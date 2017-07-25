Rethink your whole commute with the intuitive, lean-to-steer CycleBoard

Why it matters to you Thrill seekers and commuters alike will find something to love in CycleBoards, a lean-to-steer electric vehicle.

Your commute has never been as easy as it can be with the CycleBoard. Bid adieu to crowded public transportation and gas-guzzling car rides — instead, you can rely on the first stand-up, lean-to-steer, portable electric vehicle to get you safely and efficiently from Point A to Point B.

Meant to satisfy both commuters and adrenaline junkies alike, the CycleBoard is an inherently stable form of transportation thanks to its three-wheeled design. Really, you can think of it as a grown-up scooter, but one that you don’t even have the push to ride. The vehicle (because really, that’s what it is) can reach up to 20 miles per hour, though for your younger kids, you can program the Board to top out at lower speeds.

And because the CycleBoard’s movement depends on your own movement, your reflexes become your steering wheel. That means that your experience is exactly what you make of it — the more aggressive your approach, the more adventurous of a ride you’ll have.

As is stands, a number of CycleBoard models are available, starting at $1,300. The Phantom Black Elite, for example, features a 15-mile range on full charge, and can hit a top speed of 20 mph. Its shock-absorbing inflatable tires and cruise control capabilities make it a relatively easy ride whether you’re getting to work or just going for a stroll around the neighborhood. It weighs in at just 44 pounds and its platform is 23 inches long and 8.5 inches wide.

More expensive models, like the Nighthawk Elite, can set you back up to $1,700, but feature an extended battery pack for a 25-mile range on a full charge. Plus, the Nighthawk comes with an integrated security lock and a universal smart phone mount, as well as an additional deck and three-piece fender kit.

CycleBoards are capable of accommodating riders of up to 250 pounds, and have an adjustable handlebar height of 34 to 40 inches. And don’t worry — you don’t need to have a license to operate one of these Boards — at least, not in the U.S. If you’re planning on driving internationally, however, you ought to check local laws in your country of use.