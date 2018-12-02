Digital Trends
Emerging Tech

Gases around black holes form dynamic fountains, not rigid donuts

Georgina Torbet
By

Recent research performed using observations from the Atacama Large Millimeter/submillimeter Array (ALMA) telescope in Chile and computer simulations is shedding light on the nature of black holes. The ALMA was used to observe supermassive black holes, and in particular the ring of gas that surrounds them. It was previously thought that these rings of gas formed a donut-type shape, with the black hole in the middle. But now it seems that the gases around the black hole are in constant circulation, forming a shape more like a water fountain than a donut.

Supermassive black holes are commonly found at the center of galaxies, providing a point around which other stars rotate. Researchers from the National Astronomical Observatory of Japan (NAOJ) wanted to know more about how matter moves around these black holes, and whether it falls into the black hole or builds up around the event horizon. To study this, they looked to the Circinus Galaxy, about 14 million light-years away from us, and observed a supermassive black hole located there.

The NAOJ team tested what was happening around the black hole by producing a computer simulation of how gases would fall towards a black hole, then comparing this simulation to the data from the Circinus Galaxy. They found that the gases did not form the expected rigid donut shape, but in fact formed a more dynamic structure which starts when colder gas falls towards the black hole, then this gas warms as it approaches the black hole, and some of this warmed gas is then expelled outwards away from the disk. This expelled gas then falls back towards the disk and the cycle begins again.

black holes fountains donuts hole in the center of circinus galaxy 668x667 1
Artist’s impression of the gas motion around the supermassive black hole in the center of the Circinus Galaxy. The three gaseous components form the long-theorized “donut” structure: (1) a disk of infalling dense cold molecular gas, (2) outflowing hot atomic gas, and (3) gas returning to the disk. NAOJ

This finding shows that we were wrong to assume that the gases around black holes form a rigid donut structure, which could have a profound effect on our understanding of black holes in general. “Based on this discovery, we need to rewrite the astronomy textbooks,” said Takuma Izumi, a researcher at the National Astronomical Observatory of Japan (NAOJ).

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Awesome Tech You Can’t Buy Yet: Ceramic printers, the Lamborghini of scooters
unpopular social media sites that are still around unsplash
Emerging Tech

Soon you can immortalize yourself as an A.I. chatbot. But should you?

Until we can upload our consciousness to a computer, death is going to remain a real thing. But could tech provide other ways of letting us continue talking to deceased loved ones?
Posted By Luke Dormehl
spacex mrsa delivery iss
Emerging Tech

Scientists are beginning to worry about bacteria found in Space Station toilet

Scientists are beginning to worry about five new strains of microbes found in the toilet on the International Space Station. They are similar to recently discovered multi-drug resistant bacteria on Earth.
Posted By Dyllan Furness
worst tech product names swagtron hoverboard feat
Emerging Tech

Next time, try saying it out loud first. 9 of the worst tech product names

When it comes to marketing a product, a name carries a lot of weight. Unfortunately, in an effort to be unique, companies can get a little overzealous with their naming structure. These are the worst product names in recent history.
Posted By Chris DeGraw
coolest objects in space pia19808 main tight crop monday
Emerging Tech

Curiosity has found an intriguing shiny object on the surface of Mars

NASA's Curiosity rover has discovered an intriguing shiny object on the surface of Mars called Little Colonsay. The object is believed to be a meteorite, as Curiosity has discovered meteorites on the surface of Mars before.
Posted By Georgina Torbet
nasa mars mission delayed 2 years insight
Emerging Tech

InSight mission to Mars has touched down inside a cozy sandbox

NASA has shared more details about the landing of its InSight mission to Mars. The lander avoided rocks and other hazards and has touched down inside a crater, sitting at a slight angle.
Posted By Georgina Torbet
supernovae ocean supernova mem5
Emerging Tech

Kepler telescope data sheds brilliant new light on dying star

Using data from the now retired Kepler Telescope, researchers have examined a supernova called SN 2018oh and have gathered the most detailed information ever about the death of a star.
Posted By Georgina Torbet
awesome tech you cant buy yet unagi scooters feat
Emerging Tech

Awesome Tech You Can’t Buy Yet: Ceramic printers, the Lamborghini of scooters

Check out our roundup of the best new crowdfunding projects and product announcements that hit the web this week. You may not be able to buy this stuff yet, but it sure is fun to gawk!
Posted By Drew Prindle
Monoprice Delta Pro review
Product Review

Monoprice built the only 3D printer we wouldn't mind in our living room

Monoprice’s Delta Pro 3D printer comes packed with just about every high-end feature you could ever want -- and even a few you probably didn’t know about. But it all comes at a price
Posted By Drew Prindle
Switch controllers
Gaming

Here's how you can play your favorite PC games with a Nintendo Switch controller

Nintendo's Switch controllers, including the Joy-Cons and the aptly titled Pro Controller, use Bluetooth, which makes them compatible with your PC. Here's how to start using them for PC gaming.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
Asteroid `Oumuamua
Emerging Tech

‘Oumuamua isn’t alone: More interstellar objects found in our solar system

The 'Oumuamua space object made headlines when it was revealed to originate from outside of our Solar System, and now a new paper argues that there could be hundreds of 'Oumuamua-sized interstellar objects in our Solar System.
Posted By Georgina Torbet
iss cimon video aboard the
Emerging Tech

Video shows ‘Alexa in space’ aboard the International Space Station

The European Space Agency has released a video showing CIMON, a voice-powered A.I. robot, interacting with the ISS crew for the first time. Unfortunately, things don't always go too smoothly between CIMON and the astronauts.
Posted By Georgina Torbet
SpaceX Falcon 9 with PAZ ready for launch
Emerging Tech

SpaceX small satellite launch delayed once again for additional inspections

SpaceX had been due to launch a Falcon 9 rocket carrying 64 small satellites this weekend, but the launch had to be delayed in order to conduct extra inspections of the craft. SpaceX now hopes to go ahead with the launch on Monday.
Posted By Georgina Torbet