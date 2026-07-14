Frontier joins the Starlink club with high-speed in-flight internet

If there’s one thing budget airlines aren’t exactly known for, it’s great onboard Wi-Fi. In Frontier Airlines’ case, it hasn’t offered in-flight internet at all. That’s about to change. Frontier Airlines has announced a partnership with SpaceX’s Starlink to bring high-speed, low-latency internet across its fleet. Installations will begin in early 2027, making Frontier the first ultra-low-cost carrier in the United States to adopt Starlink’s satellite-powered connectivity.

Streaming, browsing, and even gaming at 35,000 feet

According to Frontier, Starlink will deliver gate-to-gate internet access capable of supporting everything from web browsing and messaging to video streaming, online gaming, and remote work. The airline says the service will offer the same fast, low-latency experience that Starlink has become known for on the ground, thanks to its network of low-Earth orbit satellites.

The Wi-Fi era begins. @Starlink is coming to Frontier flights 2027. 🛜✈️ pic.twitter.com/rpomjNmCA1 — Frontier Airlines (@FlyFrontier) July 14, 2026

The new connectivity won’t just benefit passengers, either. Frontier says Starlink will also improve communications for pilots, flight attendants, maintenance crews, and ground operations, helping streamline airline operations alongside the customer experience. The airline hasn’t yet revealed whether passengers will need to pay for the service once it goes live.

Another win for Starlink’s aviation push

Frontier’s announcement is part of a much broader trend across the airline industry. Over the past couple of years, carriers including United Airlines, Hawaiian Airlines, Southwest Airlines, Air France, Lufthansa Group, and British Airways have either launched or announced Starlink-powered Wi-Fi for their fleets, as airlines increasingly view reliable internet as a competitive advantage rather than a luxury.

For Frontier, the move is also part of a broader strategy to attract higher-spending travelers. The airline has recently introduced first-class seating, refreshed its loyalty program, and is now adding onboard connectivity—features that would’ve seemed out of place for the ultra-low-cost carrier just a few years ago.

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The funny thing is that Frontier went from having no Wi-Fi at all to adopting what many now consider the gold standard for in-flight internet. If Starlink performs in the air the way it already has on several other airlines, budget travelers may soon find themselves with one less thing to complain about at 35,000 feet.