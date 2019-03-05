Digital Trends
Computing

Microsoft rolls out new dark mode feature for its Windows 10 Mail app

Anita George
By
Windows Mail app Dark Mode screenshot
Screenshot

Dark Mode features seem to be popping up everywhere these days, and now Windows 10 fans can have it enabled in yet another app.

According to The Verge, Microsoft has rolled out the dark-themed background option for the Windows 10 version of its native Mail app.

When the new Dark Mode is enabled in Microsoft’s Mail app, the entire app takes on a dark appearance, including the emails that are viewed and written. Since it does affect the emails users choose to interact with, the new update also comes with a separate toggle option that allows users to “turn on the lights” (read: switch back to light mode) for that specific message. The toggle switch changes from a sun-shaped icon to a crescent moon icon as you switch modes.

If Dark Mode has already been rolled out to your Windows 10 PC, you should be able to enable it by tapping the Settings icon at the bottom of the screen. Then choose Personalization from the Settings menu. Within the Personalization menu, you can select the Dark Mode to enable it.

It’s also worth noting that if Windows 10 users already have Dark Mode enabled via the Windows 10 System settings, it’s likely that it is already enabled in the Mail app by default. This is because the System Settings version of Dark Mode is also supposed to automatically apply to Universal Windows Platform (UWP) apps. As a native app, the Windows 10 app counts as a UWP app. For those users, there is another option within the Personalization menu that can enable Dark Mode besides the Dark Mode option. This option is called Use my Windows mode. And so, if your Windows mode was already set to Dark via the System settings, Dark Mode will probably already be enabled in the Mail app.

As we mentioned earlier, Dark Mode features are everywhere these days: Chrome, MacOS Mojave, Outlook, and Twitter are just a few examples. And its widespread availability is not surprising since Dark Modes, night modes, dark themes — whatever you decide to call them, — tend to help with chronic computer use issues like eye strain and discomfort. For those of us who spend long hours in front of a screen, a Dark Mode’s dusky interface can be welcome respite for tired eyes.

Don't Miss

32-bit vs. 64-bit
Origin Millennium (2019) review
Product Review

Origin's Millennium is a desktop battle station that defeats all foes

The massive, heavy Origin Millennium is a flagship desktop with serious hardware and a price tag to match. It’s no bargain, but its quality and handsome design make a gaming battlestation you’ll want to own.
Posted By Matthew S. Smith
Stock photo password login screen on laptop
Computing

Browsing may soon be free of passwords as WebAuthn gains approval

The World Wide Web Consortium announced it has approved a new authentication standard known as WebAuthn. Instead of a password, WebAuthn will allow users to log into their online accounts via a security device.
Posted By Anita George
logitech g pro keyboard
Computing

Choose your weapon wisely -- these are the best keyboards for gaming on your PC

Your PC isn't complete without one of the best gaming keyboards on the planet. We have a list spanning full-sized models to compact versions from Razer, Cooler Master, Corsair, Logitech G, and more.
Posted By Jon Martindale
best free MMORPGs
Gaming

Be warned, these free MMORPGs will slay your free time

Have ample time on your hands and an unquenchable thirst to beat, battle, and blast your way through worlds of fantasy and sci-fi splendor? Check out our picks for the best free MMORPGs.
Posted By Steven Petite
best antivirus software for business
Deals

Here are the 5 of the best antivirus solutions for your small business

Getting your business off the ground is hard enough, and dealing with viruses, hackers, and security breaches only makes it harder. These 5 antivirus solutions can help keep you protected.
Posted By Don Reisinger
Acer Swift 5 (2019) review
Computing

Acer's Swift 5 is cheaper and lighter than the Dell XPS 15, but is it a better value?

Acer's 2019 Swift 5 aims at a singular objective: to be the lightest 15-inch laptop on the market. It succeeds at 2.2 pounds. But it's facing stiff competition from the all-around excellent Dell XPS 15.
Posted By Mark Coppock
mac mini concept space gray pro iso 1
Computing

Apple MacOS hit with yet another critical system security issue

Apple, a company normally held in high stature for its software's security, hasn't had quite a smooth journey over the last few months. The Project Zero team at Google discovered a severe flaw within the MacOS kernel that could affect user…
Posted By Michael Archambault
32 bit vs 64 operating systems pins cpu processor macro 40848
Computing

Here's why 64-bit (not 32-bit) dominates modern computing

Today's computing world isn't the same as it once was. With 64-bit processors and operating systems replacing the older 32-bit designs, we look at what 32-bit vs. 64-bit really means for you.
Posted By Jon Martindale
best checkpoint friendly laptop bags for travel tortuga setout thumb
Computing

Breeze through security with these checkpoint-friendly laptop bags

Getting through airport security is a drag, but your laptop bag shouldn’t be. Thankfully, these checkpoint-friendly laptop bags will get you and your gear to your destination with ease.
Posted By Les Shu
Dell XPS 13 9370 review | Laptop partially closed facing away from the camera at an angle showing lid and trim
Computing

The XPS 13 keeps getting better. Here's how it compares to the MacBook Pro

Dell has completely revamped the XPS 13 for 2018, giving it a fresh new design and boosted internals. How does it stack up against the classic MacBook Pro? When you consider the Dell XPS 13 vs. MacBook Pro 13, here's how it plays out.
Posted By Matthew S. Smith
hololens 2 news roundup hero
Computing

HoloLens 3 headset could resemble reading glasses with an infinite field of view

There could be bigger things ahead for HoloLens. In a new interview, Microsoft's Alex Kipman hints that the company is working toward developing a headset that will be like reading glasses, with an infinite field of view.
Posted By Arif Bacchus
how to factory reset windows
Computing

Microsoft’s Chromium-based Edge browser takes inspiration from Google Chrome

A series of leaked screenshots recently posted online shows that the new Chromium browser looks similar to Google Chrome, but with several custom Windows 10-inspired touches from Microsoft. 
Posted By Arif Bacchus
businesses and cyber security firms are coming up with creative ways to fight hackers laptop hacker
Computing

Microsoft Security reports a massive increase in malicious phishing scams

Microsoft's most recent security report found phishing scams on the rise by up to 250 percent. Despite using machine learning to fight these scams, phishing attacks are becoming more complex and remain a serious security threat.
Posted By Michael Archambault
bitcoin stock
Computing

Bitcoin mining profits are on the rise. But don’t buy your own hardware just yet

Bitcoin miners can breathe a sigh of relief. While profits aren't far from their lowest in the past year and a half, they appear to be on the rise again. That may be thanks to the introduction of newer, more efficient mining hardware.
Posted By Jon Martindale