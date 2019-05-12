Digital Trends
Emerging Tech

Boeing shows off Starliner test ahead of launch this summer

Trevor Mogg
By

In the race to ready a commercial crew capsule for trips to the International Space Station (ISS), SpaceX and Boeing have been conducting various tests on their respective parachute systems that are designed to bring the space vehicles safely back to Earth.

Keen to throw the spotlight on its ongoing work, Boeing has just released a short video (below) showing some behind-the-scenes footage of its CST-100 Starliner capsule undergoing a recent parachute test in which it was dropped from a high-altitude balloon.

“It’s part of our path to qualify the entire landing system to fly NASA astronauts,” Boeing said in a tweet accompanying the video.

Both Boeing and SpaceX have been contracted by NASA to create systems to ferry astronauts between Earth and the ISS.

While SpaceX continues to work on its Dragon 2 crew capsule, Chicago-based Boeing has been developing the Starliner. Designed for returning to land rather than sea, the capsule can hold up to seven astronauts and be reused up to 10 times.

Boeing was due to launch its first uncrewed Starliner test flight in March 2019 but postponed it because of scheduling pressures. The capsule’s debut outing has now been set for August when it’ll be taken skyward on a United Launch Alliance Atlas V rocket from Cape Canaveral, Florida.

Meanwhile, SpaceX’s efforts have been gathering pace after it docked its Crew Dragon capsule — sans astronauts for the test trip — with the ISS in March 2019, marking the first mission to the space station of a commercially built and operated American rocket and spacecraft designed to carry humans. The capsule made a successful return to Earth a week later.

But it hasn’t all been plain sailing for the two companies, and there are clearly important issues that still need to be resolved. SpaceX, for example, recently revealed that the same Crew Dragon that returned from the ISS was later destroyed by an engine anomaly during a ground-based test firing of its thrusters at Cape Canaveral. In addition, a House subcommittee hearing last week revealed the failure of a SpaceX Crew Dragon parachute test that took place last month.  “One of the four parachutes was set up not to open, but the other three failed to open fully, causing a test sled to hit the ground faster than intended and damaging it,” Space News reported.

Speaking to reporters after the hearing, NASA official Bill Gerstenmaier noted that Boeing’s parachute testing program has also suffered issues along the way, though acknowledged that both companies have been making “tremendous progress for their respective parachute design and test campaigns.”

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Awesome Tech You Can't Buy Yet: Wake-up lights and countertop clothes dryers
harness crowds to solve world challenges urban rivers trash robot feat
Emerging Tech

Chicago’s trash-eating river robot is a glimpse into the future of crowdsourcing

From controlling a trash-picking robot on the Chicago River to discovering new planets, our hyper-connected world is giving the public a host of new tools to help solve some giant problems.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
Pilot Era
Photography

With Android built in, Pilot Era stitches 360 in 8K, no computer necessary

Developed by a software company, the Pilot Era can handle 8K 25 fps 360-degree stitches internally, without a computer. Stepping down to 4K brings the frame rate up to 60 fps and allows for live-streaming to Facebook and YouTube.
Posted By Hillary Grigonis
university sussex bristol metamaterial shaping sound fig set up02
Emerging Tech

Like a lens for audio, these metamaterial bricks bend, focus, and amplify sound

Want to beam an audio message to just one member of a crowd? An intriguing new metamaterials project from researchers in the U.K. could deliver exactly that. Here's how it works.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
blue origins jeff bezos shows off moon lunar lander
Emerging Tech

Jeff Bezos unveils Blue Moon lander in grand plan to return to lunar surface 

"It's time to go back to the moon." So said Blue Origin and Amazon owner Jeff Bezos on Thursday night as he unveiled Blue Moon, a lander that he says will journey to the lunar surface by 2024.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
Everything you need to know about Neuralink
Emerging Tech

In China, a deep brain stimulation implant is being used to treat addiction

Researchers in China have implanted a deep brain stimulation device into a person’s brain to treat their addiction to methamphetamine. Here's how it's reportedly worked out so far.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
spacex falcon 9 rollout 1
Emerging Tech

Historic SpaceX Falcon 9 core to go on public display in Houston

Soon visitors to the Space Center Houston will be able to see one of SpaceX's Falcon 9 rockets that was used twice for NASA-commissioned missions. The Falcon 9 core will go on display later this summer.
Posted By Georgina Torbet
awesome tech you cant buy yet morus dryer feat
Emerging Tech

Awesome Tech You Can’t Buy Yet: Wake-up lights and countertop clothes dryers

Check out our roundup of the best new crowdfunding projects and product announcements that hit the web this week. You may not be able to buy this stuff yet, but it's fun to gawk!
Posted By Drew Prindle
insight solar panels wind pia23203 main slider after 16 1
Emerging Tech

InSight’s solar panels get a spring cleaning from Martian winds

Winds on Mars might have caused the demise of the Opportunity rover, but they could also extend the life of the InSight mission. Scientists are now studying the way wind can blow dust off solar panels and affect power generation.
Posted By Georgina Torbet
flexible leech robot
Emerging Tech

This soft and flexible leech-inspired robot can climb walls

A robot called the Longitudinally Extensible Continuum-robot inspired by Hirudinea (LEeCH) is made from a shower hose with two suction cups attached and can elongate and bend its body to climb walls, just like a leech.
Posted By Georgina Torbet
microalgae life support system photobioreactor 1
Emerging Tech

Microalgae could be key to efficient life support system in space

Current life support systems used in space use chemical reactions to create water and oxygen and recycle carbon dioxide. But a new system could use algae to produce oxygen, water, and even food.
Posted By Georgina Torbet
mars water cycle original 1557386654 1
Emerging Tech

Mars has its own water cycle, explaining why it lost its water over time

Billions of years ago, Mars used to have water on its surface. But over time, this water was lost. Now scientists have created a simulation of how water vapor moves through the atmosphere and which could explain why Mars lost its water.
Posted By Georgina Torbet
hummingbird ai drone 200543 web 1
Emerging Tech

Tiny drone uses A.I. to learn from nature’s best pilot, the hummingbird

One of nature's mist skilled and maneuverable fliers is the hummingbird. Now scientists have used machine learning algorithms to study the way these birds fly in order to replicate their abilities in drones.
Posted By Georgina Torbet
heavy elements neutron star collision collidingns 1
Emerging Tech

Gold on Earth could be result of neutron star collision 4.6 billion years ago

Scientists believe the nearby collision of two neutron stars 4.6 billion years ago could have been the source of some of Earth's heaviest elements, including gold and platinum.
Posted By Georgina Torbet
spitzer bright young galaxies galaxies20190508b 16 1
Emerging Tech

The earliest galaxies shone brightly in the young universe

Observations from NASA's Spitzer Space Telescope have shown that the earliest galaxies in the universe were brighter than previously thought, shedding light onto the way that the universe evolved.
Posted By Georgina Torbet