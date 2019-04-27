Digital Trends
Emerging Tech

See the crater blasted into an asteroid by a Japanese spacecraft

Georgina Torbet
By
jaxa ryugu crater impact 20190425 01 1
Images taken by the ONC-T: Left image: Taken on March 22, 2019. Right image: Taken on April 25, 2019. These images were captured by the Optical Navigation Camera – Telescopic onboard Hayabusa2. JAXA, The University of Tokyo, Kochi University, Rikkyo University, Nagoya University, Chiba Institute of Technology, Meiji University, The University of Aizu, AIST

The Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) has been investigating an asteroid called Ryugu with their spacecraft Hayabusa2. In order to collect dust and other matter from the asteroid, Hayabusa2 shot at it with a small mass of copper to release gravel.

Now Hayabusa2 has returned closer to the asteroid to see what impact the shot had on the asteroid’s terrain.

The efforts to examine the effects of the collision were called the Crater Search Operation (CRA2) mission, and took place from April 23 to April 25. The Hayabusa2 craft descended toward the asteroid to observe the surface and what changes were made to the terrain by the impact. The lowest altitude achieved was 1.6 to 1.7 kilometers or about 1 mile from the asteroid surface. From this height, the craft used its low gain antenna (LGA) to make observations.

Having made its observations, the craft rose away from the asteroid using its thruster engine to move at a speed of about 30 cm per second until it returned to its home position for normal operation.

You can see the images that Hayabusa2 captured on its approach to the asteroid on the JAXA website.

JAXA also shared a stunning video showing the effects of the asteroid impact. “This video shows the descent of the SCI (Small Carry-on Impactor) made from images captured at 2 second intervals just after separation from Hayabusa2 by the onboard TIR (Thermal Infrared Camera),” the organization explained on Twitter. “In the background, you can see the surface of Ryugu 500m away.”

Scientists are still investigating the exact details of the crater created by the impact. The agency announced it will be examining the size and shape of the crater in future, but current estimates put the area of effected terrain at a size of around 20 meters (66 feet) across. This is larger than was expected, so scientists may have reason to rethink their assumptions about the response of the asteroid to the impact.

This information could be important to international attempts to create planetary defenses to keep the Earth safe from asteroid impacts.

Don't Miss

Get your Sagan on with 60 awe-inspiring photos of the final frontier
Algae bloom, Geoengineering using Ocean Fertilization
Emerging Tech

Geoengineering is risky and unproven, but soon it might be necessary

Geoengineering is a field dedicated to purposely changing the world's climate using technology. Call it 'playing god' if you must; here's why its proponents believe it absolutely must happen.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
episode 114 platformpage cards 635x476 02
Digital Trends Live

Digital Trends Live: Earth Day, indoor container farming, robot submarines

Today on Digital Trends Live, we discuss how technology intersects with Earth Day, a new Tim Cook biography, indoor container farming, robot spy submarines, A.I. death metal, and more.
Posted By Todd Werkhoven
google stadia is the future of gaming and thats bad news for earth view from dallesport wa
Gaming

Google’s Stadia is the future of gaming, and that’s bad news for our planet

Google’s upcoming Stadia cloud gaming service, and its competitors, are ready to change the way gamers play, but in doing so they may kick off a new wave of data center growth – with unfortunate consequences for the environment.
Posted By Matthew S. Smith
hawaiian botanists drone discovers a plant thought to be extinct hawaii botany
Emerging Tech

Hawaiian botanists’ drone discovers a plant thought to be lost forever

In what may well be a world first, botanists in Hawaii recently used a drone to find a species of plant that scientists believed was extinct. The plant was located on a sheer cliff face nearly 20 years after its last sighting.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
alphabet wing faa us delivery screen shot 2019 04 23 at 17 19 32
Emerging Tech

Alphabet’s Wing drones now have FAA approval to deliver packages in the U.S.

Alphabet Wing has become the first company to receive Air Carrier Certification from the FAA. This means that it can begin commercial deliveries from local businesses to homes in the U.S.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
china us pacemaker gathers energy hearts image1 2
Emerging Tech

A battery-free pacemaker harvests and stores energy from heartbeats

Researchers in China and the United States have developed a new battery-free pacemaker which gathers its required electricity from the energy of heartbeats. Here's why that's so exciting.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
the laundroid is a laundry folding robot
Smart Home

The startup behind the world’s first laundry robot has folded

When the Laundroid was first announced almost three years ago, then shown off at last year's CES, it was met with a fair bit of both intrigue and derision. But now Seven Dreamers, the company behind it, says the company is out of money.
Posted By Ed Oswald
2019 Ford Fusion Hybrid Taxi
Emerging Tech

Japanese taxis will use facial recognition to target you with ads as you ride

A Japanese startup is trying to reinvent in-taxi advertising by using facial recognition technology to identify the key characteristics of riders and then presenting them with appropriate ads.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
harvard snake robot moves faster
Emerging Tech

Harvard looks to the natural world to make its snake robots even faster

Researchers from Harvard have found a way to make its snake robots faster. The secret? Using a Japanese paper craft called kirigami to better grip the ground, just like a real snake's skin.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
civic pay vending machine sxsw activation150
Emerging Tech

Age-verification tech could usher in vending machines for beer and weed

Ever dreamed of being able to get an ice-cold beer from a vending machine? One of the problems with this idea is how customers prove that they're of drinking age. One startup has the answer.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
episode 117 screen shot 2019 04 25 at 11 28 53 am
Digital Trends Live

Digital Trends Live: Alexa knows where you live, lab-grown meat, and more

On this episode of DT Live, we discuss how Amazon Alexa's audit team has access to locations, additions to Verizon's 5G road map, the future of food technology, a review of Sony's 8K TV, and more.
Posted By Todd Werkhoven
Everything you need to know about Neuralink
Emerging Tech

Groundbreaking A.I. can synthesize speech based on a person’s brain activity

Researchers from The University of California, San Francisco have developed a way to use artificial intelligence to turn brain signals into spoken words. It could one day be used to help people who are unable to speak.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
fords self braking shopping cart offers crash free supermarket trips ford trolley
Cars

Ford’s self-braking shopping cart offers crash-free supermarket trips

Ford has created a self-braking shopping cart designed to stop kids from smashing into things when they take off with one in the supermarket. Now we just need to persuade someone at the automaker to commercialize it.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
Shadow Robot Company Robotic Arm
Emerging Tech

Inside the quest to build a mechanical human hand: the holy grail of robotics

Building an ultra-accurate robot hand has long been the Holy Grail for robotics experts. With its Dexterous Hand project, the U.K.-based Shadow Robot Company may have pulled it off.
Posted By Luke Dormehl