Digital Trends
Emerging Tech

ANYmal dog robot can get back on its feet when someone pushes it over

Luke Dormehl
By

Watching someone kick a robot dog is one of those weirdly unsettling things, despite the fact that we know that the canine in question is just a collection of servos and other high tech components. However, it’s an important reaction to test, since it’s the kind of unexpected collision that a robot might need to deal with if it’s going to function in the real world: especially if it will be working in unsafe environments or travelling on unstable surfaces.

Fortunately, researchers from the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology (ETH) Zurich in Switzerland are willing to do this job so you don’t have to. And the results are already looking promising. Roboticists at the research institution have demonstrated how their ANYmal four-legged robot is capable of taking a kicking and keeping on ticking — or, well, keeping on walking at least. More impressively, this ability to recover from potential knockout blows doesn’t require any additional hardware, but instead the implementation of a new algorithm. Oh, and it requires way less physical kicking to test than previous attempts.

“The main contribution of [our latest research paper] is to demonstrate that such complicated behaviors can be trained using only simulated data,” Jemin Hwangbo, the researcher who led the study, told Digital Trends. “Previously, simulation was not accurate enough to train performant control policies. Using the new simulation scheme, we made the simulation realistic and thus useful for training purposes. Training a control policy has many significant advantages over manual controller design approach. Training can be easily automated and require much less effort than its alternative. This translates to a cheaper and faster development of a robot. Another advantage is performance: trained control policies have more diverse behaviors, and thus make the robot more capable of reacting to environmental changes.”

As can be seen in the above video, the robot is able to readjust its gait when it’s given a shove or boot. Usefully, in the event that it is knocked over completely, it’s also capable of getting back to its feet. This would make it more useful in a real world environment, and would potentially mean less human supervision as it carries out its tasks.

“This means that many of the tasks can be performed more reliably,” Hwangbo continued. “The weakness of the existing robots in terms in practical situations is their reliability. In case of a fall, a human operator has to intervene. This deterred industries from using legged systems. Our contribution makes legged systems more practical.”

ANYmal was recently put through its paces when it was used to carry out inspections on one of the world’s largest offshore power-distribution platforms in the North Sea.

Don't Miss

Water-based fuel cell converts carbon emissions to electricity
awesome tech you cant buy yet obsbot camera feat
Emerging Tech

Awesome Tech You Can’t Buy Yet: camera with A.I. director, robot arm assistant

Check out our roundup of the best new crowdfunding projects and product announcements that hit the web this week. You may not be able to buy this stuff yet, but it sure is fun to gawk!
Posted By Drew Prindle
self driving robot bartender 20190114 cra guido in the city
Emerging Tech

Too buzzed to drive? Don’t worry — this autonomous car-bar will drive to you

It might just be the best or worst idea that we've ever heard: A self-driving robot bartender you can summon with an app, which promises to mix you the perfect drink wherever you happen to be.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
growing petri dish blood vessels
Emerging Tech

Scientists successfully grow human blood vessels in a Petri dish

Researchers have managed to grow human blood vessels in a Petri dish for the first time, and even to successfully implant them into live mice. The results could be a game-changer for diabetes.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
antarctica creatues lake mercer d41586 019 00106 z 16392532 1
Emerging Tech

Tiny animals discovered in Antarctic lake deep beneath the ice

Scientists have made a surprising discovery in Antarctica: the carcasses of tiny animals including crustaceans and a tardigrade were found in a lake that sits deep beneath over half a mile of Antarctic ice.
Posted By Georgina Torbet
saturn day length rings 814 pia21046 1
Emerging Tech

How long is a day on Saturn? Scientists finally have an answer

The length of Saturn's day has always been a challenge to calculate because of the planet's non-solid surface and magnetic field. But now scientists have tracked vibrations in the rings to pin down a final answer.
Posted By Georgina Torbet
google project soli fcc approval
Emerging Tech

Google’s radar-sensing tech could make any object smart

Computer scientists have shown how Google’s Soli sensor can be used to make dumb objects smart. Here's why radar-powered computing could finally make the dream of smart homes a reality.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
adaptive microbots drug delivery 1920x1084 1
Emerging Tech

Tiny microbots fold like origami to travel through the human body

Tiny robots modeled after bacteria could be used to deliver drugs to hard to reach areas of the human body. Scientists have developed elastic microbots that can change their shape depending on their environment.
Posted By Georgina Torbet
asteroid day
Emerging Tech

Dinosaurs never stood a chance after asteroid impacts doubled 290M years ago

The number of asteroids pummeling Earth jumped dramatically around 290 million years ago. By looking at Moon craters, scientists discovered that d the number of asteroid impacts on both Earth and the Moon increased by two to three times.
Posted By Georgina Torbet
saturn rings formation cassini 190468 web 1
Emerging Tech

Saturn didn’t always have rings, according to new analysis of Cassini data

Saturn's rings are younger than previously believed, according to new data gathered from the Cassini mission. The rings are certainly less than 100 million years old and perhaps as young as 10 million years old.
Posted By Georgina Torbet
nasa lidar laser plankton coral reef ocean
Emerging Tech

Water-based fuel cell converts carbon emissions to electricity

Scientists from Korea's Ulsan National Institute of Science and Technology have developed a system which can continuously produce electrical energy and hydrogen by dissolving carbon dioxide in an aqueous solution.
Posted By Georgina Torbet
massive stars hypernova grb 190392 web 1
Emerging Tech

Scientists investigate how massive stars die in dramatic hypernova events

Our Sun will gradually fade before expanding into a red giant at the end of its life. But larger mass stars undergo extreme explosive events called hypernovas when they die which outshine their entire galaxies.
Posted By Georgina Torbet
Airline Cockpit
Emerging Tech

Pilotless planes are on their way, but would you fly in one?

Airbus says advancements in artificial intelligence can help it toward its goal of building a plane capable of fully autonomous flight, though whether passengers can be persuaded to travel in one is another matter entirely.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
amazon warehouse tour fulfillment center pulling bin
Emerging Tech

‘Tech vest’ prevents Amazon workers from colliding with robot coworkers

Amazon workers at its fulfillment centers are using "tech vests" to help protect them from collisions with their robot co-workers. The robots already have obstacle avoidance sensors, but the belt offers another layer of safety.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
anycubic photon review 3d printer xxl 2
Emerging Tech

3D printers are finally affordable. Here are the best models under $500

3D printer prices have dropped dramatically over the past few years, but just because something is cheap doesn’t mean it’s worth buying. Here, we’ve rounded up all the cheap 3D printers that are actually worth spending your money on.
Posted By James Lynch