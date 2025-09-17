 Skip to main content
Xbox unifies your gaming library across PC and handhelds

A new Xbox app brings games, stores, saves, and history together in one place

By
A man playing the ROG Xbox Ally X.
ASUS

Microsoft has launched a new version of its Xbox app that unifies gaming across Windows PCs and handheld devices. The company has announced that the update not only brings all your games together, but will also pull every storefront, library, and service into a single, seamless hub.

What’s happened?

  • The new Xbox app centralizes your games, saves, and play history across PC and handheld devices.
  • It’s built to support both Game Pass and third-party storefronts like Steam, Epic, and GOG, letting players bring all their libraries under one roof.
  • Beyond games, the app will also allow installing utilities, mods, and companion apps directly.
  • Designed with handhelds in mind, the app is said to be optimized for devices including the Lenovo Legion Go 2, Asus Xbox ROG Ally/Ally X, and other upcoming Windows-based handhelds.

This is important because:

  • Microsoft is transforming Xbox from being a walled garden to an ecosystem aggregator.
  • Reduces the fragmentation PC gamers face across multiple launchers and storefronts.
  • Puts Microsoft in direct competition with Valve’s Steam Deck model by offering a more unified library approach.

Why should I care?

  • One app means fewer logins, fewer launchers, and easier access to your games.
  • Game Pass becomes more valuable when paired with a central hub for all your titles, not just Xbox ones.
  • If you’re into handheld gaming, you’ll get a more seamless experience without juggling between different launchers.

OK, what’s next?

  • Expect future handhelds to ship with the new Xbox app pre-installed as the default hub.
  • More third-party storefronts and tools could be added as Microsoft strengthens its one-stop shop approach.
  • This push could extend beyond PC and handhelds, making way for the same seamless experience on TVs and cloud platforms.

By turning Xbox into sort of a glue that holds all your games together, Microsoft is edging closer to a future where platform boundaries don’t matter.

Kunal Khullar
Kunal Khullar
Computing Writer
Kunal Khullar is a computing writer at Digital Trends who contributes to various topics, including CPUs, GPUs, monitors, and…
Topics

Editors’ Recommendations

Microsoft is working on making it easier to talk to your PC
The Surface Pro 11 on a white table in front of a window.

Windows 11 has support for voice commands like "Open Edge" largely for accessibility purposes but with the latest Insider preview build, it's taking a step toward going full Star Trek. Instead of remembering set phrases, Microsoft wants to enable users to give commands in more natural language.

This means you can open the Edge browser with just about any intuitive phrase that expresses your intent to "open Edge." You could say "Can you open Edge?", "Open Edge please," or "Switch to the Edge app," along with other variations. If Windows happens to get confused, it will show real-time command suggestions based on what it thinks you want so you can direct it successfully.

Read more
This Steam hack has saved me a ton of money on PC games
A person running Steam on the M4 MacBook Pro. Rocket League is up on the screen

I have a massive Steam library, and like most PC gamers I know, I'm always looking to add to it. Will I actually play the games? Maybe. Will I complete all of them? Certainly not. But I'm caught in a negative feedback loop of picking up new games constantly for pennies on the dollar, and Steam is feeding my addiction more than ever before.

How? With Steam bundles. Steam bundles aren't anything new, but I've seen a stark uptick in them over the last several months. They mostly revolve around similarly styled indie titles, offering a small discount of around 10% if you buy two or three games in bulk. That's not why I've taken advantage of Steam bundles so often over the past several months, though.
The hack

Read more
This new DirectX feature could completely change how PC games work
A scene from Fortnite running in Unreal Engine 5.

Microsoft has announced that neural rendering capabilities are coming to DirectX soon. Cooperative vector support, as it's called, will lead to "cross-platform enablement of neural rendering techniques," according to Microsoft, and it will usher in "a new paradigm in 3D graphics programming."

It sounds buzzy, but that's not without reason. This past week, Nvidia announced its new range of RTX 50-series graphics cards, and along with them, it revealed a slate of neural rendering features. Neural shaders, as Nvidia calls them, allow developers to execute small neural networks from shader code, running them on the dedicated AI hardware available on Nvidia, AMD, Intel, and Qualcomm GPUs. Microsoft is saying that it will enable these features on all GPUs, not just those sold by Nvidia, through the DirectX API.

Read more