A new update for Zoom means that it’ll now be possible to have 999,999 people around the world simultaneously shouting, “You’ve got it on mute!”

The videoconferencing company has just announced a new feature that will allow as many as 1 million people to join a single webinar, way more than the 100,000 capacity that existed before.

Now, while most regular folks are unlikely to ever need such a feature, with five or six, or maybe as many as seven people joining the average video meeting, Zoom clearly felt there was a need for offering an option where up to a million people can join. Think celebrity events, political rallies, workforce gatherings, and so on.

Event organizers can choose from a number of options according to the size of the event, with capacities set at 10K, 50K, 100K, 250K, 500K, and 1 million attendees.

“Zoom’s expanded capacity webinar offering is revolutionizing the way organizations can seamlessly connect and engage with massive audiences,” Smita Hashim, chief product officer at Zoom, said in a release. “Now event organizers have the flexibility and power to host truly interactive experiences on an unprecedented scale and the ability to purchase large single-use webinars.”

Purchase? Yes, these larger online Zoom events don’t come free. A webinar for a million people, for example, costs $100,000, while at the other end of the scale, a webinar for 10,000 people is priced at $9,000.

The package also includes analytics that will give hosts access to data on registration, attendance, and audience engagement, with the insights potentially helping to improve future webinar efforts.

