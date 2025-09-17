Xbox unifies your gaming library across PC and handhelds

Microsoft has launched a new version of its Xbox app that unifies gaming across Windows PCs and handheld devices. The company has announced that the update not only brings all your games together, but will also pull every storefront, library, and service into a single, seamless hub.
What’s happened?
- The new Xbox app centralizes your games, saves, and play history across PC and handheld devices.
- It’s built to support both Game Pass and third-party storefronts like Steam, Epic, and GOG, letting players bring all their libraries under one roof.
- Beyond games, the app will also allow installing utilities, mods, and companion apps directly.
- Designed with handhelds in mind, the app is said to be optimized for devices including the Lenovo Legion Go 2, Asus Xbox ROG Ally/Ally X, and other upcoming Windows-based handhelds.
This is important because:
- Microsoft is transforming Xbox from being a walled garden to an ecosystem aggregator.
- Reduces the fragmentation PC gamers face across multiple launchers and storefronts.
- Puts Microsoft in direct competition with Valve’s Steam Deck model by offering a more unified library approach.
Why should I care?
- One app means fewer logins, fewer launchers, and easier access to your games.
- Game Pass becomes more valuable when paired with a central hub for all your titles, not just Xbox ones.
- If you’re into handheld gaming, you’ll get a more seamless experience without juggling between different launchers.
OK, what’s next?
- Expect future handhelds to ship with the new Xbox app pre-installed as the default hub.
- More third-party storefronts and tools could be added as Microsoft strengthens its one-stop shop approach.
- This push could extend beyond PC and handhelds, making way for the same seamless experience on TVs and cloud platforms.
By turning Xbox into sort of a glue that holds all your games together, Microsoft is edging closer to a future where platform boundaries don’t matter.