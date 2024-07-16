With Prime Day finally upon us, there are a ton of Prime Day monitor deals everywhere we look, but one of the best offers is courtesy of Walmart: For a limited time, you’ll be able to take home the Xgaming 24-inch 1080p 100Hz Gaming Monitor for only $72. At full price, this display usually goes for $170, so you can put that $98 in your pocket toward a new pair of headphones! And trust us: There are plenty of Prime Day gaming headset deals to take advantage of.

Why you should buy the Xgaming Gaming Monitor

Here’s the thing: You can hook up just about any monitor made within the last 10 years for a decent gaming experience. But why settle for “decent” when Xgaming brings exceptional picture quality and frame-by-frame performance to the table? Not only does this 24-inch monitor give you HD video (as we’ve come to expect from all modern displays), but it does so by way of an IPS panel: a screen that accentuates colors and contrast while improving off-angle viewing. Whether you’re leaning forward in your office chair or slouched off to the side, you can expect crisp-clear visuals.

This Xgaming monitor provides up to a 100Hz native refresh rate on top of FreeSync tech. Games like Fortnite and Helldivers 2 are the kinds of titles that will benefit most from enhanced motion clarity and reduced lag, and these are features the 24-inch Xgaming display is capable of. You’ll also be able to connect your PC using either HDMI or VGA.

Another thoughtful feature we’re glad to see is a Low Blue Light mode. This is especially convenient for those who may be using the Xgaming display for live streaming, as focusing on gameplay and chat at the same time can be a lot on your eyeballs!

This is one of the best sales we've seen on any monitor so far. Save $98 on a brand-new Xgaming 24-inch 1080p 120Hz Gaming Monitor when you buy at Walmart today.