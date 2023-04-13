 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. News

A version of Windows 11 for handheld gaming? Yes, please

Aaron Leong
By

Microsoft might have just given us a small, but hopeful glimpse of a possible Windows 11 gaming UI designed to be used with small handheld gaming devices. It might also be a sign that Redmond is finally taking portable PC gaming more seriously.

During an internally-hosted Microsoft hackathon event back in September, an experimental Windows interface has gotten the attention of the portable gaming device community, thanks to a tweeted leak. Called “Windows Handheld Mode”, the interface essentially brings a gaming shell or launcher in lieu of a regular Windows 11 desktop UI.

Returnal running on the Steam Deck.

While many handheld gaming devices come with Windows 11 pre-installed, it’s no secret that Windows isn’t meant for smaller devices that navigate with a mix of gaming controls and touch. It’s been one of the main concerns about possible Windows-based handhelds, such as the recently announced Asus ROG Ally.

Related

https://t.co/OWiw0f2k2v pic.twitter.com/RdSGMmhgBd

&mdash; WalkingCat (@_h0x0d_) April 13, 2023

The tweet shows an enlarged taskbar, and a gaming-specific launcher with equally large icons, among other highlights. Apparently, the designers of the “Handheld Mode” had their heads to the ground and thus made navigating Windows and quickly accessing games easier with gaming controls.

Related Videos

While there is no guarantee that experiments like these may see the light of day, it’s great that Redmond seems to be acknowledging the growing popularity of cloud gaming plus the limitations of Windows on handheld gaming PCs, especially with more brands jumping onto the handheld gaming PC arena.

Valve’s Steam Deck may be the halo device in the category, but with a Windows Handheld Mode, brands like Asus (with its ROG Ally) and GPD (with its Win series) now look like they may have a chance at offering a fitting alternative.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Windows 11 adoption among PC gamers almost hits 25%
Someone gaming on a Surface Laptop Studio.

The Steam Hardware & Software Survey for September 2022 is out, and it suggests that an increasing number of Steam gamers are using Windows 11. While Microsoft hasn't released official numbers, the Steam survey seems to be in line with recent reports of positive adoption of Microsoft's latest OS in the second and third quarters of 2022.

Valve's data shows that almost one in four PCs playing games on Steam now run Windows 11, hitting 24.84% of all Steam users. This is up 1.06% over last month, so it's been a slow but ongoing increase to get to this point.

Read more
This throwback mini computer puts a Windows 11 PC in your pocket
The Higole mini PC in someone's pocket.

If you are bored with thin black rectangular smartphones and clamshell laptops, then the Higole PC should tweak your interest. It's a pocket PC. You read that right. The Gole Higole PC 2022 is an entire desktop PC and it fits in your pocket.

Microsoft attempted the pocket PC back in the Windows XP era and it failed miserably. Of course, that was long before everyone on the planet carried a smartphone. But Microsoft never tried again. Chinese company Gole, based in Shenzhen, is taking a swing at it in 2022.

Read more
I uninstalled Windows on my gaming PC, and I don’t want to go back
A laptop running Linux with a controller sitting on it.

Like many people I've had some recent trouble with Windows. I deal with it because I have to, despite my issues with Windows 11 and its requirements and Microsoft's consistent encroaching on users' privacy. Finally, I decided to do something about it.

I uninstalled Windows 11 on my gaming PC and tried my hand at Linux gaming. The Steam Deck has bolstered Linux support massively in the last few months, and now that I've spent some time with Tux, I don't want to go back.
Why Linux?

Read more