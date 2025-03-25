Prices of Nvidia’s best GPU rise by up to $500 – what it means for you

It seems that we’re not destined to have some of the best graphics cards at reasonable prices — at least not just yet. Now, even a manufacturer that was previously known as budget-friendly is racking up the prices in its own online store. The Nvidia partner in question is Zotac, and not only did the company raise the prices of the RTX 5090, but it also removed the card that was previously sold at MSRP.

As spotted by a Reddit user in the r/Nvidia community, the prices of Zotac’s versions of the RTX 5090 went up by a whole lot. The flagship card, the Zotac RTX 5090 Amp Extreme Infinity, costs a whopping $3,000. (It should come as no surprise that it’s currently sold out, though.)

The gap between the pricier model and the cheapest option is shockingly small. The RTX 5090 Solid OC is now $2,700, which is a whopping $700 more than Nvidia’s recommended list price (MSRP). More importantly, it’s the cheapest model in the entire store, with the non-OC option nowhere to be seen. That card was sold at MSRP previously, so it’s definitely a shame to see it go.

Availability has been one of the problems plaguing the RTX 50-series since its launch. Zotac’s entire store is completely sold out of the RTX 5090, and the RTX 5080 isn’t any easier to get. VideoCardz reported that the company is hosting some giveaways on its Discord server to help boost availability. The giveaways don’t entail actually winning the GPU — you just get the chance to buy one.

Compared to big brands like Gigabyte and Asus, Zotac was often seen as a cheaper alternative. I, myself, bought a Zotac GPU a few years back just to save some money. Now, it seems, the lines are starting to blur, and anyone who wants to buy an RTX 5090 is bound to spend a fortune.