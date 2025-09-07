I tried the new Legion Go 2. Here’s why it could replace my Switch 2

Alongside a host of new PCs and two incredibly unique PC concepts, Lenovo took to the stage at IFA 2025 in Berlin to unveil its new Lenovo Legion Go 2. The successor to the excellent Legion Go, the Legion Go 2 brings several welcome improvements, but with one key challenge: the high starting price.

These improvements include a new OLED display, more ergonomic detachable controllers, and the latest AMD Ryzen Z2 processor. Like the original Legion Go, the new Lenovo Legion Go 2 runs on Windows 11. It is also expected to receive a future update to the full-screen Xbox and Windows experience when it launches outside of the Xbox Ally next year.

However, all these improvements come at a steep cost: the Lenovo Legion Go 2 starts at $1,099, which is more than double the price of the Nintendo Switch 2. I love my Switch 2, but after going hands-on with Lenovo’s new gaming console, here’s why the Legion Go 2 could yet replace it.

Lenovo Legion Go 2 Key Specs

Specification Lenovo Legion Go 2 Lenovo Legion Go Measurements (with controllers attached) 295.6 x 136.7 x 42.25mm

1079g 298.8 x 131 x 40.7mm854 grams Display 8.8-inch (1920 x1200) OLED16:10, 30-144Hz VRR 8.8-inch IPS, 500-nit peak brightness, 144Hz or 60Hz Processor AMD Ryzen Z2 / AMD Ryzen Z2 Extreme AMD Ryzen Z1 Extreme RAM / Storage Up to 32GB and up to 2TB 16GB RAM Battery 74Whr 49.2 watt-hour Ports 2x USB-C, 1x microSD slot, 1x headphone jack 2x USB-C, 1x microSD slot, 1x headphone jack Colors Eclipse Black Black Price From $1,099 From $699

The Lenovo Legion Go 2 is bigger, bolder, and better

The Lenovo Legion Go 2 features a similar design to its predecessor. With the controllers attached, it is slightly bigger and heavier than the original, even as the display stays the same size.. While it feels considerably heavier than the Switch 2, it also feels more premium, and the large OLED display makes all the difference for gaming.

As the Lenovo Legion Go 2 runs Windows 11, with a planned update to the full-screen handheld Xbox and Windows experience that’s available on the Xbox Ally and will launch on other handhelds next year. Unlike the heavily optimized experience of the Switch 2, the choice of Windows 11 means that the Lenovo Legion Go 2 likely faces some of the same challenges as the original, namely the need for considerable power.

This is delivered by the new AMD Ryzen Z2 series, with the base model of the Lenovo Legion Go 2 powered by the AMD Ryzen Z2, and the flagship model powered by the AMD Ryzen Z2 Extreme. This processor lineup is part of the Strix family, and the Z2 Extreme is expected to deliver a considerable power boost thanks to its 8-core and 16-thread architecture.

A gorgeous OLED display and new controllers

The bigger 8.8-inch OLED panel offers inky blacks and gorgeous colors, and crucially, provides a true 30-144 Hz variable refresh rate that makes it ideally suited for gaming. The original Legion Go lacked a variable refresh rate, and many VRR screens only drop down to 48Hz, so the lower refresh rate means you’ll get the added benefits even if games only support 30Hz.

The display also drops in resolution from 2560 x 1600 to a 1920 x 1200 panel, but the lower resolution is more than acceptable for a handheld of this size. It should also mean the AMD Ryzen Z2 processor family can deliver an exceptional gaming experience.

The switch from IPS to OLED is a key change this year, which means the Lenovo Legion Go 2 screen is on par with the Nintendo Switch 2 and Steam Deck OLED edition. The display is more vibrant and color-rich, and I can’t wait to experience many of the best games on this screen.

The new controllers have been improved, with improved buttons and resculpted bumpers at the top that are far more comfortable when gaming. There are also drift-resistant Hall-effect joysticks, and the controllers use the same mounting system, allowing them to be used with the original Lenovo Legion Go.

The controllers feature a more rounded design that makes them more comfortable, and the new design means the contours of the controllers are better suited to sit in the palm of your hand when gaming. Unfortunately, it doesn’t appear that Lenovo will sell the controllers separately. However, the identical pogo-pin connector system and the same profile mean that V1 controllers will also work with the Lenovo Legion Go 2.

Strong specs and a high starting price

All of these improvements come with a key cost, quite literally: the $1,099 starting price. This is for the base model, which comes equipped with the AMD Ryzen Z2, 16GB of RAM, and 1TB of storage.

If you want to increase these specifications, it’ll cost $1,099, which includes 32GB of RAM, 1TB of storage, and the same AMD Ryzen Z2 processor. To get the AMD Ryzen Z2 Extreme model, you’ll need to spend $1,349.99 for 32GB of RAM and 1TB of storage, while increasing this to 2TB of storage will bump the price to $1,479.99.

The Lenovo Legion Go 2 is expected to launch sometime next month, but the increased price makes it considerably more expensive than my trusty Nintendo Switch 2. Yet, the Hall-effect joysticks, the large and vibrant screen, and the full Windows experience — for all its perils — offer a compelling alternative to the best handheld gaming consoles.

Of course, it remains to be seen how the Lenovo Legion Go 2 price compares to the Xbox Ally X when that launches on October 16th. The new handheld from Xbox and Asus is expected to be priced similarly or slightly lower than the Lenovo Legion Go 2, but we’ll have to wait for the launch and our full reviews of both devices to find out which is the better handheld.