacchus
best cheap macbook deals 3
Deals

From Air to Pro, here are the best MacBook deals for March 2019

If you’re in the market for a new Apple laptop, let us make your work a little easier: We hunted down the best up-to-date MacBook deals available online right now from various retailers.
Posted By Lucas Coll
Windows 10 Notifications
Computing

Windows 10 notifications driving you crazy? Here's how to get them under control

Are the notifications on Windows 10 annoying you? Here's our guide on how to turn off notifications in Windows, and how to manage alerts so that the important stuff still gets through.
Posted By Tyler Lacoma
best free fps games you can download quake champions
Gaming

Wage war on a budget with these fun and free first-person shooters

We all know about Halo and Call of Duty by now, but what about quality titles that won't cost you upward of $60? Check out our picks for the best free first-person shooter games from Paladins to Quake Champions.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
heres everything microsoft could announce at its october 2 surface event laptop 4687
Computing

You can now save up to $300 on the Surface Laptop 2 at the Microsoft Store

Starting configurations of the latest Microsoft device are now selling for $900 at its retail store, and additional versions with expanded storage and processing power can also be found for up to $300 off their usual prices.
Posted By Arif Bacchus
Lenovo Chromebook C330
Deals

Here are the best Chromebook deals available in March 2019

Whether you want a compact laptop to enjoy some entertainment on the go, or you need a no-nonsense machine for school or work, we've smoked out the best cheap Chromebook deals -- from full-sized laptops to 2-in-1 convertibles -- that won't…
Posted By Lucas Coll
Mark Zuckerberg Keynote Address in front of F8 logo
Computing

Facebook aims to repair reputation with focus on encrypted messaging

Facebook's latest play on privacy appears to be in the right direction. The company vision starts with encrypted messaging and users are given the option to have shared content expire after a set time, similar to rival Snapchat.
Posted By Chuong Nguyen
best cheap laptop deals
Deals

From Chromebooks to MacBooks, here are the best laptop deals for March 2019

Whether you need a new laptop for school or work or you're just doing some post-holiday shopping, we've got you covered: These are the best laptop deals going right now, from discounted MacBooks to on-the-go gaming PCs.
Posted By Lucas Coll