Watch Boston Dynamics’ Atlas robot do a backflip in a Santa suit

Robotics specialist Boston Dynamics has posted a holiday message wishing everyone a “season full of light and laughter as we flip over into the new year!”

The flip reference becomes apparent when you watch the accompanying video featuring its Atlas robot performing a flawless back somersault — dressed in a Santa suit.

You can watch it below:

Happy Holidays | 2024 | Boston Dynamics

Now, assuming that it’s not a human dressed as Santa, then you’ll surely agree that it’s a pretty amazing move for a robot. But truth be told, Atlas — or a much earlier version of it — has been performing backflips since at least 2017.

Recommended Videos

Boston Dynamics unveiled its bipedal Atlas robot in 2013 and over the years its engineers have brought a slew of remarkable improvements to its stability and range of movements.

A major update to the robot came last spring when Boston Dynamics announced it was retiring the hydraulic-powered version of Atlas and replacing it with a fully electric version. The Massachussetts-based robotics company proudly described it as “one of the most advanced humanoid robots ever built,” adding that it was now stronger, more dexterous, and more agile, and “able to move in ways that exceed human capabilities.”

It’s also added new AI and machine learning tools, such as reinforcement learning and computer vision, “to ensure they can operate and adapt efficiently to complex real-world situations.”

Just a couple of months ago, Boston Dynamics posted a video showing Atlas in a workplace environment, performing tasks that utilized its new, more advanced capabilities. The Hyundai-owned company also revealed that it wants to commercialize Atlas in a similar way to Spot, its impressive dog-like robot that’s long been tested in a range of industrial settings.

It’s certainly a fascinating time for everyone who’s working on Atlas — as well as those of us following its progress — and we’re already looking forward to seeing how the robot advances in 2025.