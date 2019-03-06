Share

Your Wi-Fi isn’t just a commodity within your home anymore, it’s a necessity. With TVs, smart home, and mobile devices all relying on a stable connection, poor Wi-Fi can really put a damper on your life. While the main contributor to the strength and speed of your connection is still going to be what service provider you’re using, there are a few things you can do to give it a boost. If you’re experiencing lag, endless buffering, or a dropped connection, a router upgrade could help remedy those issues. And if you’re going to upgrade, you might as well go big with this Walmart sale on the powerful TP-Link Archer Tri-Band wireless router.

The TP-Link AC5400 looks a bit like a weird spider-shaped space ship, and with some of the features that come with it, it very well could be. We actually named this model as the best high-performance router you can buy in 2019. Considering it’s one of the most powerful wireless routers we’ve seen, it’s not hard to see why. With a 1,000 Mbps 2.4GHz band and two 2,167 Mbps 5GHz bands, this little router really packs a punch. If you don’t know what either of those specs means, however, all you really need to know is what those particular features will do for you.

With all of that horsepower, this wireless router has plenty of speed and power to handle whatever you’re throwing at it. Whether it’s 4K gaming, transferring files, or just streaming endless shows on Netflix, this beast of a Wi-Fi router should be able to handle it all. It even comes with smart features that allow it to function with Amazon Alexa and IFTTT smart home software for easier device control. Beyond that, you can also set up a personal VPN via the built-in software options to create some extra privacy on your network.

Normally priced at $280 at Walmart, a solid $70 discount drops the price to just $210. While this a fairly hefty price to pay for Wi-Fi, what you get for the money makes it entirely worth it. It’s all the more valuable if you have multiple people in your home streaming or gaming on their mobile devices.

