  1. Computing

Microsoft just made testing out the new Windows 11 features easier

By

Microsoft just moved a recent Windows 11 preview build to the Windows Insider beta channel. One of the more stable channels of the Windows Insider program, this now makes it easier to test Windows 11, with little risk of experiencing device-breaking bugs.

The news means that if you’re interested in testing Windows 11 for the first time, you now have one more choice to get Microsoft’s latest release. You can simply go to your system settings and opt your device into the Windows Insider program, and choose Beta in the list. Of course, you’ll need to make sure your system matches Microsoft’s minimum requirements, too. There are no exceptions.

A Windows 11 2-in-1 PC open on a desk.

While beta channel Windows 11 releases won’t have as many features compared to the dev channel, you will get the basics and have yourself set up for future releases. If you opt-in today, you can enjoy the new Start menu, Taskbar, multitasking features, and the majority of the big Windows 11 features announced so far.

Microsoft, however, isn’t yet ready to release the new chat app to beta and says it will be available in the coming weeks.

This very beta channel build was previously released to the dev channel back on July 22. According to Microsoft, beta channel builds are a bit of a better way to enjoy the new operating system. It’s also best suited for early adopters, as the builds are reliable.

“If you are in the Dev Channel, now would be the right time to consider switching to the Beta Channel if you want to stay on more stabilized builds of Windows 11,” said Microsoft.

Previously, Windows 11 was only tested in the dev channel of the Windows Insider program. All Windows released from that channel come with a lot more known issues that could impact your workflows and day-to-day use of the operating system. It generally wasn’t recommended for non-experienced Windows users, but it does come with the latest and greatest. So if you’re hoping to test things like Android apps on Windows 11, you’ll probably want to choose this channel. Beta channel releases usually come weeks after the dev channel builds.

Now that Microsoft just moved Windows 11 in the beta channel, the operating system is inching closer to a regular release. The last channel left for Windows 11 to hit in the Windows Insider Program is “release preview.” You can expect that channel to get Windows 11 closer to the holiday 2021 time frame.

