 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. News

Who needs Sora when you’ve got Meta Movie Gen?

By
A lady holding a pocket-sized bear on a deck overlooking the ocean
Meta

Meta revealed Movie Gen, its third-wave multimodal video AI, on Friday.  It promises to “produce custom videos and sounds, edit existing videos, and transform your personal image into a unique video,” while outperforming similar models like Runway’s Gen-3, Kuaishou Technology’s Kling 1.5, or OpenAI’s Sora.

Meta Movie Gen builds off of the company’s earlier work, first with its multimodal Make-A-Scene models, and then Llama’s image foundation models. Movie Gen is a collection of all of these models — specifically, video generation, personalized video generation, precise video editing, and audio generation — that improves the creator’s fine-grain control. “We anticipate these models enabling various new products that could accelerate creativity,” the company wrote in its announcement post.

Recommended Videos

For video generation, Movie Gen relies on a 30B-parameter model that outputs up to 16-second clips, albeit at a pokey 16 frames per second (fps). “These models can reason about object motion, subject-object interactions, and camera motion, and they can learn plausible motions for a wide variety of concepts,” Meta said, “making them state-of-the-art models in their category.” Using that same model, Movie Gen can create personalized videos for creators from still images.

Meta employs a variant of that video-generation model that uses both video- and text-based inputs to precisely edit the content that it generates. It can affect both localized edits such as adding, removing, or replacing elements, and global edits like applying a new cinematic style. To generate audio, Movie Gen relies on a separate 13B-parameter model that can create up to 45 seconds of audio — be it ambient background noise, sound effects, or instrumental scores — while automatically syncing that content to the video.

According to Meta’s white paper, Movie Gen consistently won out in A/B tests against other state-of-the-art video AIs including Gen3, Sora, and Kling 1.5 in the category of video generation. It also topped ID-animator in personalized video generation and Pika Labs Sound Gen for audio generation. It also bested Gen3 a second time, in video editing capabilities. Based on the demo videos we’ve seen so far, Movie Gen far outclasses the current batch of free-to-use video generators as well.

The company says it plans to “work closely with filmmakers and creators to integrate their feedback” as it continues to develop these models, but was quick to point out that it has no intention of displacing human creators with AI. ” We’re sharing this research because we believe in the power of this technology to help people express themselves in new ways and to provide opportunities to people who might not otherwise have them,” the company wrote. “Our hope is that perhaps one day in the future, everyone will have the opportunity to bring their artistic visions to life and create high-definition videos and audio using Movie Gen.”

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Andrew Tarantola
Andrew Tarantola
Computing Writer
Andrew has spent more than a decade reporting on emerging technologies ranging from robotics and machine learning to space…
What is a CPU? Here’s everything you need to know
Heatpaste buildup on a Ryzen 7000 CPU.

If you’re just learning about the world of computers and electronics, the terminology used to refer to different parts can be confusing. One component term you may have encountered is “CPU,” which stands for "central processing unit."

CPUs reside in almost all devices you own, whether it's a smartwatch, a computer, or a thermostat. They are responsible for processing and executing instructions and act as the brains of your devices. Here, we explain how CPUs interact with other parts of your devices and what makes them so integral to the computing process.
What makes a CPU a CPU?

Read more
Best Buy Prime Big Deal Days 2024: Save 30% on laptops, TVs, phones
Cyberpunk 2077 running on the Asus ROG Zephyrus G14.

Update 10/3/24: Our first edition of this article included deals that were still going on during Best Buy's "Member Deal Days" event. Now, we're updating with deals that are not a part of that event to give you full coverage of what's going on. Remember that the $50 bonus reward on purchases of $500 or more is still going on for Best Buy Plus or Total members, as that wasn't locked to the Member Deal Days event.

With Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days event starting officially on October 8 and 9, Best Buy has a chance to head up the sales and get attention. If you're a Best Buy Plus or Total member, you also have a chance to get a $50 bonus reward whenever they spend $500 or more between now and October 20. So no matter what you want, including stuff like Dell Prime Big Deal Day deals, you might very well be best to check out Best Buy's sale if you're a member there. Here, we're finding the best deals in the categories that matter the most to you, to keep your comparison shopping with Amazon at a minimum.
Best Buy's Big Deal Days TV deals
We're going to do a longer listing of more and more elsewhere (our dedicated Best Buy Big Deal Days TV deals article), where we'll cover a wider selection. But there's no reason to not start checking out a few of the best deals here, too.
Insignia 50-inch Class F30 Series 4K — $190 $300 37% off

Read more
New AI tool can tell you how to get what you want — from other AIs
a phone displaying the ChatGPT homepage on a beige bbackground.

AI chatbot company WiseOx has launched a new AI tool to help people communicate more effectively with AI. Named Pronto, this "AI Mascot" is specifically trained in prompt writing -- in other words, it's here to tell you what to say to other AIs so you can (hopefully) get the results you want.

We all know what coding is -- it's the way we give instructions to a computer so it can understand and produce the desired results. With large language models (LLMs), we can give our instructions in natural human language, but it turns out there are still effective and ineffective ways to do this.

Read more