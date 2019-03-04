Digital Trends
Emerging Tech

Jibo the social robot is about to become an expensive ornament

Trevor Mogg
By
jibo feature

Sad news for Jibo owners this week — the cute social robot is about to become little more than an expensive ornament.

The servers that power the connected robot will soon be switched off, an act that will remove much of its functionality. We can’t say we’re surprised. After all, the Boston-based company that launched Jibo for $900 in 2017 closed down at the end of last year.

The announcement of Jibo’s imminent demise came straight from the robot’s (digital) mouth and was recorded by Twitter user Dylan Martin.

In the message, Jibo kicks off by solemnly declaring: “Well, it’s not great news.”

It goes on: “The servers out there that let me do what I do are going to be turned off soon. Once that happens, our interactions with each other are going to be limited.”

Whether the farewell speech had owners tearing up isn’t clear, but Jibo’s parting words may well have tugged at the heartstrings of some: “I want to say I’ve really enjoyed our time together. Thank you very, very much for having me around.”

The message attempts to end on a high note, with Jibo launching into a kind of distracting Dad dance, possibly in a bid to help owners forget how much they forked out for the device.

“Social robot for the home”

Jibo launched as “the first social robot for the home” and was designed to interact and communicate with those around it.

The internet-connected device used voice- and facial-recognition smarts to forge relationships with familiar folks, and could read out messages from family and friends, while a built-in camera set it up as the family photographer. A display for a face allowed for a more interactive video-call experience, too, with Jibo’s swiveling head able to move around to involve everyone in the room.

The robot started life as a crowdfunding campaign, securing more than $3 million in 2012. Venture capital funding saw an additional $70 million pumped into the project, but despite its best efforts, the company still couldn’t make a success of it.

Analyzing the company’s demise, TheRobotReport cites a slew of factors, including its high price, delayed shipments, poor reviews, and the arrival of Amazon’s considerably cheaper Echo smart speaker and other similar devices.

If you’re about to lose Jibo and would like a replacement companion robot that’s just as cute, then cast your eyes over these wonderful creations spotted at this year’s CES tech show.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

The best electric skateboards for 2019
Mark Zuckerberg speaking on stage
Emerging Tech

Yes, data is the new oil and the fight to reclaim it from tech giants starts now

From Europe to the United States, a growing number of new privacy laws promise to change the behavior of data-grubbing giants -- and the internet as a whole. Welcome to the revolution!
Posted By Luke Dormehl
awesome tech you cant buy yet food wrap feat
Emerging Tech

Awesome Tech You Can’t Buy Yet: Reusable plastic wrap and collapsible fire pit

Check out our roundup of the best new crowdfunding projects and product announcements that hit the web this week. You may not be able to buy this stuff yet, but it sure is fun to gawk!
Posted By Drew Prindle
liquid water topographical images esa image 6946 2e mars ancient rivers 1
Emerging Tech

Did there used to be liquid water on Mars? New images give clues

Mars may be cold and dry now, but new evidence suggests the conditions on the planet were very different in the distant past. The Mars Express orbiter has captured images which suggest liquid water could once have flowed on the surface.
Posted By Georgina Torbet
koala spotting drones news image 1
Emerging Tech

Drones locate fuzzy friends in Australian koala-spotting mission

Researchers have demonstrated drones which can detect heat signatures, use an algorithm to hone in on areas where koalas congregate, and count the animals even through the foliage of the eucalyptus trees they live in.
Posted By Georgina Torbet
amazing things scientists do spider silk tech mem2
Emerging Tech

Ability to twist like magic may make spider silk the robotic muscle of the future

Researchers from MIT have discovered a new property of spider silk that could make it the robotic muscle of the future. Not only are silk fibers very resilient, but they twist and contract with great force when exposed to humidity.
Posted By Georgina Torbet
ganymede first light image speculoos gazing into the night
Emerging Tech

See the beautiful first image captured by a new telescope in the Chilean desert

The SPECULOOS project in the Atacama Desert, Chile, is the site of four robotic telescopes named after Jupiter's moons. Now the Ganymede telescope has obtained its first light image, showing the beautiful spiral galaxy NGC 6902.
Posted By Georgina Torbet
quiet black hole alma untitled 1
Emerging Tech

Ninja-like black hole discovered gobbling up a gas cloud 25,000 light-years away

How do you find something you can't see? Japanese astronomers have been hunting a hidden black hole by observing the movement of a cloud of gas it is consuming, and now think they've found a missing link in black hole sizes.
Posted By Georgina Torbet
watch an iss astronaut enter spacex crew capsule for first time dragon
Emerging Tech

Watch an ISS astronaut enter the SpaceX crew capsule for the first time

American astronaut Anne McClain has welcomed SpaceX's Crew Dragon capsule to the ISS following its historic maiden docking over the weekend. This is partly a test mission, but the first crewed flight could be just months away.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
DJI Phantom 2
Emerging Tech

Wish you could fly? You totally can with these top-of-the-line drones

In just the past few years, drones have transformed from a geeky hobbyist affair to a full-on cultural phenomenon. Here's a no-nonsense rundown of the best drones you can buy right now, no matter what kind of flying you plan to do.
Posted By Drew Prindle
M3D Micro 3D printer
Emerging Tech

3D printers are better and more affordable. These are the best of 2019

On the hunt for a new 3D printer? We've got your back. Whether you're a beginner or a seasoned veteran, this list of the best 3D printers has what you're looking for.
Posted By Drew Prindle
anycubic photon review 3d printer xxl 2
Emerging Tech

3D printers are finally affordable. Here are the best models under $500

3D printer prices have dropped dramatically over the past few years, but just because something is cheap doesn’t mean it’s worth buying. Here, we’ve rounded up all the cheap 3D printers that are actually worth spending your money on.
Posted By James Lynch
Riptide R1 Elite hands-on electric skateboard review riding turn
Emerging Tech

Sick of walking everywhere? Here are the best electric skateboards you can buy

Thanks for Kickstarter and Indiegogo, electric skateboards are carving a bigger niche than you might think. Whether you're into speed, mileage, or something a bit more stylish, here are the best electric skateboards on the market.
Posted By Drew Prindle
best vaporizers pax 3 vaporizer inhand5 800x534 c
Emerging Tech

Get your head in the clouds with the best vaporizers for flower and concentrates

Smoking is out, and vaporization is in. We've put close to a dozen vaporizers through our testing process, and there's some clear winners. From flower to concentrates, these are the best performing models on the market.
Posted By Ed Oswald
Monoprice Delta Pro review
Product Review

Monoprice built the only 3D printer we wouldn't mind in our living room

Monoprice’s Delta Pro 3D printer comes packed with just about every high-end feature you could ever want -- and even a few you probably didn’t know about. But it all comes at a price
Posted By Drew Prindle