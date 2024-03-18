 Skip to main content
OpenAI’s latest Sora video shows an elephant made of leaves

Trevor Mogg
By

OpenAI left a lot of jaws on the floor last month when it shared the first footage made by Sora, its AI-powered text-to-video generator.

The quality, while not perfect, was extraordinary, and left many wondering about the kind of transformational impact that such technology will have on the creative industries, including Hollywood.

OpenAI has yet to release Sora to the public — that’s expected to happen later this year — but the company is happy to continue impressing everyone by dropping regular Sora-generated videos into its social media feeds.

The latest one to land looks like a clip from a fantasy movie and was generated from the simple text prompt: “An elephant made of leaves running in the jungle.”

OpenAI keeps dropping more insane Sora videos

These are 100% AI generated

9 reality bending videos

1. Elephant made out of leaves pic.twitter.com/tPsHNGbFPS

&mdash; Linus ●ᴗ● Ekenstam (@LinusEkenstam) March 18, 2024

OpenAI said that Sora did all the work, and that the outputted video was not modified in any way.

Of course, any video creation tool worth its salt has to be adept at cat videos. Sora passed with flying colors when fed with the text prompt: “An adorable kitten pirate riding a robot vacuum around the house.”

Asked to create “Niagara Falls with colorful paint,” Sora came up with this extraordinary footage.

And check out this amazing clip prompted by: “POV video of a bee as it dives through a beautiful field of flowers.”

The OpenAI team dropped more wild Sora videos.

100% AI (minus sound)🤯

9 new ones:

1. POV of Bee pic.twitter.com/RjjSm6kcEB

&mdash; Min Choi (@minchoi) March 14, 2024

Sora can build videos up to a minute long “while maintaining visual quality and adherence to the user’s prompt,” OpenAI said when it unveiled the tool last month. The Microsoft-backed startup, which created a stir last year with its AI-powered ChatGPT chatbot, said it’s decided to share its research progress with Sora early “to learn from feedback and give the public a sense of what Al capabilities are on the horizon.”

It also said that it used publicly available data and licensed data to train Sora. The issue of how generative AI models are trained is a controversial one, with writers and artists demanding compensation in instances where there work is used by AI companies such as OpenAI. A number of lawsuits brought by creators are already working their way through the courts, prompting AI firms to seek licensing deals with media giants for trouble-free AI training.

GPT-4: how to use the AI chatbot that puts ChatGPT to shame
A laptop opened to the ChatGPT website.

People were in awe when ChatGPT came out, impressed by its natural language abilities as an AI chatbot. But when the highly anticipated GPT-4 large language model came out, it blew the lid off what we thought was possible with AI, with some calling it the early glimpses of AGI (artificial general intelligence).

The creator of the model, OpenAI, calls it the company's "most advanced system, producing safer and more useful responses." Here's everything you need to know about it, including how to use it and what it can do.
What is GPT-4?
GPT-4 is a new language model created by OpenAI that can generate text that is similar to human speech. It advances the technology used by ChatGPT, which is currently based on GPT-3.5. GPT is the acronym for Generative Pre-trained Transformer, a deep learning technology that uses artificial neural networks to write like a human.

Read more
Even OpenAI has given up trying to detect ChatGPT plagiarism
A laptop screen shows the home page for ChatGPT, OpenAI's artificial intelligence chatbot.

OpenAI, the creator of the wildly popular artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot ChatGPT, has shut down the tool it developed to detect content created by AI rather than humans. The tool, dubbed AI Classifier, has been shuttered just six months after it was launched due to its “low rate of accuracy,” OpenAI said.

Since ChatGPT and rival services have skyrocketed in popularity, there has been a concerted pushback from various groups concerned about the consequences of unchecked AI usage. For one thing, educators have been particularly troubled by the potential for students to use ChatGPT to write their essays and assignments, then pass them off as their own.

Read more
Top authors demand payment from AI firms for using their work
Person typing on a MacBook.

More than 9,000 authors have signed an open letter to leading tech firms expressing concern over how they're using their copyrighted work to train AI-powered chatbots.

Sent by the Authors Guild to CEOs of OpenAI, Alphabet, Meta, Stability AI, IBM, and Microsoft, the letter calls attention to what it describes as “the inherent injustice in exploiting our works as part of your AI systems without our consent, credit, or compensation.”

Read more