Windows 11 to simplify battery monitoring with mobile-inspired icons

Microsoft is preparing changes to its laptop battery charge indicators, which should be coming to future versions of Windows 11 in the coming months.

The updates are set to make clear distinctions between the different battery states, such as an unplugged battery, a charging battery, or a battery with an unknown status. While all Windows 11 users are scheduled to get the new battery-level icons, Windows 11 Insiders are set to get first dibs. According to Windows Latest, Microsoft previewed the battery icons to pre-release users in a video conference in early March. This conference revealed the icon images but did not give much further information about the coming design changes, such as a release timeline.

Many pundits note that the icons now resemble the battery charge indicators on mobile devices, with some considering they favor iOS products, and others thinking they resemble Android devices. Each battery design designates a specific battery state. Where the older icons are mono-color, some of the new ones are color-coded in accordance with the state of the battery, such as disconnected, charging, or low battery. The new icon is also longer and more slender. The battery itself will also be styled in accordance with the Windows theme. If Windows 11 is set in a dark theme the battery will be black, if in a light theme, the battery will be white.

Recommended Videos

Here’s a rundown of the different battery states that will come with the update

Battery (when the PC isn’t connected to the power supply) Energy saver (colored yellow when this feature is active) Charging (a lightning bolt icon with a green fill) Smart charging (to indicate battery charging protection) Slow charging (an error symbol with a solid color fill) Low battery level (a narrow red bar when between 1% and 5%) Battery unknown (a cross symbol indicating there’s no battery)

Windows Latest noted the update was set to be available to the public last month but was postponed because of an unforeseen bug. News of this update has been circulating since at least January when leakers found the feature hidden in a Windows 11 developer build. Enthusiasts are sure to be excited once it is finally available.