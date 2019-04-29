Digital Trends
Emerging Tech

Anki, the startup that made little A.I. robots, is closing down

Trevor Mogg
By

Anki, a San Francisco-based startup known for robotic creations such as Vector, Cozmo, and AnkiDrive, is reportedly closing down.

CEO Boris Sofman told the company’s 200 or so employees at the start of this week that the business will shutter on Wednesday, Recode said.

Despite raising around $200 million in venture capital over its nine-year history, the company apparently has apparently run out of funds after a potential deal collapsed late in the day.

In a statement to Recode, the company said it no longer had the funds to support “a hardware and software business, and bridge to our long-term product roadmap.”

It added: “Despite our past successes, we pursued every financial avenue to fund our future product development and expand on our platforms. A significant financial deal at a late stage fell through with a strategic investor and we were not able to reach an agreement. We’re doing our best to take care of every single employee and their families, and our management team continues to explore all options available.”

Anki was founded in 2010 by roboticists from Carnegie Mellon University. It first caught our attention when Apple gave it the stage at its 2013 Worldwide Developers Conference where it showed off its A.I.-based, robot-car racing game, AnkiDrive, which used iOS devices as remote controls.

After that, it turned to home robots with the launch of Cozmo, a diminutive A.I.-powered device described by Anki as “a real-life robot like you’ve only seen in movies, with a one-of-a-kind personality that evolves the more you hang out.” Cozmo’s abilities and skills also developed with frequent app updates, giving the robot new ways to learn and play.

More recently, it launched Vector, a more advanced autonomous effort that supports digital assistants such as Amazon’s Alexa, which enabled Anki to target the $250 device at an older audience. Thanks to input from former Pixar and DreamWorks creators, Vector can perform around 1,000 different animations. It cal also recognize different people via its built-in camera, which also helps Vector to avoid objects as it moves around on its wheels.

Sofman said just last year that his company had a “vision for entertaining and purposeful robots in every home, everywhere,” but sadly, through Anki at least, things haven’t turned out as planned.

Anki is yet to offer any news on what its closure means for owners of Cozmo and Vector robots. We’ve reached out to its team and will update this article when we hear back.

This latest company collapse highlights the difficulties faced by developers of home robots, and comes just a few months after the Boston-based maker of Jibo — a social robot for the home — ended support for its cute creation.

If you still have faith in buddy robots and would like one for your home, then check out these cute creations spotted at the CES tech show in Las Vegas earlier this year.

Don't Miss

Get your Sagan on with 60 awe-inspiring photos of the final frontier
Shadow Robot Company Robotic Arm
Emerging Tech

The holy grail of robotics: Inside the quest to build a mechanical human hand

Building an ultra-accurate robot hand has long been the Holy Grail for robotics experts. With its Dexterous Hand project, the U.K.-based Shadow Robot Company may have pulled it off.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
Everything you need to know about Neuralink
Emerging Tech

Groundbreaking A.I. can synthesize speech based on a person’s brain activity

Researchers from The University of California, San Francisco have developed a way to use artificial intelligence to turn brain signals into spoken words. It could one day be used to help people who are unable to speak.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
fords self braking shopping cart offers crash free supermarket trips ford trolley
Cars

Ford’s self-braking shopping cart offers crash-free supermarket trips

Ford has created a self-braking shopping cart designed to stop kids from smashing into things when they take off with one in the supermarket. Now we just need to persuade someone at the automaker to commercialize it.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
china images far side moon change4 4
Emerging Tech

China’s Chang’e 4 lunar mission: See Yutu on the far side of the moon

China's Chang'e 4 lander has been observing the far side of the moon. Now the Chinese space agency has shared images captured using the panoramic camera on the Yutu 2 rover as it explores near the landing site.
Posted By Georgina Torbet
jaxa ryugu crater impact 20190425 01 1
Emerging Tech

See the crater blasted into an asteroid by a Japanese spacecraft

The Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency has been investigating asteroid Ryugu with their spacecraft Hayabusa2, shooting at it to collect gravel. Now Hayabusa2 has returned closer to see what impact the shot had on the asteroid's terrain.
Posted By Georgina Torbet
spacex resupply iss mission falcon cropped
Emerging Tech

SpaceX resupply mission to International Space Station scheduled for next week

SpaceX will shortly be launching another resupply mission to the International Space Station. The launch is scheduled for Tuesday, April 30 and will mark SpaceX's 17th mission as part of the NASA Commercial Resupply Services contract.
Posted By Georgina Torbet
PBM Mariner photogrammetry underwater wrecks global underwater explorers
Emerging Tech

How a clever photography trick is bringing Seattle’s shipwrecks to the surface

The Global Underwater Explorers dive in the waters around Seattle, which are filled with shipwrecks and sunken planes. Kees Beemster Leverenz uses photogrammetry to make 3D models of the wrecks.
Posted By Jenny McGrath
hubble constant universe expansion lha 120 n11 in the large magellanic cloud
Emerging Tech

Hubble data shows the universe is expanding faster than previously thought

New results from the Hubble Space Telescope show the universe is expanding faster than previously believed. By tracking the movement of stars in a nearby galaxy, astronomers calculated the universe is expanding 9% faster than expected.
Posted By Georgina Torbet
awesome tech you cant buy yet tenttube feat
Emerging Tech

Awesome Tech You Can’t Buy Yet: Inflatable tents and a light gun for LCD TVs

Check out our roundup of the best new crowdfunding projects and product announcements that hit the web this week. You may not be able to buy this stuff yet, but it's fun to gawk!
Posted By Drew Prindle
pluto atmopshere freeze image 3274 1
Emerging Tech

Pluto’s atmosphere could freeze and disappear by the year 2030

During some seasons, Pluto's atmosphere gets cold enough for the nitrogen in the atmosphere to freeze. As atmospheric pressure increases over time, this could result in the atmosphere freezing away by 2030.
Posted By Georgina Torbet
hubble wild duck cluster cosmic ducks
Emerging Tech

Listen in on a stellar symphony to understand the inner workings of stars

Sounds can't travel through a vacuum, but stars nevertheless give off subsonic vibrations from deep inside their structures. An astrophysicist has been working on how this stellar symphony can teach us about the interior of stars.
Posted By Georgina Torbet
messier 87 black hole galaxy pia23122c 16 1
Emerging Tech

Supermassive black hole resides inside a supermassive galaxy

The eyes of the world turned to Messier 87 earlier this month when scientists released the first ever image of a black hole. Now an image from the Spitzer telescope shows the giant galaxy in which the now-famous black hole resides.
Posted By Georgina Torbet
DJI Phantom 4 Pro+
Emerging Tech

DJI tries to debunk rumors that Phantom drones are discontinued

DJI blamed the unavailability of the Phantom 4 on a parts shortage and claimed that images of a Phantom 5 prototype were a one-off design for a customer. The future of the company's drone business, meanwhile, remains unclear.
Posted By Aaron Mamiit
asteroid day
Emerging Tech

NASA and partners will simulate a potentially deadly asteroid strike this week

This week, NASA and some of the world's other top organizations are meeting to discuss what they would do in the hypothetical event of a deadly killer asteroid strike on planet Earth.
Posted By Luke Dormehl